योगेन्द्र यादव का कॉलम:किसानों के वे सात डर जो उन्हें विरोध पर मजबूर कर रहे हैं

2 घंटे पहले
सेफोलॉजिस्ट और अध्यक्ष, स्वराज इंडिया

अगले सप्ताह देश किसानों का एक अभूतपूर्व जमावड़ा देखेगा। संविधान दिवस 26 नवंबर को देशभर के किसानों ने ‘दिल्ली चलो’ का संकल्प लिया है। ट्रेन और सामान्य बसें न चलने की वजह से दूर-दराज के किसान दिल्ली नहीं आ सकेंगे। लेकिन हरियाणा, उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, राजस्थान और खासतौर पर पंजाब से बड़ी संख्या में किसान दिल्ली कूच करने की तैयारी कर चुके हैं।

पिछले दो महीने से प्रदेश में एक ऐतिहासिक आंदोलन चला रहे पंजाब के किसानों ने फैसला किया है कि अब बाहर निकलने का वक्त है। अब वे ‘संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा’ लगाकर दिल्ली दरबार बंद करने के लिए ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली लेकर निकलेंगे। इतिहास गवाह है कि किसान आंदोलन का रास्ता तभी पकड़ते हैं जब पानी नाक के ऊपर चला जाता है।

पिछले कई साल से किसान बेहद परेशान हैं। किसान पिछली सरकारों के जमाने में भी परेशान थे, क्योंकि देश की कोई भी सरकार किसान हितैषी नहीं रही है। लेकिन मोदी राज में तो हद पार हो गई। वादे होते रहे, झूठे दावे मिलते रहे। वर्ष 2014 के चुनाव से पहले स्वामीनाथन कमीशन के फॉर्मूले से फसल का डेढ़ गुना दाम देने का वादा किया था, लेकिन सरकार ने चालाकी से फॉर्मूला ही बदल दिया।

वादा किया था छह साल में किसान की आय दोगुनी करने का, लेकिन अब तक हिसाब ही कभी नहीं दिया। बातें किसान को आज़ाद करने की होती रहीं, लेकिन किसान को मिली एक के बाद एक बंदी। पहले नोटबंदी, फिर लॉकडाउन से देशबंदी और अब किसानों की घेराबंदी।

किसानों को ऐतिहासिक सौगात के नाम पर जो कानून सरकार लाई है, उनमें किसान को आने वाली पीढ़ियों की घेराबंदी दिखती है। उनका भविष्य एक-दो नहीं, सात दिशाओं से बंद किया जा रहा है। किसान का पहला और सबसे बड़ा डर है मंडी बंद होने का। संसद ने कानून पास कर दिया है कि मंडी व्यवस्था के बाईपास के रूप में प्राइवेट मंडी बनाई जाएगी।

किसानों का डर है कि दो-तीन साल में सरकारी मंडी बैठ जाएगी। जिसे सरकार किसान की आज़ादी बताती है, किसान को उसमें बर्बादी दिखती है। मंडी बैठ गई तो किसान के सिर पर जो टूटा-फूटा छप्पर है, वह भी हट जाएगा। सरकार कहती है, किसान को नीला आकाश दिखाई देगा, चांद-तारे दिखेंगे। किसान कहते हैं उन्हें ऐसी आजादी नहीं चाहिए।

इससे जुड़ा दूसरा डर है एमएसपी यानि न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य बंद होने का। किसान जानता है कि सरकारी मंडी नहीं होगी तो सरकारी रेट पर फसल खरीदी धीरे-धीरे बंद हो जाएगी। सरकार कहती है कि एमएसपी बंद नहीं होगी। लेकिन किसान समझदार हैं। वे जानते हैं कि सरकार कभी घोषणा करके एमएसपी बंद नहीं करेगी। कागज़ में घोषणा होती रहेगी, बस खरीद नहीं होगी। किसान कहते हैं कि अगर सरकार एमएसपी पर पक्की है तो इसे कानून में लिख दे। सरकार इसका कोई जवाब नहीं देती। तीसरे डर की ज्यादा चर्चा नहीं होती, लेकिन गांव के गरीब, छोटे किसान व मजदूर के मन में बड़ी बात है वह। अगर सरकार गेहूं व धान की खरीद बंद करेगी तो देर-सबेर गरीबों को मिलने वाला सस्ता राशन भी बंद होगा।

चौथा डर है कि कॉन्ट्रैक्ट खेती के कानून से किसान बंधक हो जाएगा। किसान व कंपनी के बीच कॉन्ट्रैक्ट की नई व्यवस्था शुरू होगी। जब कॉन्ट्रैक्ट कंपनी के फायदे में होगा तो उसे लागू करवाया जाएगा। जिस साल किसान को फायदा होगा, तब कॉन्ट्रैक्ट के कानूनी दांव पेंच लगाकर कंपनी मुकर जाएगी।

किसान कंपनी के बंधक बन जाएंगे। पांचवां डर जमाखोरों पर रोकटोक बंद करने के बारे में है। अनिवार्य वस्तु कानून में संशोधन कर अब व्यापारियों को जमाखोरी और कालाबाजारी की पूरी छूट दे दी गई है। इसका फायदा उठाकर बड़े व्यापारी किसान की फसल के रेट गिरा देंगे, लेकिन खरीददारों के लिए रेट बढ़ा देंगे।

छठा डर सस्ती बिजली बंद होने का है। किसान ने सुन लिया है कि मोदी सरकार कानून ला रही है ताकि राज्य सरकारें किसान को फ्री या सस्ती बिजली नहीं दे सकेंगी। किसान पूछता है कि अगर सस्ती बिजली राज्य सरकारें अपनी जेब से दे रही हैं, तो केंद्र सरकार इसके बारे में कानून क्यों बना रही है?

अब सरकार सातवां डर और ले आई है। दिल्ली और एनसीआर इलाके के पर्यावरण को बचाने के लिए किसान को जेल में बंद करने का कानून भी बन गया है। पराली जलाने पर किसान को एक करोड़ रुपए तक का जुर्माना और पांच साल तक की सजा का नया कानून लागू हो गया है। किसान पूछते हैं कि हवा साफ़ करने के लिए दिल्ली के लोग पहले गाड़ियां कम क्यों नहीं करते, अपने उद्योग और भवन निर्माण का प्रदूषण बंद क्यों नहीं करते?

इसलिए अब किसानों ने भी सरकार की इन सात तरह की घेराबंदी के खिलाफ अब मुठ्ठी बंद कर ली है। देशभर के कोई 500 किसान संगठन दिल्ली में ‘संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा’ के कार्यक्रम के लिए एकजुट हो गए हैं और आर-पार की लड़ाई का बिगुल बज गया है।

किसानों ने तय कर लिया है कि जो नेता और पार्टी इन किसान विरोधी कानूनों के साथ हैं, उनका वोट बंद करेंगे। चाहे केंद्र सरकार हो या राज्य सरकार, जो इस सवाल पर किसान के साथ नहीं खड़ी, उसका बोरिया-बिस्तर बांध देंगे। संविधान दिवस 26 नवंबर से किसान अपने संवैधानिक हक़ की लड़ाई शुरू करेंगे।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

