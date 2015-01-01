पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:कम से कम खेल प्रतियोगिताओं में तो बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने के लिए व्यक्ति को कभी अपने भावों को रोकना नहीं चाहिए

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) की शुरुआत से अंत तक, कहीं न कहीं महसूस हो रहा था कि इस बार भी आईपीएल मुंबई इंडियंस (एमआई) ही जीतेगी। फिर वह लीग स्टेज हो, प्लेऑफ या मंगलवार को खेला गया फाइनल। वर्ना आप टीम की उस रणनीति को कैसे समझाएंगे, जिसके तहत उसने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (डीसी) के लेफ्ट हैंडेड बैट्समैन शिखर धवन को आउट करने के लिए खासतौर पर ऑफ स्पिनर जयंत यादव को चुना, जिन्होंने अपनी तीसरी गेंद पर ही बिल्कुल वही किया जो टीम चाहती थी। डीसी के लेफ्ट हैंडर्स को संभालने के लिए यादव को शामिल करना समझदारी थी।

जिस पल मंगलवार के मैच की पहली गेंद फेंकी गई, न जाने क्यों मुझे अहसास हुआ कि एमआई पांचवीं बार खिताब ले जाएगी और चौथे ओवर तक मुझे लगने लगा कि मेरी गणना सही है। दरअसल मुझे इस विचार का संकेत तभी मिल गया जब एमआई के ‘पॉवर प्ले हैंगमैन’ ट्रेंट बोल्ट ने डीसी के ओपनर मार्कस स्टिॉयनिस को पहली ही गेंद पर आउट कर दिया। यह किसी भी आईपीएल फाइनल की सबसे खतरनाक पहली गेंद थी।

आपने देखा होगा कि स्टिॉयनिस जिस तरह च्यूइंग गम चबाते हुए वापस लौट रहे थे, वह स्पष्ट संकेत दे रहा था उनके अंदर जीतने की आग वैसे ही अति-आत्मविश्वास में बदल गई थी, जैसे दूध फटकर दही बन जाता है। यह वही व्यक्ति था, जिसने पिछले मैच में विकेट लेकर अपने अंदर की आग दिखाई थी और एसआरएच को हराकर फाइनल में जगह बनाई थी। यहां तक कि मंगलवार को आउट होने के बाद धवन के हाव-भाव भी स्वाभाविक नहीं लग रहे थे। उन्हें आमतौर पर ऐसी परिस्थितियों में अफसोस होता है, लेकिन मंगलवार को वे अपनी भावनाएं नियंत्रित रखे रहे।

आपने शायद देखा हो कि जब कैमरा एमआई के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और डीसी के कप्तान श्रेयस अय्यर पर जा रहा था तो दिख रहा था कि रोहित हर गेंद पर पसंद-नापसंद की प्रतिक्रिया दे रहे थे, जबकि रोहित से युवा श्रेयस का चेहरा ‘सपाट’ था। उनके चेहरे पर अपने बॉस रिकी पॉइंटिंग की तरह ही कोई भाव नहीं था। आपको यह समझ आएगा, अगर आपने सूर्यकुमार द्वारा विकेट के बलिदान पर रोहित को पछताते देखा हो क्योंकि गलती रोहित की थी।

मैं मानता हूं कि ऐसा रवैया ही हमें परिभाषित करता है। यह रवैया जीत या हार के लिए जिम्मेदार भले न हो, लेकिन उसे प्रभावित जरूर करता है। मनोवैज्ञानिक रूप से हम सभी के अंदर कुछ बनने की लालसा है। है न? हम किसी भीड़ का हिस्सा बनकर सभी के बीच अनजाने नहीं बने रहना चाहते। हस सबसे अलग उभरकर आना चाहते हैं। और हम यह कैसे करते हैं? हम अपनी पहचान व्यक्त कर ऐसा करते हैं। और पहचान की यह अभिव्यक्ति आती है हमारे विकल्पों के चुनाव से। हमारे पास जितने विकल्प होंगे, हम उतना ही विश्वास करेंगे कि हम कोई ऐसी पहचान चुन सकते हैं, जो यह बताती हो कि आखिर मैं कौन हूं।

आपने कई रियलिटी शो में देखा होगा कि बाल कलाकार मां-बाप की अनुमति पाने के लिए उन्हें कनखियों से देखते हैं। कैमरा उन भावों को खूबसूरती से पकड़ लेता है। जब उन्हें अपने माता-पिता से सकारात्मक प्रतिक्रिया मिलती है तो उसका नतीजा होता है जजों से बच्चों को मिलने वाली सराहना। और मैं मजबूती से यह भी महसूस करता हूं कि जब आप लोगों के बीच अपनी भावनाएं व्यक्त करते हैं तो बेहतर प्रदर्शन करते हैं क्योंकि आप उन भावों के साथ अपनी पसंद-नापसंद को बाहर आने का रास्ता दे देते हैं। अगर आप मुंबई की टीम को देखेंगे तो न सिर्फ कप्तान, बल्कि टीम के बाकी खिलाड़ियों को भी भाव व्यक्त करते देखेंगे, फिर वे भले ही बॉलिंग या फील्डिंग न कर रहे हों।

फंडा यह है कि कम से कम खेल प्रतियोगिताओं में तो बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने के लिए व्यक्ति को कभी अपने भावों को रोकना नहीं चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें