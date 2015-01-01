पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पं. विजयशंकर मेहता का कॉलम:सावधानी रखिए, सजग रहिए और प्रसन्न रहिए; इसी में स्वास्थ्य है, उत्सव का आनंद है

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पं. विजयशंकर मेहता

स्वास्थ्य हर हाल में धन से ऊपर है। यह बात संकल्प के रूप में धनतेरस के दिन जिंदगी में उतारना चाहिए। बीमारी आने पर अच्छे-अच्छे दौलतमंद को कंगाल जैसा देखा गया है। रुपए-पैसे से आप बीमारी में सुविधा तो प्राप्त कर सकते हैं, लेकिन जिंदगी के लिए स्वास्थ्य चाहिए, जो बिना धन के भी अर्जित किया जा सकता है। धनतेरस का पर्व समुद्र मंथन की कथा से भी जुड़ा है।

आरोग्य के देवता धन्वंतरि हाथ में अमृत कलश लेकर प्रकट हुए थे। इस समय हमारे जीवन में बिलकुल वैसा ही मंथन चल रहा है, जैसा समुद्र मंथन हुआ था। चौदह रत्नों में से तेरहवें क्रम पर निकले थे भगवान धन्वंतरि। संघर्ष, सावधानी के 13 पायदान हैं ये। पिछले कुछ दिनों में हमारे जीवन का ऐसा मंथन हुआ कि सबकुछ गड़बड़ा गया। थक गए लोग। टूटने लगे। लेकिन, आज धनतेरस के दिन हम यह समझ लें कि इसी का नाम जीवन है।

मंथन होता ही रहेगा। कभी आप करेंगे स्वयं का कभी दूसरे करेंगे आपका। लेकिन, अमृत निकलेगा अवश्य। आज की भाषा में कहें तो धन्वंतरि जो अमृत कलश लेकर निकले, आज तो वो ही हमारे लिए वैक्सीन है। एक न एक दिन वह आएगा भी, लेकिन तब तक खूब सावधानी रखिए, सजग रहिए और प्रसन्न रहिए। इसी में स्वास्थ्य है, उत्सव का आनंद है।

