एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:हम फिर से दुनिया पर विश्वास करें और देखें कि हमारी नजरें कैसे अवसरों को पहचानती हैं

19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु

हम सभी ने पिछले कुछ महीनों में होम शेफ्स (घर पर खाना बनाने के शौकीन) की संख्या में रोचक उछाल देखा। उन्होंने अपने कुकिंग कौशल का इस्तेमाल घर से ही बिजनेस शुरू करने में किया, जिससे न सिर्फ उनकी जरूरतें पूरी हुईं, बल्कि बुरे दौर में उन्होंने खुशी भी फैलाई। घर चलाने के लिए जिंदगी में प्लान बी रखने के लिए ऐसे लोगों की हम सराहना करते हैं।

भारतीय खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं मानक प्राधिकरण (एफएसएसएआई) के नियमों के मुताबिक खाद्य संबंधी किसी भी व्यापार की शुरुआत करने वाले व्यक्ति को पहले प्राधिकरण में पंजीकरण कराना जरूरी है। अगर उनका बिजनेस रेवेन्यू ₹12 लाख सालाना के पार जाता है तो लाइसेंस लेना जरूरी है। इन कदमों के बिना किसी भी भोजन संबंधी व्यापार को गैरकानूनी माना जाता है। इसलिए कई होम शेफ्स जल्दी से अपने व्यापार को वैध कराने की कोशिश करने लगे।

हालांकि प्राधिकरण के ऑनलाइन सिस्टम में गड़बड़ी के कारण, कम से कम महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में ऐसे कई होम शेफ को कई महीनों से एफएसएसएआई से पंजीकरण या लाइसेंस नहीं मिल पा रहा। प्राधिकरण की लापरवाही की वजह से कई लोगों का पैसा कमाने का प्लान बी बर्बाद हो गया, जहां कई होम शेफ अपना व्यवसाय पूरी तक बंद या कुछ समय के लिए स्थगित कर रहे हैं।

एक और मामला देखिए। वे पिछले नौ वर्षों से एक कॉलेज में बतौर अतिथि लेक्चरर काम कर रहे हैं, हालांकि उनकी सेवाएं अभी तक नियमित नहीं हुई हैं। एमए और बीएड के साथ शिक्षण प्रवेश परीक्षाएं पास कर चुके एरानागौडा हुलीगुड्‌डा को रायचुर जिले के मस्की में फर्स्ट-ग्रेड सरकारी कॉलेज में अटैच किया गया था। उन्हें 13 हजार रुपए मानदेय दिया जाता था। मार्च में कोविड-19 की वजह से कॉलेज बंद होने के बाद से उन्हें वेतन नहीं मिला है। अपने नौ लोगों के परिवार में वे अकेले ही आजीविका कमाने वाले हैं, जिसमें उनकी पत्नी और तीन बच्चे भी शामिल हैं। आठ महीने से वेतन न मिलने से आर्थिक संकट में फंसे राजनीति विज्ञान के ये लेक्चरर अब 200 रुपए प्रतिदिन कमाने के लिए भेड़ों की देखभाल करने को मजबूर हैं।

आर्थिक दृष्टिकोण से कोविड-19 लॉकडाउन ने कई लोगों की जिंदगी में कड़वाहट घोल दी है। कई लोग नौकरी खो रहे हैं या वेतन कटौती झेल रहे हैं। यहां तक कि उज्ज्वल भविष्य की आस लगाए पढ़े-लिखे बच्चों को भी अनिश्चितता नजर आ रही है। मुझे ये दिल दुखाने वाली कहानियां तब याद आईं जब मैंने अलग-अलग कक्षाओं में पढ़ रहे घरेलू काम करने वालों, चौकीदारों और इस्त्रीवालों के बच्चों को कुछ पैसा कमाने के लिए अपने माता-पिता के साथ मेहनत करते देखा।

आप उनके चेहरे देखेंगे तो आपको उनका खुदपर, माता-पिता और समाज पर विश्वास नजर आएगा। जबकि ज्यादातर मिडिल क्लास लोगों ने अब भी अपने बच्चों को वित्तीय घाटे के प्रभाव से बचाकर रखा है, जो उन्होंने मार्च के बाद से झेला है।

आपके साथ कल क्या हुआ, आपने दुनिया के लिए क्या किया या दुनिया ने आपके साथ क्या किया, इसकी परवाह किए बिना, आपको हर सुबह उठकर इस दुनिया पर भरोसा करना होगा। मैं जानता हूं कि यह कहना आसान है, करना मुश्किल, लेकिन आपके पास विकल्प नहीं है क्योंकि आपकी शांति आपके भरोसे से जुड़ी हुई है। बिना विश्वास, शांति नहीं मिल सकती। मौजूदा परिस्थिति में जितना अविश्वास रखेंगे, आपका तनाव उतना बढ़ेगा। एक चिंतित मन हमेशा अवसर देखने में असफल रहता है।

फंडा यह है कि यह विश्वास रखें कि हम जल्द फिर से अपने सपनों को पाने के लिए बिना किसी बाधा के प्रयास शुरू कर देंगे, और इससे भी जरूरी, यह मजबूत विश्वास रखें कि यह महामारी चली जाएगी और दुनिया फिर खूबसूरत होगी। लेकिन सबसे जरूरी यह कि हमारी शांति के लिए हम फिर से दुनिया पर विश्वास करें और देखें कि हमारी नजरें कैसे अवसरों को पहचानती हैं।

