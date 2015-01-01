पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Business Ideas Of 2021 Are Going To Be Completely Different And Bizarre To The Business We've Been Accustomed To For Decades.

एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:दशकों से हम जिन व्यापार के आदी रहे हैं, 2021 के बिज़नेस आइडिया उनसे बिल्कुल अलग और विचित्र होने जा रहे हैं

42 मिनट पहले
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु

हममें से कई लोग अभी तक इस पर बहस कर रहे हैं कि 4 साल के बच्चे का टेस्ट हो या नहीं। इसके बावजूद कुछ स्कूल हैं, जो 4 साल के बच्चे के आने वाले 10-12 साल की पढ़ाई के दौरान संभावनाओं पर भविष्यवाणी कर रहे हैं। इनसे जड़ी कई कंपनियां नए अवतार में सामने आकर सफलतापूर्वक व्यापार कर रही हैं। यह उदाहरण देखें। न्यूयॉर्क सिटी प्राइवेट स्कूल के 2021 में शुरू होने वाले शिक्षण सत्र के लिए 4 साल के बच्चे को अभी इंटरव्यू के लिए भेजना कठिन है, खासकर जब कोरोना के मामले तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं।

इसलिए इन दिनों सालाना 55 हजार डॉलर (41 लाख रु.) और उससे ज्यादा शुल्क लेने वाले स्कूल इन बच्चों के साथ 45 मिनट का वीडियो कॉल इंटरव्यू कर रहे हैं। आप सोचेंगे कि इसमें नया क्या है? नया यह है कि न्यूयॉर्क में दो दर्जन से ज्यादा एलीट स्कूल्स ने ऑनलाइन इंटरव्यूज़ में नई मूल्यांकन पद्धति अपनाने के लिए आपस में एक संघ बना लिया है। इन स्कूल्स के चुनिंदा प्रतिनिधियों द्वारा इंटरव्यू किया जाता है और परिणाम बाकी सभी स्कूल के साथ साझा कर लिया जाता है, ताकि 4 साल के बच्चे को हर स्कूल के इंटरव्यू में शामिल ना होना पड़े!

इस ऑनलाइन इंटरव्यू की तैयारी करवाने के लिए अभिभावकों ने शिक्षकों की सेवाएं लेना शुरू कर दी हैं। ये हफ्ते में एक बार वीडियो कॉल के जरिए तैयारी कराते हैं, कभी-कभी प्रशिक्षक बदल दिए जाते हैं, ताकि बच्चे नए चेहरों के आदी हो जाएं। बच्चे के साथ कई सत्र करने के पीछे तर्क यह है कि असली मूल्यांकन के समय बच्चा इसे एक और वीडियो कॉल मानकर चले। इस ‘थिंकिंग और इंगेजमेंट असेसमेंट’ का एक बार का शुल्क 250 डॉलर है।

यह मूल्यांकन भाषा, रीजनिंग, समस्या सुलझाने का कौशल और बच्चे में ‘पढ़ने की क्षमता’ मापता है! मूल्यांकन के इस नए तरीके से नई शिक्षण कंपनियों को कुक्कुरमुत्ता की तरह पनपने का मौका मिल गया है। मैनहट्‌टन स्थित ब्राइट किड्स नाम की शिक्षण और प्रकाशन कंपनी 375 डॉलर की वर्कबुक बेचती है, जाहिर तौर पर इसमें मूल्यांकन परीक्षण संबंधी सारी चीज़ें होती हैं।

एक और उदाहरण देखते हैं, जिसमें मुंबई के एक कपड़ा व्यापारी ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान पहल की। जनक शाह जानते थे कि शहर में साइकिल चलाना आसान नहीं है, कार और बाइक के बीच साइकिल के लिए कोई ट्रैक नहीं है। कुछ साइकिलिस्ट दुर्घटना के बाद बाहर कसरत करना छोड़ देते हैं। अगर आप शाह के स्टूडियो जाएं, तो जितनी चाहें और जहां भी जाना चाहें, साइकिल चला सकते हैं।

मुंबई में बांद्रा से लेकर केरल के मुन्नार तक, ऑकलैंड से लेकर किसी भी महाद्वीप के शहर जा सकते हैं। इसमें दुनिया के किसी भी शहर की सड़कें डिसप्ले हो सकती हैं। इनके स्टूडियो में इंडोर साइकिलिंग ट्रेनर है। इसमें अपनी साइकिल फिक्स करके अलग-अलग रास्ते पर चला सकते हैं। यह ब्लूटूथ के जरिए फोन, टैबलेट, लैपटॉप या स्मार्ट टीवी से जुड़ सकती है। एक घंटे की साइकिलिंग से, कठिनाई के स्तर के पर, 300-500 कैलोरी खर्च होती है और ठीक उसी समय यह आंखों के लिए सुकून भरा होता है, क्योंकि आप मैनहट्‌टन में वर्चुअली साइकिल चला रहे हैं।

महामारी के बीच में शाह स्टूडियो में सुविधा उपलब्ध नहीं करा रहे हैं पर तीन से पांच हजार रुपए महीने के किराए पर सिमुलेटर्स दे रहे हैं- एप्लिकेशन उन्हें उस रास्ते पर ले जाती है, जो रास्ता वो चुनते हैं। फंडा यह है कि दशकों से हम जिन व्यापार के आदी रहे हैं, 2021 के बिज़नेस आइडिया उनसे बिल्कुल अलग और विचित्र होने जा रहे हैं। उन बिज़नेस के लिए तैयार रहें और जल्दी शुरू करके शीर्ष पर पहुंचें।

