पं. विजयशंकर मेहता का कॉलम:शरीर को स्वस्थ रखने के लिए पांच तत्वों का संतुलन चाहिए- पृथ्वी-जल-अग्नि-वायु और आकाश, इसमें छठा तत्व मास्क और जोड़ लीजिए

एक घंटा पहले
यह दो चीजों का युग है- तकनीक और प्लास्टिक। अब तो जागृति लाई जा रही है कि प्लास्टिक का इस्तेमाल ना करें, लेकिन फिर भी हमारे यहां लोग इसका खूब उपयोग कर नुकसान उठा रहे हैं। बहुत कम लोगों को जानकारी होगी कि जब दूसरा महायुद्ध समाप्त हुआ तो घरों में और उद्योग के क्षेत्र में मानव निर्मित जिस पदार्थ का सबसे अधिक उपयोग किया गया, वह प्लास्टिक था।

आज एक महायुद्ध हम इस महामारी से लड़ रहे हैं। इस महायुद्ध के बाद अब सबसे अधिक किसी चीज का इस्तेमाल होगा, तो वह है मास्क। हमने यदि प्लास्टिक जैसी वस्तु का इतना उपयोग किया तो अब मास्क का उपयोग करने में क्यों लापरवाही और संकोच कर रहे हैं? देखने में आ रहा है कि समझदार लोग भी मास्क ना लगाने की नासमझी कर रहे हैं। त्योहार के माहौल में लोग घरों से बाहर निकल चुके हैं, आने वाले महीनों में विवाह आदि समारोह की सीमित तिथियां आ रही हैं। तो लोग टूट-से पड़े, लेकिन बिना मास्क के।

सबसे खतरनाक स्थिति तब सामने आएगी जब हम इस नासमझी की कीमत चुकाएंगे। हमारे यहां शास्त्रों में लिखा है। शरीर को स्वस्थ रखने के लिए पांच तत्वों का संतुलन चाहिए- पृथ्वी, जल, अग्नि, वायु और आकाश। अब इसमें छठा तत्व और जोड़ लिया जाए, जो होगा मास्क।

