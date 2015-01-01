पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:सत्तासीन प्राय: कोई टेम्पटर या अपना आदमी हड़ताल करने वालों में शामिल करा देते हैं, हड़तालें तोड़ी जाती हैं

42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक

इंग्लैंड के इतिहास से प्रेरित फिल्म ‘बैकेट’ में पीटर ओ टूल और रिचर्ड बर्टन ने अभिनय किया था। प्रिंस हेनरी और बैकेट बचपन के मित्र रहे। प्रिंस हेनरी ने सिंहासन पर बैठते ही अपने बाल सखा बैकेट को चर्च का सर्वोच्च अधिकारी नियुक्त किया। उन दिनों सत्ता के केंद्र राजा और चर्च का प्रमुख होते थे। हैनरी अपने मित्र को चर्च का अधिकारी नियुक्त करके सत्ता पर पूरा कब्ज़ा जमाकर तानाशाह बनना चाहता था। बैकेट ने उसे सावधान किया कि ईश्वर की चाकरी करते हुए, वह मित्रता का निर्वाह नहीं कर पाएगा परंतु हेनरी को बचपन की मित्रता पर पूरा विश्वास था।

बैकेट द्वारा मित्रता के संकट के संकेत से हम यह भी समझ सकते हैं कि कटप्पा ने बाहुबली को क्यों मारा था? बहरहाल कालांतर में राजा और चर्च प्रमुख के बीच मतभेद होते हैं और राजा बैकेट का कत्ल कराने का निश्चय करता है। बैकेट यह जान गया है परंतु वह ईश्वरीय न्याय के लिए शपथबद्ध है। टी.एस. एलियट ने भी इसी विषय पर नाटक लिखा, ‘मर्डर इन द कैथेड्रल’। नाटक में प्रस्तुत टेम्पटर सीन अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है।

पहला टेम्पटर अर्थात लोभ-लालच देने वाला पात्र बैकेट के सामने अकल्पित धन का प्रस्ताव रखता है। बैकेट इसे अस्वीकार कर देता है। दूसरा टेम्पटर असीमित अय्याशी और तीसरा एकड़ों जमीन का प्रस्ताव रखता है अर्थात जर-जोरू-जमीन के लालच दिए जाते हैं। टी. एस. एलियट का जीनियस है चौथे टेम्पटर का आकल्पन। चौथा टेम्पटर कहता है कि बैकेट राजा का विरोध अमर हो जाने के लालच में कर रहा है। वह जानता है कि कत्ल किए जाने के बाद उसे ‘पहुंचा हुआ संत’ माना जाएगा।

हर वर्ष शहादत के दिन लोग उसे याद करेंगे। उसकी स्मृति उसे अमृत्व प्रदान करेगी। इस तरह राजा विस्मृत कर दिया जाएगा परंतु संत अमर होगा। इसीलिए कभी-कभी राजनीतिक सत्तासीन व्यक्ति संत दिखने का खेल रचता है।

चौथा टैम्पटर बैकेट को विचलित कर देता है। अमर हो जाना सभी चाहते हैं परंतु यह कामना मनुष्य होने की गरिमा को कम कर देती है। देवता या दानव से अधिक कठिन है मनुष्य बने रहना। बहरहाल बैकेट से प्रेरित फिल्म ‘नमक हराम’ ऋषिकेश मुखर्जी ने राजेश खन्ना और अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ बनाई थी। फिल्म में अमिताभ अभिनीत पात्र मिल मालिक है।

मजदूर तमाम मांगो को लेकर आंदोलन करना चाहते हैं। मिल मालिक अपने बचपन के मित्र राजेश खन्ना को मिल में काम करने और मज़दूरों का यूनियन बनाकर उसका अध्यक्ष बनने को कहता है। ताकि दोनों मिलकर मनमानी करें। राजेश खन्ना मालिक मित्र को सावधान करता है कि फिर तो वह मिल मालिक से टकराएगा और मित्रता टूट सकती है। इस तरह ‘नमक हराम’ भी हाकिम और आम आदमी के द्वंद्व को प्रस्तुत करती है। सत्तासीन प्राय: कोई टेम्पटर या अपना आदमी हड़ताल करने वालों में शामिल करा देते हैं। हड़तालें तोड़ी जाती हैं।

गुजश्ता दौर में अमेरिका में भी मजदूर व किसान असंतुष्ट थे। वे अपना यूनियन बनाना चाहते थे। सत्तासीन व्यक्ति यूनियन का विरोध कर रहे थे। उस समय सीनेटर वेगनर ने सुझाव दिया कि मजदूर व किसान को यूनियन बनाने का अधिकार दे दिया जाए। वेगनर ने कहा कि यूनियन में हम अपना आदमी भेजकर उसे लोकप्रिय बनाने में मदद करेंगे। वह यूनियन लीडर होते ही हमारे हितों की रक्षा करेगा। जाने कितनी सदियों से यह खेल जारी है।

