पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:जितना लंबा हम एक विचार रखते हैं, वह उतना ही शक्तिशाली होता जाता है

41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु

द क्षिण दिल्ली में देवी काली को समर्पित कालकाजी मंदिर है। माना जाता है कि यह महाभारत काल से है। आमतौर पर मैं जब भी इस तरह के प्राचीन मंदिर जाता हूं, तो दिमाग में आने वाले कई सारे कंजेशन (उलझनों) से बचने के लिए योजना बहुत पहले से बना लेता हूं।

यहां उलझनों से मेरा मतलब है कि ऐसे ज्यादा भीड़भाड़ वाले मंदिरों में कार सुरक्षित जगह खड़ी करनी होती है, अपने पास कम से कम सामान रखना होता है, ताकि दर्शन के लिए मिले चंद सेकंड्स के दौरान ध्यान भगवान पर ही केंद्रित रहे, जिसके लिए ही हम मंदिर जाते हैं। मुझे ऐसे मंदिर जाना पसंद नहीं, जहां छोटी-छोटी दूसरी अन्य चीज़ें जैसे आपके सामान की सुरक्षा आस्था से ऊपर हो जाए। यही कारण है कि मैं खुद से यह कहते हुए दिमाग को तैयार करता हूं, ‘रघु, कोई व्यक्ति कतार तोड़कर या इसमें घुसकर तुम्हें गुस्सा दिलाएगा या अपनी मन्नत के कारण बीच रास्ते में नारियल फोड़ेगा और इससे नंगे पांव दर्शनों के लिए जा रहे भक्तों को चोट भी लग सकती है, ऐसे में श्लोक से खुद को शांत रखो और प्रार्थना पर ध्यान लगाओ।’

इस शुक्रवार को मेरा कैब ड्राइवर मुझे दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट तक जल्दी से जल्दी पहुंचाने के लिए सघन ट्रैफिक से बच-बचाकर निकलने की कोशिश कर रहा था। जैसे ही मैंने कालकाजी रोड का चिह्न देखा, मुझे मालूम था कि सामान्य ट्रैफिक में भी पहुंचने में 30 मिनट लगते। जबकि हम पहले से ही विलंब से चल रहे थे, मैंने ड्राइवर को मंदिर पर रुकने के लिए कहा।

उसने कहा, ‘आमतौर पर इस मंदिर में एक किलोमीटर लंबी कतार होती है और विशेष दिनों में यह 4 किमी तक होती है। और आज शुक्रवार है।’ पिछले तीन दिनों से दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर 30 किलोमीटर लंबे किसान आंदोलन को देखकर ये 4 किलोमीटर ने मुझ पर असर नहीं किया। और जब मैं मंदिर प्रांगण में गया, तो वहां कार खड़ी करने के लिए काफी जगह खाली थी। वहां से 100 मीटर चलकर 20 सीढ़ियां आसानी से चढ़ गया। बहुत सारी पूजा सामग्री और स्मरणीय चीज़ों से भरी हुई दोनों तरफ की दुकानें रोशनी से सजी हुईं थीं, पर उनके पास एक रुपए का भी बिज़नेस नहीं था।

लगातार घोषणा हो रही थी कि कोई भी भगवान को प्रसाद नहीं चढ़ा सकता और उन्हें भी प्रसाद नहीं मिलेगा। घोषणा के जरिए सबको मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखने के लिए कहा जा रहा था। ज्यों ही मैं मंदिर के अंदर गया, तो महसूस किया मुझे मिलाकर कुल 12 से ज्यादा श्रद्धालु नहीं थे। 10 मिनट से भी ज्यादा समय तक देवी के सम्मुख मैंने अकेेले दर्शन किए, इस तरह के मंदिरों में ऐसे मौके दुर्लभ होते हैं।

जब तक ईश्वर का बुलावा नहीं आए, आपको ऐसे दर्शन नहीं हो सकते। मंदिर में उस पवित्र जगह मेरा दिमाग बिना किसी उलझन के ट्रैफिक फ्री था। सिर्फ मैं था और देवी मां, मैंने कहा और उन्होंने सुना, बस इतना ही। जैसे ही बाहर आया, मुझे मालूम था कि मैं लेट हूं। मैं कार में बैठा और इससे पहले कि ड्राइवर से तेज़ गाड़ी चलाने को कहता मुझे एक एसएमएस आया, ‘आपकी जी8 177 फ्लाइट 90 मिनट लेट है!’ अब मुझे मालूम है कि देवी ने मेरे अनकहे विचारों को भी सुन लिया था!

जब हम विचारों का ट्रैफिक कम कर देते हैं, तब इसका कंजेशन भी कम हो जाता है और तब हम हरेक विचार को अपने दिमाग में थोड़ा लंबे समय तक रख पाते हैं। और जितना लंबा हम एक विचार रखते हैं, वह उतना ही शक्तिशाली होता जाता है।

फंडा यह है कि अपने एक विचार को खुलकर घूमने के लिए दिमाग को कंजेशन से दूर और ट्रैफिक फ्री रखें और तब खुद इसकी ताकत देखें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनड्डा की सुरक्षा में चूक, होम मिनिस्ट्री ने पश्चिम बंगाल से तीन IPS अफसरों को डेपुटेशन पर बुलाया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें