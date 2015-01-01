पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  There Is A Difference In The Cough Of A Person Suffering From A Common Cough And An Epidemic. In One There Is The Sound Of Tabla And In The Other, It Speaks Digga

जयप्रकाश चौकसे:साधारण खांसी और महामारी से पीड़ित व्यक्ति की खांसी में अंतर होता है, एक में तबले की ध्वनि है तो दूसरे में डिग्गा बोलता है

21 मिनट पहले
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक

फिल्म संवाद अवाम की रोजमर्रा की बातचीत में शामिल हो जाते हैं। शोले के संवाद बार-बार दोहराए गए हैं। जाने क्यों ‘अरो ओ सांभा’ भी उपयोग में लिया जाता है, जबकि यह मात्र संबोधन है। ‘कितने आदमी थे, वो दो और तुम तीन’, शोले के संवाद की लोकप्रियता का कुछ श्रेय अमजद खान की अदायगी को भी दिया जाना चाहिए। एक दौर ऐसा भी था जब लालू प्रसाद यादव भी इसी ‘अमजदी’ अंदाज में भाषण देते थे।

कर्ज में गूंगा खलनायक ग्लास पर चश्मा मारता है और उसका साथी अर्थ बताता है। हिटलर के कॉन्सन्ट्रेशन कैंप के आत्याचार पर आधारित एक फिल्म में क्रूर जेलर इस आशय की बात कहता है कि वह अपने जन्मदिन पर एक कैदी को पीटेगा नहीं जो उसके प्रश्न का सही उत्तर देगा। जर्मन डॉक्टर की प्रशंसा करते हुए जेलर कहता है कि मेरी एक आंख में पत्थर लगा है। युद्ध के समय एक छर्रा लग गया था।

एक बूढ़ा, अधमरा सा व्यक्ति जवाब देता है कि जेलर की बायीं आंख में पत्थर जड़ा है। इस सही जवाब पर जेलर हैरान होकर पूछता है कि कैसे जाना? कैदी कहता है कि बायीं आंख में कुछ इंसानियत शेष रह गई है। सलमान खान अभिनीत ‘बजरंगी भाईजान’ के अंतिम दृश्य में गूंगी बालिका के मुंह से निकलता है ‘मामा’, इस एक रिश्ते में दोहरी मां समाई हुई है, परंतु कंस भी तो मामा ही था? रिश्तों में भी ग्रहण लग जाता है।

दादा कोंडके ने मराठी भाषा में लगातार 17 सफल फिल्में बनाई हैं और उन फिल्मों की सफलता का कारण भी द्विअर्थी संवाद थे। उनकी फिल्मों के नाम भी अजीब थे, जैसे- ‘अंधेरी रात में दीया तेरे हाथ में’, कुछ इसी अंदाज में कादर खान ने भी संवाद लिखे हैं। सेंसर की सूई की आंख से इस तरह के हाथी भी निकल जाते हैं। कई संवाद लेखक आवश्यकता से अधिक शब्द लिखते हैं। जाने कैसे, ऐसे संवाद भी लोकप्रिय हो जाते हैं- ‘रिश्ते में तो हम तुम्हारे बाप लगते हैं, परंतु हमारा नाम है शहंशाह’।

सलीम खान का कहना है कि फिल्म के संवाद इतने कम शब्दों में होना चाहिए कि वे गरीब व्यक्ति द्वारा भेजा गया तार लगें। मसलन, ‘मदर अनवेल, कम सून’। बेतार के तार के दौर में हर शब्द की कीमत चुकानी पड़ती थी। अब तो एसएमएस का दौर है। टेक्नोलॉजी की नागिन अपने ही दिए अंडे खा रही है।

मूक फिल्मों में अभिनेता अपने शरीर को भाषा की तरह उपयोग में लाता था। इसलिए सिनेमा शास्त्र के पहले कवि चार्ली चैपलिन ने माध्यम में ध्वनि के प्रवेश के बाद भी एक मूक फिल्म बनाई और भारत में कथा फिल्मों के जनक दादा फाल्के ने भी एक मूक फिल्म बनाई थी। गूंगापन वंशानुगत बीमारी नहीं है। ज्ञातव्य है कि एक शब्द बोलने में पांच कैलोरी ऊर्जा लगती है। इसलिए सप्ताह में एक दिन मौन व्रत करना लाभ पहुंचाता सकता है।

यदि नेताजी को एक दिन खामोश रहने के लिए कहा जाए तो वे बीमार पड़ सकते हैं। वे यह नहीं जानते कि बोलना उनकी बीमारी है। इस महामारी से पूरी मानवता त्रस्त है। बढ़ते प्रदूषण का यह भी एक कारण हो सकता है। केजरीवाल समझ नहीं पा रहे हैं कि दिल्ली में इतना प्रदूषण क्यों है? यमुना के घाट पर भई नेतन की भीड़।

कहावत है कि एक चौके में बर्तनों के टकराने की आवाज आती है। यह संभव है कि बर्तन आपस में बतियाते हों? वृक्षों के पत्ते और डालियां भी बतियाते हैं। बहरहाल, महामारी अभी सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। तीज-त्योहार पर मिलने-जुलने के कारण महामारी की नई लहर आई है। साधारण खांसी और महामारी से पीड़ित व्यक्ति की खांसी में अंतर होता है। एक में तबले की ध्वनि है तो दूसरे में डिग्गा बोलता है। रिश्वतखोर के खर्राटे और ईमानदार के खर्राटे में अंतर होता है।

