डॉ. वेदप्रताप वैदिक का कॉलम:ट्रम्प का अतिवाद अब बाइडेन के सामने बड़ी चुनौती बनकर उभरेगी

34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डॉ. वेदप्रताप वैदिक, भारतीय विदेश नीति परिषद के अध्यक्ष

यह ठीक है कि अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के चुनाव में जो बाइडेन को ट्रम्प के मुकाबले बहुत ज्यादा वोट नहीं मिले हैं। उन्हें 7 करोड़ 50 लाख तो ट्रम्प को 7 करोड़ 10 लाख लेकिन वे निश्चित रुप से ट्रम्प की तुलना में बेहतर राष्ट्रपति साबित होंगे। ट्रम्प के 4 वर्षीय शासन-काल ने अमेरिकी लोकतंत्र का अत्यंत विकृत स्वरुप देखा है।

ट्रम्प को हिलेरी के मुकाबले कम वोट मिलने पर भी उन्होंने अपने चार साल के राज में जैसी दादागीरी दिखाई, वैसे बहुत कम राष्ट्रपति दिखा पाए। उन्होंने ओबामा और नाटो देशों द्वारा ईरान के साथ किया गया परमाणु-समझौता रद्द कर दिया, पेरिस के विश्व-प्रसिद्ध जलवायु समझौते का बहिष्कार कर दिया, मेक्सिको और अमेरिका के बीच दीवार खड़ी करने की घोषणा कर दी, कुछ मुस्लिम राष्ट्रों के नागरिकों का अमेरिका-प्रवेश बंद कर दिया, चीन के खिलाफ शीत-युद्ध घोषित कर दिया, भारत-जैसे मित्र-राष्ट्र के कार्य-वीजा में अड़ंगा लगा दिया और अनेक व्यापारिक प्रतिबंध थोप दिए।

उत्तर कोरिया के किम के साथ कई नौटंकियां कर लीं, नाटो देशों को ठेंगा दिखा दिया, विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन और विश्व व्यापार संगठन को भी टंगड़ी मार दी, सर्वोच्च न्यायालय में अपने मनपसंद रिपब्लिकन जजों की धड़ाधड़ नियुक्ति कर दी।

ट्रम्प के विरुद्ध सत्ता के दुरुपयोग का आरोप लगा और अमेरिकी संसद में उन पर महाभियोग भी चला। कई महिलाओं ने ट्रम्प के विरुद्ध अश्लील हरकतों और बलात्कार तक के आरोप खुले-आम लगाए। बिल क्लिंटन से भी ज्यादा बदनामी ट्रम्प को झेलना पड़ी। उनके व्यापारिक धंधे भी चर्चा के विषय बने लेकिन इस सबके बावजूद ट्रम्प चार साल तक दनदनाते रहे और अब भी वे गरज रहे हैं कि इस चुनाव में बेइमानी हुई है और उनके समर्थक बड़ी संख्या में सड़कों पर उतरेंगे।

अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति का चुनाव हारने वाले उम्मीदवार प्रायः राजनीति से बिदा हो जाते हैं लेकिन लगता है कि ट्रम्प अभी थके नहीं हैं। वे जोर-आजमाई पर आमादा हैं। पत्नी व रिश्तेदारों का कहना भी वे नहीं मान रहे हैं। पता नहीं, वे व्हाइट हाउस भी स्वेच्छा से खाली करेंगे या नहीं? उन्होंने पिछले चार साल में अपने इतने प्रशंसक खड़े कर लिए हैं कि वे उनके भरोसे बाइडेन-प्रशासन की नाक में दम कर देंगे। अमेरिका की सीनेट दुनिया का सबसे शक्तिशाली उच्च सदन है। उसमें आज भी रिपब्लिकन का बहुमत है। हालांकि प्रत्येक रिपब्लिकन सीनेटर ट्रम्प का अंधानुयायी नहीं है, लेकिन इस बहुमत का इस्तेमाल बाइडेन के रास्ते को रोकने के लिए जमकर किया जाएगा।

बाइडेन के लिए ट्रम्प के अतिवाद से निपटने में ज्यादा मुश्किल नहीं होगी, क्योंकि बाइडेन न सिर्फ अति संतुलित स्वभाव के नेता हैं बल्कि उन्हें सीनेटर और उप-राष्ट्रपति के तौर पर लगभग पांच दशकों का राजनीतिक अनुभव भी है। वे ट्रम्प की तरह लंतरानियां करने के लिए नहीं जाने जाते हैं। उन्होंने चुने जाने के तुरंत बाद जो बयान दिया है, वह ही इस बात का सबूत है कि ट्रम्प की तरह वे अमेरिका को बांटना नहीं, जोड़ना चाहते हैं। उनका चुना जाना ही इस बात का स्पष्ट संकेत है।

उनके साथ उपराष्ट्रपति के लिए किसे चुना गया है? कमला हैरिस को। कमला देवी हैरिस की मां भारतीय थीं और पिता लातीनी अमेरिकी अश्वेत। और उनके पति यहूदी। इन तीन-तीन जन-समूहों का समर्थन बाइडेन को अपने आप मिल गया।

कमलादेवी राजनीति में ट्रम्प की तरह नौसिखिया नहीं हैं। वे सीनेटर चुनी गई हैं। उसके पहले वे केलिफोर्निया की एटार्नी जनरल रही हैं। वे और उनकी मां अनेक सामाजिक मुद्दों पर जन-संघर्ष करती रही हैं। कमला हैरिस की वजह से दक्षिण एशिया के राष्ट्रों का भी कुछ झुकाव बाइडेन-प्रशासन की तरफ जरूर रहेगा।

कमलादेवी इतनी सक्रिय राजनीतिज्ञ हैं कि वे अन्य उप-राष्ट्रपतियों की तुलना में बेहतर भूमिका निभाएगीं। कोई आश्चर्य नहीं कि 2024 में 82 वर्षीय बाइडेन उन्हें अगला अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बनाने की पूरी कोशिश करें।

बाइडेन और कमलादेवी की टीम के सामने घरेलू और वैदिशक मामलों में कई चुनौतियां हैं। सबसे पहले तो उन्हें कोरोना महामारी का मुकाबला करना होगा। ढाई लाख अमेरिकियों की मौत और लाखों लोगों की बेरोजगारी ने भी ट्रम्प की हवा निकाल दी थी। बाइडेन ने चुनाव जीतते ही इन दोनों समस्याओं से जूझना शुरू कर दिया है।

अश्वेत लोगों में फ्लायड-हत्याकांड के बाद जो असंतोष फैला है, उसका भी तुरंत शमन जरूरी है। विदेश नीति के क्षेत्र में ढेरों चुनौतियां हैं। वे यदि ईरान से संबंध-सुधार करेंगे तो उन्हें इस्राइल, सउदी अरब, तुर्की और यूएई जैसे राष्ट्रों का भी ख्याल रखना होगा।

तालिबान-समस्या के समाधान के लिए उसे पाकिस्तान के साथ नरमी बरतनी पड़ेगी, जो कि चीन का चहेता है। चीन के साथ अमेरिका का तनाव तो बना रहेगा लेकिन ट्रम्पाई तेवर शायद अब नहीं रहेगा। रूस के साथ बाइडेन थोड़ी सख्ती जरूर करेंगे, क्योंकि वे उक्रेन के क्रीमिया को हड़पने पर पुतिन की आलोचना करते रहे हैं। वे यूरोपीय संघ के साथ उत्तम संबंध बनाएंगे और भारत के साथ रहे कुछ मामूली मतभेदों को ताक पर रखते हुए वे अमेरिका का खोया वैभव दोबारा लौटाएंगे।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं।)

