एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:जब लोग आपको किसी खेल, नौकरी या प्रोजेक्ट के लिए नहीं चुनते या कभी किस्मत साथ नहीं देती, तो हार न मानें या बदले की भावना न लाएं

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इ स बुधवार उसने करोड़ों क्रिकेट फैन्स और भारतीय चयनकर्ताओं को बता दिया कि जल्द होने वाले ऑस्ट्रेलिया क्रिकेट टूर पर भारत को किसकी कमी खल सकती है। वर्ना आप उस इशारे के क्या मायने निकालेंगे, जो उसने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के खिलाफ मुंबई इंडियंस को जीत दिलाने के लिए मोहम्मद सिराज की गेंद पर एक्स्ट्रा कवर में जोरदार चौका मारकर किया था?

सूर्यकुमार यादव ने डगआउट (पैवेलियन में बैठे खिलाड़ी) की तरफ देखा, बायें हाथ में बैट और हेलमेट लेकर, दायां हाथ सीने पर रखकर शांति से इशारों में कहा, ‘मैं हूं न… मुझपर विश्वास रखो…।’ उस इशारे का एक और काव्यात्मक अर्थ यह निकाला जा सकता है कि ‘सूर्य उदय होगा और चमकेगा…।’

उस दस सेकंड की सांकेतिक भाषा पर कई पैराग्राफ लिख जा सकते हैं। उस इशारे से एक सेकंड पहले ही उन्होंने अपनी टीम मुंबई इंडियंस को शानदार बैटिंग (43 बॉल में नाबाद 79 रन, 10 चौके, 3 छक्के) से रॉयल चैलेंजर्स पर जीत दिलाई थी। उस इशारे ने उस व्यक्ति के आहत होने का वह भाव नहीं दिखाया, जो राष्ट्रीय चयनकर्ताओं द्वारा भारतीय टीम में जगह देने में बार-बार नजरअंदाज किए जाने के कारण उसके अंदर था।

केवल 24 घंटे पहले ही उन्हें ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ खेलने वाली भारतीय टीम में नहीं चुना गया था। वे शांत रहे और अपने बल्ले को बोलने दिया, जिसने अकेले ही उनकी टीम को आईपीएल की अंतिम चार टीमों में पहुंचा दिया। यह ऐसी इनिंग थी जो आपको सोचने पर मजबूूर करती है कि इस व्यक्ति में ऐसी क्या कमी है, जो चयनकर्ता बार-बार इसे नकारते रहे हैं?

दो दिन पहले, सोमवार को मंदीप सिंह ने अपनी टीम किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब को कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स पर आठ विकेट की शानदार जीत दिलाने के लिए बेहतरीन अर्धशतक बनाकर अपनी हिम्मत दिखाई थी। यह वाकई सराहनीय है क्योंकि महज तीन दिन पहले ही उन्होंने अपने पिता को खोया था। सूर्यकुमार की ही तरह यह उनका दृढ़ निश्चय और खुद पर विश्वास था।

शायद बहुत कम लोगों को यह पता है, लेकिन मंदीप जानते थे कि अस्पताल में अपने अंतिम दिनों में उनके 68 वर्षीय पिता हरदेव सिंह की इच्छा थी कि वे अपने बेटे को क्रिकेट के मैदान में खेलते हुए देख सकें। जब मंदीप ने पिता के निधन के बारे में सुना तो वे गहरे शोक में थे और तुरंत वापस जाना चाहते थे। लेकिन उनके भाई ने उन्हें समझाया कि मंदीप को दुबई में ही रुककर आईपीएल पूरा करना चाहिए।

अपने पिता के निधन के घंटों बाद भावुक मंदीप अपनी फ्रैंचाइज के लिए खेलने उतरे। वे थोड़ी देर ही मैदान पर रहे लेकिन उन्होंने लाखों दिल जीते। यहां तक कि सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भी इतनी बड़ी त्रासदी झेलने के बाद भी खेलने के लिए आने पर मंदीप की सराहना की।

यह देखना आश्चर्यजनक है कि कैसे दुनिया साहसी आत्मा को रास्ता देती है और कैसे उस दृढ़निश्चयी व्यक्ति के रास्ते से बाधाएं हट जाती हैं, जो खुद पर भरोसा करता है। यह सब खुद पर भरोसा करने से ही शुरू होता है। खुद को कम आंकना न सिर्फ अपराध है, बल्कि इससे हम हीन भावना से भी ग्रसित होते हैं।

फंडा यह है कि जब लोग आपको किसी खेल, नौकरी या प्रोजेक्ट के लिए नहीं चुनते या कभी किस्मत साथ नहीं देती, तो हार न मानें या बदले की भावना न लाएं। बस उन्हें दिखाएं कि आप कितने सक्षम हैं।

