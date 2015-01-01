पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:एक ही रोपे से लगाए गए दो वृक्षों की डालियां और पत्ते जुदा रहते हैं

जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक

15 नवंबर को सौमित्र चटर्जी का निधन हो गया। उस दिन एनडी टीवी के रवीश कुमार कोलकाता में थे उन्होंने देखा कि शव यात्रा में हजारों लोग शामिल हैं। कुछ लोग सौमित्र चटर्जी की तस्वीरें अपने सीने से लगाए हुए थे, कुछ तस्वीर को सिर पर उठाए हुए थे। सौमित्र चटर्जी ने सत्यजीत राय की ‘अपूर संसार’ और अन्य फिल्मों में अभिनय किया था। शर्मिला टैगोर और अपर्णा सेन ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। शर्मिला टैगोर और सौमित्र चटर्जी की मित्रता आधी सदी से अधिक समय तक बनी रही।

कुछ फिल्मी कलाकारों का विचार है कि सितारों को अवाम से मिलना-जुलना नहीं चाहिए और अपने को रहस्य बनाए रखना जरूरी है। हॉलीवुड की ग्रेटा गार्बो और सुचित्रा सेन भी इसी विचार से सहमत थीं। खाकसार सुचित्रा सेन की पुत्री मुनमुन सेन के साथ मां-बेटी के रिश्ते की फिल्म बनाना चाहता था।

निर्माता रमेश बहल और खाकसार को मुनमुन सेन अपने साथ सुचित्रा सेन के बंगले ले गईं। सुचित्रा सेन ने सन्यास ले लिया था। इसलिए वे किसी से मिलना नहीं चाहती थीं। मुनमुन सेन के लिए यह फिल्म कई मायनों में महत्वपूर्ण थी परंतु सुचित्रा सेन अपने संन्यास के निश्चय पर अटल रहीं। ज्ञात हुआ कि सुचित्रा सेन बुर्क़ा पहनकर कभी-कभी बंगले से बाहर निकलती थीं। इसका यह अर्थ नहीं है कि उम्रदराज होने पर वे कुरूप हो गई थीं या किसी अन्य अंग में कोई बीमारी लग गई थी। सुचित्रा सेन उम्र के हर दौर में सुंदर बनी रहीं। कुछ लोगों के चेहरे पर उम्र का शेर पंजा नहीं मारता। उन्होंने कभी सौंदर्य प्रसाधनों का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया। सुचित्रा ने हिंदी में बनी फिल्में ‘सरहद’ ‘मुंबई का बाबू’ ‘ममता’ और गुलजार निर्देशित ‘आंधी’ में अभिनय किया था। यह फिल्म कमलेश्वर के उपन्यास ‘काली आंधी’ से प्रेरित थी।

दूसरे विचार के हामी अशोक कुमार, संजीव कुमार और राजेश खन्ना को अवाम से मिलना अच्छा लगता था। दिलीप कुमार ने अपनी निजता की रक्षा एक किले के समान की जबकि राज कपूर अवाम से मिलते-जुलते रहे। प्राय: वे चेंबूर स्टेशन के निकट एक रेस्त्रां में दक्षिण भारतीय नाश्ता करने अपने मित्रों और तकनीशियंस के साथ आते रहे। सौमित्र चटर्जी प्राय: अपने घर का सामान लाने के लिए बाजार जाते रहे। उनके प्रशंसक भी कभी उनके इर्द-गिर्द भीड़ नहीं लगाते थे। वे अपने प्रिय सितारे को परेशानी में डालना नहीं चाहते थे।

सौमित्र चटर्जी का काव्य पाठ सुनने के लिए लोग टिकट खरीद कर आते थे। सौमित्र चटर्जी ने अज्ञेय की कविता का बंगाली भाषा में अनुवाद किया था। जाने कैसे विभिन्न भाषाओं के कवि एक अनदेखी डोर से बंध जाते हैं। इस रहस्यमय डोर को देखा नहीं जा सकता। अमीर खुसरो, कबीर की डोर से कुमार अंबुज, विष्णु खरे, निदा फ़ाज़ली और शैलेंद्र जुड़े रहे। वर्तमान दौर केवल कोरी नारेबाज़ी का है। क्रूरता और करकशता के दौर में कविता के लिए स्थान नहीं है परंतु काव्य रचना जारी है। गंगा-यमुना स्पष्ट दिखाई देती हैं परंतु सरस्वती दिखाई नहीं देती यद्यपि वह बहती रहती है।

सर रिचर्ड एटनबरो की फिल्म ‘गांधी’ के शव यात्रा दृश्य की शूटिंग में हजारों लोग निशुल्क शामिल हुए । पंडित नेहरू और इंदिरा गांधी की शव यात्रा में भी हजारों लोग शामिल रहे। इस दौर में मीडिया ने नेहरू के जन्म दिवस 14 नवंबर और इंदिरा जी के जन्म दिवस 19 नवंबर को नज़रअंदाज़ कर दिया। व्यवस्था के अष्टपद से कोई बच नहीं सकता। यहां तक कि स्मृति भी नहीं। सुपर सितारे उत्तम कुमार और सौमित्र चटर्जी समकालीन रहे परंतु उनकी अभिनय शैलियां अलग-अलग रहीं।

ओम पुरी और नसीरुद्दीन शाह गहरे मित्र रहे, नेशनल स्कूल ऑफ ड्रामा और पुणे फिल्म संस्थान में सहपाठी रहे परंतु अभिनय शैलियां अलग-अलग रहीं। यहां तक कि दो जुड़वां हमशक्ल भाइयों की विचार प्रक्रिया भी अलग रहती है। एक ही रोपे से लगाए गए दो वृक्षों की डालियां और पत्ते जुदा रहते हैं। व्यवस्था की जिद है कि सभी समान सोचें।

