पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:ईश्वर और किसी कंपनी के मालिक का पद कभी नहीं बदलता, लेकिन कामकाजी पेशेवर का पद निश्चित नहीं होता

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु

दीपावली के हफ्ते के दौरान मुझे एक वीडियो एडिटर का मेल मिला, जिसकी लॉकडाउन के दौरान नौकरी चली गई थी और जो किसी तरह स्थिति का सामना कर रहा था, पर कुछ फ्रीलांस काम पाने के लिए मार्गदर्शन चाहता था।

उसे जवाब देने की जगह, मैं अपनी बालकनी में आया और देखा कि कुछ बच्चे मेरे गेट के सामने सड़क पर खेल रहे हैं। चूंकि रोड के उस पार कंस्ट्रक्शन का काम चल रहा था, इसलिए दो दिन पहले ही वहां रेत आई थी। बच्चे रेत में घर बनाने लगे। उन्होंने अपने घरों को अलग-अलग हिस्सों में बांटा, जैसे कहां मेहमान आएंगे, कहां खाना खाएंगे और रसोई की जिम्मेदारी किसकी होगी।

एक बच्चा मां की भूमिका में आ गया, जबकि एक पिता और बाकी बच्चों की भूमिका में। उन्हें अपने माता-पिता की नकल करते देखना मजेदार था। पिता की भूमिका वाले ने कुछ कहा, जिसपर बच्चे की भूमिका वाला लड़का बोला, ‘हमारे घर में ऐसा नहीं होता।’ पिता बना लड़का बोला, ‘यह इस घर का नियम है क्योंकि यह मेरा है।’ झगड़े की शुरुआत हुई ही थी कि अचानक उनकी मम्मियों ने लंच के लिए बुला लिया और वे सभी भाग गए।

कुछ मिनटों बाद वे वापस आए और मैंने देखा कि जो बच्चा पिता की भूमिका में था, उसे बेटे की भूमिका निभाने वाला बच्चा मार रहा था। मैं लड़के पर चिल्लाया, ‘तुम इतनी देर से पिता, माता, बच्चों का रोल कर रहे थे। लेकिन अब अचानक ये रोल भूलकर ऐसे लड़ रहे हो?’ लड़का बोला, ‘नहीं अंकल, वो खेल लंच के पहले खत्म हो गया। अब हम चोर-पुलिस खेल रहे हैं और हमारे रोल बदल गए हैं। यह चोर है और हमने इसे पकड़ लिया है और अब मार रहे हैं।’ जब तक पुलिस बना लड़का मुझे समझा रहा था, चोर बना लड़का खड़ा हुआ, अपने कपड़े साफ किए, मेरी तरफ देख मुस्कुराया और पुलिस बने लड़के से बोला, ‘अब तू चोर है’ और भाग गया।

इस खेल से मुझे वीडियो एडिटर को जवाब देने का आइडिया आया। मैंने मेल पर लिखा, ‘अपनी भूमिका बदलो और देखो कि तुम्हारा कौशल कहां इस्तेमाल हो सकता है। यह एक स्थानीय दुकानदार के लिए हो सकता है, जो अपनी दुकान का वीडियो बनवाना चाहता हो या एक छात्र के लिए, जो अपना दो मिनट का वीडियो बायो डाटा बनवाना चाहता हो, जो आजकल नौकरी ढूंढने के लिए ट्रेंड में है।

मंगलवार की सुबह उसका जवाब आया कि स्थानीय नगरीय निकाय चुनावों ने उसे जीवनदान दे दिया है। न सिर्फ वह बल्कि कुछ अन्य युवा वीडियो एडिटर्स भी अब उम्मीदवारों के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड करने के लिए प्रचार वीडियो बना रहे हैं।

कोविड प्रोटोकॉल की वजह से, खासतौर पर देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में दूसरी और तीसरी लहर के खतरे के बीच, चुनाव लड़ रहे उम्मीदवार और उनके समर्थक अपने वार्डों में घर-घर जाकर वोट नहीं मांग पा रहे। वे अब मतदाताओं तक पहुंचने के लिए वॉट्सएप (पुश टेक्नोलॉजी) और अन्य सोशल मीडिया वीडियोज को तवज्जो दे रहे हैं। उसके पास सभी पार्टियों के उम्मीदवारों के करीब 100 वीडियो के ऑर्डर हैं।

उसने कभी उम्मीद नहीं की थी कि कोरोना के दौर में उसे इतना काम मिलेगा। उसने दो पैकेज ऑप्शन बनाए हैं। उम्मीदवार के लिए 30 सेकेंड पैकेज की कीमत 1500 रुपए है और इतनी ही देर के 2डी एनिमेशन वीडियो की कीमत 2000 रुपए है। जहां उम्मीदवार थीम बदलता है, वहां इसके आगे के वीडियो के लिए वह 1000 रुपए लेता है। हर उम्मीदवार जरूरत के हिसाब से कई वीडियो बनवाता है।

फंडा यह है कि ईश्वर और किसी कंपनी के मालिक का पद कभी नहीं बदलता। लेकिन कामकाजी पेशेवर का पद निश्चित नहीं होता। अगर आप उन्हें जरूरत के मुताबिक बदलते रहेंगे, तो आपको सहूलियत रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें