पं. विजयशंकर मेहता का कॉलम:सत्कर्म करने वाला व्यक्ति एक ही बात कहता है, जो हुआ, सो हुआ... हमने नहीं किया

पं. विजयशंकर मेहता

सामान्य अवस्था में किया हुआ कार्य कर्म कहलाएगा। बेहोशी में किया काम कुकर्म, लेकिन जो कार्य होश मेें किया जाएगा, वह सत्कर्म होगा। होश का मतलब है जागरण की अवस्था। हिंदू धर्म में परमात्मा ने एक निराली व्यवस्था दी है देव प्रबोधनी एकादशी के रूप में। संसार के संचालक भगवान विष्णु चार माह बाद अल्पनिद्रा से जागेंगे।

आज से विष्णु जी फिर सक्रिय होकर हमें भी संदेश देंगे कि जो भी करो, जागकर, होश पूर्वक करना ताकि वह सत्कर्म बन जाए। बहुत से लोगों को तो अभी भी समझ में नहीं आता कि सत्कर्म होता क्या है। तीन बातें ठीक से समझ लें और करें तो वह सत्कर्म है। एक होता है कर्म। इसमें कर्ता के भाव (मैंने किया) का बोध रहता है। चूंकि इसमें ‘मैं’ प्रभावी रहता है तो कर्म में अहंकार आ सकता है। दूसरा होता है अकर्म।

इसमें कर्ता का भाव नहीं होता, लेकिन यह अहसास होता है कि कर भले ही हम रहे हैं, पर करवा कोई और शक्ति रही है। तीसरा होता है विकर्म, जिसका मतलब होता है सबकुछ वह परमशक्ति ही करवा रही है, हम तो उसके आदेश का पालन मात्र कर रहे हैं। इन तीनों स्थितियों को समझकर फिर कुछ करें तो वह सत्कर्म है। सत्कर्म करने वाला व्यक्ति एक ही बात कहता है, जो हुआ, सो हुआ। हमने नहीं किया।

