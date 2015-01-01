पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योगेन्द्र यादव का कॉलम:किसानों से बातचीत हो रही है या केवल इसका स्वांग किया जा रहा है?

योगेन्द्र यादव, सेफोलॉजिस्ट और अध्यक्ष, स्वराज इंडिया

अजीब वार्ता है। वार्ता चल रही है, या वार्ता का स्वांग चल रहा है? अब तक सरकार और किसान प्रतिनिधियों के बीच छह दौर की वार्ता हो चुकी है। हर वार्ता से पहले हर कोई जानता है की वार्ता बेनतीजा निकलेगी। वही होता है। फिर भी वार्ता होती है, क्योंकि वार्ता होती हुई दिखनी चाहिए। फिर भी मीडिया पूछता है वार्ता का अगला दौर कब होगा? सरकार आश्वासन देती है जल्द ही होगा। कोई यह नहीं पूछता कि इस वार्ता में दरअसल वार्तालाप कब शुरू होगा।

सच यह है कि वार्ता के इन छह दौर में अब तक वार्ता हुई ही नहीं है। सरकार ने मोदी जी के मन की बात दोहराई है जिसे सुनकर किसानों के कान पक चुके हैं। किसानों ने एतराज जताए हैं जिसे सरकार ने अनसुना कर दिया है। बीच-बीच में दोनों पक्षों के बीच कुछ कहासुनी भी हुई। लेकिन सरकार अब भी सुनवाई के मूड में नहीं है।

यह वार्ता शुरू से अजीबोगरीब रही है। जब पंजाब के किसान पहली बार केंद्र सरकार से वार्ता के लिए आए, तो उन्हें सरकारी बाबू ने कंप्यूटर पर प्रेजेंटेशन दिखाकर बहलाने की कोशिश की। किसानों को वार्ता बायकॉट करनी पड़ी। दूसरी बार मंत्री जी ने वही बातें सुना कर किसानों को समझाने की कोशिश की। दिल्ली आने के बाद बातचीत के पहले दौर में किसानों ने सरकार को सुनाया, लेकिन सरकार ने सुना नहीं, बल्कि उन्हें एक कमेटी की बात सुनाकर टरकाने कि कोशिश की। किसान झांसे में नहीं आए।

अगले दौर की वार्ता में किसानों को मौन व्रत रखकर ‘हां या ना’ का बोर्ड लगाना पड़ा। लेकिन जवाब नहीं मिला। छठे दौर की वार्ता गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के साथ हुई लेकिन नतीजा वही ढाक के तीन पात। उस वार्ता के बाद सरकार ने जो प्रस्ताव भेजे, उनसे स्पष्ट था की गृह मंत्री ने किसानों की बात कान खोल कर सुनी भी नहीं थी। कम से कम इतना समझ आ गया कि ‘हां या ना’ वाले सवाल का जवाब ‘ना’ है। यानी सरकार और कुछ भी मान जाएगी, बस वो नहीं देगी जो किसानों को चाहिए।

अजीब वार्ता है जिसमें एक पक्ष सिर्फ अपनी बात ही नहीं रखता, बल्कि यह भी तय करता है कि दूसरे पक्ष ने क्या कहा है। किसान पहले दिन से लगातार एक ही बात कह रहे हैं कि उन्हें तीनों किसान विरोधी कानून नामंजूर हैं। उन्हें कोई संशोधन मंजूर नहीं, वे इस बिन मांगी सौगात को निरस्त करवाना चाहते हैं। लेकिन सरकार और दरबारी मीडिया कहता है कि किसान संशोधन मांग रहे थे, सरकार उसके लिए राजी है। वे कहते हैं किसान अपनी बात से पलट रहे है। किसान कहते हैं कि उन्हें वाजिब दाम की कानूनी गारंटी चाहिए। सरकार कहती है किसानों को न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य का आश्वासन चाहिए, वह हम दे रहे हैं। देखो जिद्दी किसान मानते नहीं।

अजीब वार्ता है जिसमें सौगात पर लेन-देन और बीच-बचाव की बातें चलाई जा रही है। सीधी-सी बात है। प्रधानमंत्री किसानों को तीन कानूनों की सौगात देना चाहते थे। किसानों को यह सौगात मंजूर नहीं है। किसान कहते हैं अपनी सौगात आप वापस ले लो। अगर देना चाहते हो, तो हमें वह दो जो हम सचमुच चाहते हैं। किसी भी शालीन वार्ता में बात यहां खत्म हो जानी चाहिए। लेकिन सरकार का अहंकार देखिए, अब किसान से कहा जा रहा है कि सौगात तो तुम्हें लेनी पड़ेगी। ज्यादा कहते हो तो हम कुछ काट-छांट कर देंगे।

मीडिया में कोई यह नहीं पूछता कि अगर सौगात लेने वाले को पसंद नहीं है तो जबरदस्ती क्यों? लगता है सरकार को प्रधानमंत्री से वार्ता करने की जरूरत है कि आखिर यह तीन किसान कानून, किसानों के लिए सौगात थे या किसी और के लिए?

अजीब वार्ता है जिसमें एक हाथ बातचीत के लिए बढ़ाया जाता है तो दूसरा हाथ मारने के लिए उठता है। एक ओर सरकार किसान संगठनों को आमंत्रित करती है, दूसरी ओर सरकार के मंत्री बीजेपी के प्रवक्ता और दरबारी मीडिया किसानों के खिलाफ विष वमन करता है, नित नया झूठ निकालता है। कभी कहते हैं यह किसान नहीं दलाल हैं। कभी किसान आंदोलन को दलों का आंदोलन बताते हैं तो कभी उन्हें पाकिस्तान या चीन का एजेंट या फिर खालिस्तानी। लगता है सरकार को अपने ही नेताओं से वार्ता करने की ज्यादा जरूरत है।

अजीब वार्ता है जिसकी चाबी उस व्यक्ति के हाथ में है जो वार्ता में मौजूद नहीं है। वार्ता मैं वार्तालाप नहीं हो सकता, क्योंकि मामला एक व्यक्ति के अहम का है। वार्ता में गतिरोध तभी टूटेगा जब एक व्यक्ति का घमंड टूटेगा।

दरअसल किसानों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल और सरकार के प्रतिनिधियों के बीच अब वार्ता की जरूरत नहीं है। अब तो जरूरत है कि प्रधानमंत्री आईने के सामने बैठकर नरेंद्र मोदी से वार्ता करें। अपने आप से पूछें कि करोड़ों किसानों की चिंता बड़ी है या अहम? जैसे ही मोदी जी की अंतरात्मा उन्हें सही जवाब देती है, तो सब वार्ताएं अपने आप पूरी हो जाएंगी।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

