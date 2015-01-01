पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:आगामी वैश्विक आर्थिक संकट की पदचाप स्पष्ट सुनाई दे रही है

10 मिनट पहले
आर्थिक असमानता के कारण सदियों से आम आदमी कर्ज लेता रहा है और चक्रवृद्धि ब्याज की दलदल मनुष्य को लील जाती है। कुछ महाजन रकम देते समय ही 3 माह का अग्रिम ब्याज काट कर रकम देते हैं। उत्पल दत्त और अमोल पालेकर अभिनीत फिल्म ‘गोलमाल’ में अमोल अपनी कंपनी का ध्यान इस ओर आकर्षित करता है कि अग्रिम ब्याज के रूप में उन्हें कितना ठगा गया है। हमारे समाज में किसान, बोनी के समय और मध्यम आय वर्ग के लोग शादी के आडंबर के लिए कर्ज लेते हैं और उनकी उम्र भर की मेहनत महाजन ले जाता है।

गुरु दत्त ‘कागज के फूल’ और राज कपूर ‘मेरा नाम जोकर’ की असफलता से कर्ज में डूब गए। दोनों ही फिल्में निर्देशकों की आत्मकथात्मक फिल्में हैं। बहरहाल गुरु दत्त ने सफल ‘चौदहवीं का चांद’ और राज कपूर ने ‘बॉबी’ बनाकर कर्ज चुका दिया। चेतन आनंद भी ‘अंजलि’ की असफलता के कारण कर्ज में डूबे थे। उन्होंने एक बाल कलाकार की फिल्म ‘आखिरी खत’ बनाकर कर्ज पाट दिया। बोनी कपूर को जयंती लाल गढ़ा ने सलाह दी कि वे अपनी तमाम फिल्मों के टेलीविजन प्रदर्शन अधिकार बेचकर कर्ज से मुक्त हो जाएं। महबूब खान की ‘मदर इंडिया’ में भी कर्ज चुकाने में किसान को अपनी जमीन से हाथ धोना पड़ा। बलराज साहनी अभिनीत फिल्म ‘दो बीघा जमीन’ में यही दुख अभिव्यक्त है। वर्तमान में फिल्म से आय के नए स्रोत ओटीटी से खूब आय होती है। इसलिए वर्तमान में कोई फ़िल्मकार कर्ज के मायाजाल में नहीं फंसता। क्या इसी भय के समाप्त हो जाने से फ़िल्मकार अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ अपने काम को नहीं देता? क्या खूब कहा है कि भय बिन होय न प्रीति। यह अजीब बात है कि आस्था का स्थान भय ले रहा है। संसार के सारे कार्यकलाप कबीर की उलट वासियों जैसे हो रहे हैं।

इस दौर में महाजन के स्थान पर बैंक ने कर्ज देना प्रारंभ किया परंतु निर्ममता समान ही रही। श्याम बेनेगल की फिल्म ‘अब्बा’ में इस चक्रव्यूह को प्रस्तुत किया गया है। देश भी कर्ज लेते हैं सबसे अधिक कर्ज हथियार खरीदने के लिए लिये जाते हैं और सौदे का कमीशन अपने चहेतों को दिया जाता है। यह चहेते चुनाव फंड में धन देते हैं। इस तरह एक दुष्चक्र चलता है कि पैसे से राजनीतिक सत्ता और सत्ता से पैसे कमाने का लाइसेंस मिलता है।

चीन, हांगकांग स्थित बैंकों के माध्यम से देशों को कर्ज देता है। उधार लेकर घी पीना इसे ही कहते हैं। अब बैंक में डाका डालने के बदले फर्जी जमीन या दुकान को गिरवी रखकर कर्ज लिया जाता है। कर्ज वापसी का दबाव बढ़ जाने पर कर्ज़दार विदेश भाग जाते हैं, जहां से उन्हें स्वदेश लाने की प्रक्रिया कर्ज ली गई राशि के सामान हो जाती है। सामान सरकारी पैसे का दुरुपयोग किया जाता है। फ्योदोर दोस्तोयेव्स्की की अमर रचना ‘क्राइम एंड पनिशमेंट’ का नायक भी कर्ज लेता है और महाजन को मार देता है।

मूल रचना में महाजन एक स्त्री है परंतु उससे प्रेरित रमेश सहगल की फिल्म ‘फिर सुबह होगी’ में महाजन पुरुष दिखाया गया है। भारत में स्त्रियां सूदखोरी का व्यवसाय नहीं करतीं। एक दौर में यश चोपड़ा को भी कर्ज लेना पड़ा। उन्होंने सफल फिल्म ‘चांदनी’ के बाद कभी कर्ज नहीं लिया। कभी-कभी कुछ लोग कर्ज नहीं चुका पाने के कारण आत्महत्या तक भी कर लेते हैं।

असमानता और अन्याय आधारित व्यवस्था के कारण कर्ज का अभिशाप झेलना पड़ता है। पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीय ने शादी-ब्याह पर कम खर्च आदर्श सामने रखा। समाज में परिवर्तन आया। राजश्री की एक फिल्म में शादी के रस्मो-रिवाज को महिमा मंडित किया। आदित्य चोपड़ा की ‘दिलवाले दुल्हनिया ले जाएंगे’ ने पांच दिवसीय विवाह समारोह को इतना लोकप्रिय कर दिया कि हर आर्थिक वर्ग में फ़िजूल खर्च किया जाता है। आगामी वैश्विक आर्थिक संकट की पदचाप स्पष्ट सुनाई दे रही है।

