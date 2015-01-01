पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:अनपढ़ व्यक्ति का इतना दोष नहीं है, जितना पढ़े-लिखे और समझदार व्यक्तियों का है

6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक

हत्या, अपहरण, दुष्कर्म और डकैती के विषय वेब सीरीज पर दिखाए जा रहे हैं। संगीतमय प्रेम कहानियों का अभाव है। शायद जीवन से भी संगीत और प्रेम बाहर जा चुके हैं। इससे व्यवस्था भी खुश है। अनुष्का शर्मा की वेब सीरीज ‘पाताल लोक’ पांच सर्वाधिक लोकप्रिय वेब सीरीज में शामिल की गई है। इस वेब सीरीज का जासूस सनकी मिजाज का है। मान लीजिए कि दुनिया एक मेज है, जिस पर कुछ गोलाकार छेद बने हुए हैं।

सनकी आदमी तिकोनाकार है जो किसी गोल छेद में समा नहीं सकता। शोध और आविष्कार करने वालों को प्राय: सनकी कहा गया है। सोक्रेटीज को जहर पीने के लिए बाध्य किया गया। आज जहर पीने का हुक्म जारी करने वाले का नाम कोई व्यक्ति नहीं जानता, परंतु दार्शनिक सुकरात आज भी याद आते हैं। लोकप्रिय मान्यता है कि स्वर्ग ऊंचाई पर बसा है और नर्क धरती की निचली सतह पर स्थित है। विज्ञान के अनुसार पृथ्वी की सबसे निचली सतह में सतत् आग जल रही है।

प्राचीन किताबों में जो विविधता नर्क के बारे में है, वह स्वर्ग के बारे में नहीं है। स्वर्ग में सोमरस और अप्सराओं का विवरण है। के. आसिफ की संजीव कुमार अभिनीत फिल्म ‘लव एंड गॉड’ में वे लैला-मजनूं की मृत्यु के बाद उन्हें सात सतह वाली जन्नत में मिलते हुए दिखाना चाहते थे। के. आसिफ की मृत्यु के बाद के.सी. बोकाड़िया ने आधी-अधूरी फिल्म को जैसे-तैसे पूरा करके प्रदर्शित कर दिया। देवकीनंदन खत्री के अय्यार (जासूस) सनकी नहीं थे। इब्ने सफी के जासूस कैप्टन विनोद गंभीर व्यक्ति थे और उनका सहायक हमीद हंसोड़ व्यक्ति था। हमीद ने एक गधा पाला है।

जासूस प्राय: कुत्ता पालते हैं। वामपंथी लेखक कृष्णचंद्र के उपन्यास का नाम ‘एक गधे की आत्मकथा’ है। शरद जोशी की रचना का नाम था ‘एक था गधा’। गधे के एक प्रकार को खच्चर कहा जाता है। जिन पहाड़ियों पर घोड़े चढ़ नहीं पाते, वहां खच्चर सामान ढोते हैं। एक चींटी अपने वजन का तीस गुना अधिक भार ढो लेती है। इसी तरह आम आदमी की सहनशीलता भी बहुत अधिक होती है।

अभावों ने उसे बड़े प्यार से पाला होता है। अगाथा क्रिस्टी की जासूस मिस मार्पल गंभीर पात्र है। उनका जासूस पायरो, पाठक को गुदगुदाता है। फिल्म ‘मॉम’ में नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी ने एक प्राइवेट जासूस की भूमिका अनोखे अंदाज में अभिनीत की थी। नवाब का अंदाजे बयां हर फिल्म में अलग होता है। वे इरफान खान की श्रेणी के अभिनेता हैं।

वेब सीरीज के लिए चलती का नाम गाड़ी, पड़ोसन और अंगूर की तरह हास्य फिल्में बनाई जाना चाहिए। इसी के साथ प्रेम कहानियां और संगीतमय फिल्में जैसे ‘कम सेप्टेंबर’ और रिचर्ड क्लिक अभिनीत ‘यंग वन्स’ बनाई जा सकती हैं। लेखकों और निर्देशकों की कमी नहीं है, परंतु निर्माण कंपनियों के लौह कपाट आसानी से खुल नहीं सकते। यह संभव है कि व्यवस्था यह नहीं चाहती। सभी जगह ऊंचे पदों पर ऐसे लोग बैठे हैं जो किसी पतली गली से ओहदे पर पहुंचे हैं।

फूहड़ता के बने रहने से प्रश्न खड़े करने वाले लोग भी कोने में दुबक जाते हैं। आज अपनी बुद्धि को सहज बनाए रखना कठिन हो चुका है। सभी समस्याओं के लिए हम व्यवस्था को दोष देने के बदले आत्म निरीक्षण करें तो कोई रास्ता खोजा जा सकता है। आम आदमी रोजी, रोटी, कपड़े की आधारभूत व्यवस्थाओं की पूर्ति में इतना उलझा हुआ है कि उसे इस बात की भी चिंता नहीं है कि उसके बच्चे और किशोर क्या देख रहे हैं।

आज अनपढ़ व्यक्ति का इतना दोष नहीं है, जितना पढ़े-लिखे और समझदार व्यक्तियों का है। भ्रष्टाचार की सारी फाइलें और कागज, पत्र पढ़ा-लिखा आदमी ही बनाता है। इसका यह अर्थ नहीं कि अनपढ़ बने रहने की हिमायत की जा रही है। आज प्रात:कालीन प्रार्थना यह की जाती है कि हे प्रभु, हमें सामान्य बनाए रखना। हमें पागलपन या सनकीपन होने से बचाएं। सलामती ऐसी प्रार्थना से ही संभव है। निर्मल आनंद के स्थान पर नॉर्मल बने रहने की कामना की जानी चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनड्डा की सुरक्षा में चूक, होम मिनिस्ट्री ने पश्चिम बंगाल से तीन IPS अफसरों को डेपुटेशन पर बुलाया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें