डॉ. वेदप्रताप वैदिक का कॉलम:ट्रम्प जीतें या बाइडेन, भारत को इससे कोई नुकसान नहीं है

26 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
डॉ. वेदप्रताप वैदिक, भारतीय विदेश नीति परिषद के अध्यक्ष

अमेरिका का अगला राष्ट्रपति कौन होगा, डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प या जो बाइडेन, यह कहना अभी मुश्किल है, हालांकि लगभग सभी चुनाव-पूर्व सर्वेक्षण कह रहे हैं कि बाइडेन की जीत की संभावनाएं ज्यादा हैं। हमारे विदेश मंत्रालय ने अभी-अभी दोनों देशों के रक्षा और विदेश मंत्रियों की बैठक की है और एक सामरिक महत्व का समझौता भी किया है लेकिन अमेरिकी चुनाव के मामले में वह बिल्कुल तटस्थ मुद्रा धारण किए हुए है। न तो उसने ट्रम्प के पक्ष में कोई बयान दिया और न ही बाइडेन के पक्ष में।

कमला हैरिस के उप-राष्ट्रपति का उम्मीदवार बनने पर भी सरकार ने चुप्पी साधी हुई है। अमेरिकी इतिहास में यह पहला अवसर है कि दो सर्वोच्च पदों में से एक के लिए किसी भारतीय मूल के व्यक्ति को उम्मीदवार होने का मौका मिला है। अमेरिका में बसे भारतीय मूल के 40 लाख लोगों में चुनाव के दौरान जो अतिरिक्त उत्साह दिख रहा है, उसका कारण कमला ही हैं।

भारतीय मूल के करीब 19 लाख मतदाताओं में सब के सब कमला हैरिस की डमोक्रेटिक पार्टी का समर्थन करेंगे, ऐसा नहीं है। फिर भी माना जा रहा है कि 70% से अधिक भारतीय मूल के मतदाता बाइडेन और कमला का समर्थन करेंगे।

डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने पिछले चार साल में कई ऐसे कदम उठाए, जिनकी वजह से कई भारतीय मूल के मतदाता पहली बार ट्रम्प की रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के प्रशंसक बन गए। इधर पिछले एक हफ्ते में दर्जनों प्रवासी भारतीयों और अमेरिकी मित्रों से मेरी बात हुई। अभी भी भाजपा और मोदी-समर्थक लोग ट्रम्प को वोट देने का संकल्प किए हुए थे लेकिन उनका यह मानना था कि बाइडेन की तरफ उनका झुकाव निश्चित रूप से ज्यादा है।

तो फिर वही सवाल उठता है कि भारत के लिए किसकी जीत फायदेमंद होगी? ट्रम्प की या बाइडेन की? यह सवाल 2016 में भी उठा था, क्योंकि 8 साल के ओबामा प्रशासन में भारत की कांग्रेस व भाजपा सरकारों के साथ उसके संबंध घनिष्ठ हो गए थे और भारत में यह माना जा रहा था कि ओबामा की डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी की उम्मीदवार हिलैरी क्लिंटन जीतेंगी और रिपब्लिक ट्रम्प हार जाएंग। लेकिन 30 लाख वोट ज्यादा मिलने के बावजूद ‘कॉलेजियम सिस्टम’ के कारण हिलैरी हार गईं।

ट्रम्प को भारत के मन की बात का पता था, इसीलिए उन्होंने जीतते ही भारत को काफी आड़े हाथों लेना शुरु कर दिया। उन्होंने अमेरिकी माल पर भारत की टैक्स-नीति, पेरिस जलवायु समझौता, भारतीयों को वीज़ा देने की नीति और व्यापारिक मामलों में भी भारत पर व्यंग्य-बाण छोड़ने शुरु कर दिए। लगभग एक साल तक दुविधा बनी रही, लेकिन जब 2017 में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी वाशिंगटन-यात्रा पर गए तो दोनों नेताओं में ऐसी जुगलबंदी हुई, जैसी पहले कभी देखी नहीं गई। उसे और भी मजबूत बना दिया ह्यूस्टन और अहमदाबाद में रची नौटंकियों ने।

ओबामा चीन को एशिया का सरदार बनाना चाहते थे, उसके जवाब में ट्रम्प ने प्रशांत-महासागर क्षेत्र को नाम दे दिया- भारत-प्रशांत क्षेत्र। यानी चीन के मुकाबले उन्होंने भारत को खड़ा कर दिया। उन्होंने जापान, ऑस्ट्रेलिया व भारत को मिलाकर इस क्षेत्र में चीन के मुकाबले नया ‘क्वाड’ खड़ा कर दिया।

गलवान क्षेत्र में चीनी हरकतों के खिलाफ भारत के पक्ष में जितना ट्रम्प-प्रशासन बोला, दुनिया का कोई और देश नहीं बोला। भारत के साथ उसने तीन सामरिक समझौते किए और कोरोना महामारी के लिए उसने चीन को जहां जिम्मेदार ठहराया, वहां उसने उसकी दवा के लिए भारत की जमकर तारीफ भी की।

ट्रम्प-प्रशासन की मंशा नहीं होती तो कतर में चली तालिबान-वार्ता में भारत के शामिल होने का प्रश्न ही नहीं उठता। ईरान पर लगे प्रतिबंधों से भी भारत को छूट मिली। पाकिस्तान के प्रति इधर ट्रम्प-प्रशासन थोड़ा नरम जरूर पड़ा है लेकिन उसने धारा 370 व कश्मीर के बारे में मौन ही साधे रखा।

लेकिन ट्रम्प के इन सारे कदमों का सार यह है कि वे मूल रूप से अमेरिकी राष्ट्रहितों की रक्षा ही कर रहे हैं। उनका कुछ भरोसा नहीं कि वे कब पल्टा खा जाएं। उन्होंने अपने श्वेत वोटरों को पटाने के लिए भारतीयों के वीजा में अड़ंगा लगा दिया था लेकिन कमला की घोषणा होते ही उसे हटा दिया। उन्होंने चीन व पाकिस्तान को कोसने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी लेकिन भारत को लेकर वे उनसे मध्यस्थता की भी पहल करते रहे हैं। यदि वे फिर से राष्ट्रपति बन जाते हैं तो कोई हर्ज नहीं है। भारत जानता है कि लुढ़कते लोटे से पानी कैसे पीया जाता है।

जहां तक बाइडेन का सवाल है, यदि वे राष्ट्रपति बन गए तो कमला हैरिस भी उप-राष्ट्रपति बनेंगी ही। दोनों का रवैया कश्मीर, नागरिकता संशोधन कानून और मोदी सरकार के प्रति बहुत मैत्रीपूर्ण तो नहीं रहा। उनके रवैए को तय करने में उस रिश्ते की भी बड़ी भूमिका रही है, जो ट्रम्प और मोदी के बीच रहे हैं। लेकिन दोनों की उम्मीदवारी घोषित होने के बाद दोनों ने भारत और भारतीयों के बारे में इतने मनोहारी बयान दिए हैं कि वे ट्रम्प से कम मैत्रीपूर्ण व्यवहार नहीं करेंगे। बल्कि उनसे आशा है कि उनका व्यवहार ज्यादा प्रामाणिक और सुविचारित होगा। दोनों में से कोई जीते, भारत को कोई नुकसान नहीं है। (ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

