विराग गुप्ता का कॉलम:इमरजेंसी जैसी ज्यादतियों के लिए अदालतें भी जवाबदेही लें

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विराग गुप्ता, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकील

वोहरा समिति ने अपनी 27 साल पुरानी रिपोर्ट में भ्रष्टाचार के लिए अफसर, नेता, उद्योगपति और अपराधियों के नापाक गठजोड़ का खुलासा किया था। उसके बाद सुशासन के नाम पर सभी दलों के नेताओं ने सरकार बनाई, लेकिन उस रिपोर्ट पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। उस रिपोर्ट पर कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर दायर याचिका को यूटोपियन बताते हुए, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जजों ने पिछले दिनों निरस्त कर दिया। अब उन्हीं जजों ने इमरजेंसी को असंवैधानिक घोषित करने की याचिका पर नोटिस जारी करके बर्र के छत्ते को छेड़ दिया है।

आपातकाल की ज्यादतियों के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट के रिटायर्ड चीफ जस्टिस जे.सी. शाह ने 1978 में रिपोर्ट सौंपी थी। इसमें जस्टिस शाह ने इमरजेंसी को संविधान के साथ फ्रॉड बताया था। शाह आयोग की रिपोर्ट से जाहिर है कि राष्ट्रपति भवन, कैबिनेट सचिवालय और गृह मंत्रालय समेत पूरे मंत्रिमंडल को प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी और उनके पुत्र संजय गांधी ने हाईजैक कर लिया था। इमरजेंसी के फैसले से पहले प्रधानमंत्री गांधी ने कैबिनेट में कोई चर्चा नहीं की थी।

आयोग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, तत्कालीन गृह मंत्री के इशारे पर सरकारी बैंक ने गलत लोन दिए। उसके बाद तो यह सिलसिला इतना बढ़ गया कि अब NPA के बोझ से अधिकतर सरकारी बैंक डूब रहे हैं। शाह आयोग की रिपोर्ट पर कार्रवाई के लिए विशेष अदालतों के गठन के लिए मंजूरी भी मिल गई, लेकिन कार्रवाई से पहले ही जनता पार्टी की सरकार गिर गई।

राष्ट्रपति फखरुदीन अली अहमद, प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी और गैर-संवैधानिक सत्ता केंद्र संजय गांधी अब नहीं हैं। इमरजेंसी के गुनाहों में शरीक सुप्रीम कोर्ट के अनेक जज और बड़े नौकरशाह भी रिटायर हो गए। तो अब 45 साल पुरानी इमरजेंसी के लिए किन्हें गुनाहगार माना जाएगा और कौन इसका हर्जाना भरेगा? इसके लिए नेताओं को दोषी ठहराने और सरकारों से जवाब मांगने के साथ संविधान के संरक्षक की भूमिका पर विफल होने के लिए अदालतों को भी आत्मचिंतन करना होगा।

सरकार द्वारा गलत तरीके से संपत्ति जब्त किए जाने से परेशान याचिकाकर्ता महिला और उसके परिजन पिछले चार दशक से सरकार के खिलाफ अलग-अलग अदालतों में लड़ रहे हैं। याचिकाकर्ता ने अपनी पीड़ा के लिए दोषियों से 25 करोड़ का हर्जाना मांगा है? लेकिन, 45 साल से दुःख झेल रही बुजुर्ग महिला की त्रासदी के लिए सिर्फ इमरजेंसी के नोटीफिकेशन को ही कैसे जिम्मेदार माना जा सकता है? जजों को संविधान और जनता का संरक्षक माना जाता है। लेकिन याचिकाकर्ता जैसे करोड़ों मुकदमों के निस्तारण में देरी से पूरी न्यायिक प्रक्रिया भी तो कटघरे में आ जाती है?

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस ने बेवजह दायर की जा रही याचिकाओं और पीआईएल पर कई बार सख्त टिप्पणियां कीं। 45 साल पुराने मामले पर दायर याचिका में विचार हो सकता है या नहीं, इस पर अगली सुनवाई में हरीश साल्वे की बहस के बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जज विचार करेंगे। ऐसी याचिकाओं पर मनमाने तरीके से नोटिस जारी के बढ़ते ट्रेंड से पीआईएल और संविधान के अनुच्छेद 32 के क्षेत्राधिकार पर अब चीफ जस्टिस कॉन्फ्रेंस में जजों को मंथन करने की जरूरत है।

94 साल की बूढ़ी महिला ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका में इमरजेंसी के दौर में लागू मीसा, कोफेपोसा, सफेमा और डीआईआर जैसे दमनकारी कानूनों का जिक्र किया है। देश विरोधी ताकतों को कुचलने के लिए हमेशा ही संसद ने सख्त कानून बनाए। इसीलिए कोफेपोसा कानून आज भी लागू है। जबकि मीसा और डीआईआर की जगह राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा कानून (एनएसए) जैसे नए कानून आ गए।

इमरजेंसी में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पांच जजों की बेंच ने 1976 में एडीएम जबलपुर या हैबियस कार्पस फैसले से जनता के जीवन के अधिकार को दोयम दर्जे का बना दिया था। उस फैसले से असहमत जस्टिस खन्ना ने इतिहास में अपना नाम दर्ज करा लिया और उसके 40 साल बाद प्राइवेसी मामले के फैसले में 9 जजों ने एडीएम जबलपुर फैसले को पूरी तरह से नकार दिया। लेकिन, एडीएम जबलपुर फैसले में शामिल जस्टिस चंद्रचूड़ और जस्टिस भगवती तो बाद में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस बन ही गए।

इमरजेंसी के 45 साल बाद आज भी प. बंगाल, महाराष्ट्र, कर्नाटक, आंध्र, तमिलनाडु और उप्र समेत सभी राज्यों में राजनीतिक विरोधियों और मीडिया के लोगों को बेवजह जेल भेजने का सिस्टम जारी है। ऐसे सभी मामलों में कानून गड़बड़ नहीं है, बल्कि सरकारी सिस्टम दमनकारी बन गया है। 45 साल पुराने मामले की बौद्धिक विवेचना की बजाय राज्यों के इन असंवैधानिक मामलों पर अदालतें सख्ती करें, तो देश और जनता का ज्यादा कल्याण होगा। इस मामले पर बहस और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले से सरकारों की जवाबदेही तय होने के साथ अफसरों से मुआवजा मिलने का सिस्टम शुरू हो जाए, तो प्रभावी लोकपाल के बगैर भी देश की गवर्नेंस बदल सकती है।
(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

