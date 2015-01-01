पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:स्टोरीटेलिंग हमेशा मजे के लिए नहीं होती, बल्कि इसका एक मिशन होता है और यह गंभीर काम है

22 मिनट पहले
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु

म लयालम या तमिल में ‘ओरु पालत्तिन कदई’ का मतलब होता है ‘एक पुल की कहानी’ और यह किसी अन्य कहानी जैसी ही है। यह युवा इंजीनियर की कहानी है, जिसने रिकॉर्ड समय में रामेश्वरम का पंभन पुल दोबारा बना दिया था, जो 1964 के चक्रवात में लगभग पूरा टूट गया था। इस कहानी के श्रोता खलासी, मालाबार के पारंपरिक नाव निर्माता और पुल बनाने के काम से जुड़े लोग थे। और वे इस कहानी के हर हिस्से को अपनी जिंदगी से जोड़ पा रहे थे।

बस अंतर इतना था कि कहानी के हीरो को न सिर्फ पुल बनाने के बिजनेस से जुड़े लोग या वे श्रोता जानते थे, बल्कि मेरे और आप जैसे लोग भी जानते हैं। जी हां, कहानी के हीरो हैं दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल के पूर्व चेयरमैन और मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर ई श्रीधरन।

यह केरल के कहानी सुनाने वालों के उस समूह द्वारा सोशल मीडिया पर डाली गई मशहूर कहानियों में से एक है, जो कहानी सुनने वालों का समुदाय तैयार कर रहे हैं। समूह के नाम ‘काडालाक्काडालस’ का मतलब है ‘मूंगफलियों को कागज में लपेटना।’ चूंकि मूंगफली के हर पुराने कागज में कोई कहानी होती है और बहुत से लोग फेंकने से पहले जिज्ञासावश इन्हें पढ़ते हैं। स्टोरीटेलिंग (कहानी सुनाने) का यह प्रयास भी ऐसा ही है। शायद यही कारण है कि अपलोड की जाने वाली हर कहानी की शुरुआत में दिखाते हैं, जहां मूंगफलियां सेंकी जा रही हैं और कैमरा उन्हें फटे अखबार में से देखता है।

अनीता रंजीत, गीता अनंत, निशि मेनन, संगीता श्रीहरि, निनोज अब्राहम, स्मिता नायर और रसिका रमन आदि लोग बेंगलुरु के ‘कथालय’ के माध्यम से ‘फ्रेशमेन पाथ’ में शामिल हुए, जिसकी देशभर में शाखाएं हैं और स्टोरीटेलिंग का आयोजन करता है। एक ट्रेनर टीचर और जुनूनी स्टोरीटेलर रसिका के पास कोचि में इसकी फ्रेंचाइज है। यह समूह मलयालम में केरल की कहानियां सुनाने पर केंद्रित है। इसका कारण यह है कि दूसरी भाषाओं से इतर, इसमें ऐसा कम लोग कर रहे हैं।

आपको नीलेश मिश्रा के कार्यक्रम ‘यादों का इडियट बॉक्स’ या ‘यूपी की कहानियां’ याद होंगे जहां वे सपनों की या काल्पनिक शहरों की कहानियां सुनाते हैं, जिनमें स्टोरीटेलर अपने श्रोता को काल्पनिक दुनिया में ले जाते हैं। उनकी कहानियों में श्रोता एक ऐसी अवास्तविक दुनिया में पहुंच जाते हैं, जहां जो कुछ होता है, उसे वे महसूस कर पाते हैं। ‘काडालाक्काडालस’ में हर कहानी की एक थीम होती है। लॉकडाउन के बाद जुलाई से हर हफ्ते दो कहानियां अपलोड हो रही हैं। हर कहानी पांच से आठ मिनट की होती है।

मुझे यह प्रयास तब याद आया, जब मैं इस हफ्ते एक ट्रेनिंग सेशन दे रहा था। मैंने प्रतिभागियों से कहा कि वे ऐसी कहानी साझा करें जो दूसरों को न पता हो या जो उन्हें अच्छा महसूस करवाती हो। चूंकि मैं जानता था कि वे इसमें संघर्ष करेंगे और ज्यादातर सोचते हैं कि दूसरे उनके बारे में क्या सोचेंगे, इसीलिए मैंने उन 50 प्रतिभागियों को कागज के कोन में मूंगफलियां लपेटकर दीं और कहा कि वे खाते-खाते कहानी सोचें।

कागजों पर ही एक कहानी छपी थी। लेकिन आपको आश्चर्य होगा कि किसी ने भी कोन के अंदर की कहानी नहीं देखी। हमारा उद्देश्य यह पता करना था कि वे अपने आस-पास की चीजों को लेकर कितने सजग हैं। अगर आप अपने माहौल के प्रति जागरूक रहेंगे, तो वास्तव में कई कहानियां देख और सुना सकते हैं क्योंकि हर कहानी हमारे आस-पास ही होती है।

फंडा यह है कि स्टोरीटेलिंग हमेशा मजे के लिए नहीं होती, बल्कि इसका एक मिशन होता है और यह गंभीर काम है।

