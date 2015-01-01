पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पं. विजयशंकर मेहता का कॉलम:जब मन हावी होता है तो मनुष्य को पता ही नहीं चलता कि उसके भीतर एक आत्मा भी है

5 मिनट पहले
पं. विजयशंकर मेहता

जीवन के प्रति जागरुक रहना उपासना है और लापरवाह रहना वासना है। कुछ लोगों के लिए पिछले दिनों की कुछ घटनाएं मुकद्दर बिगाड़ने वाली सिद्ध हुईं। परेशानियां चल ही रही थीं और पांच दिन के प्रकाश पर्व का प्रवेश हो गया। दो दिन पहले यानी धतेरस, नर्क चतुर्दशी, फिर दिवाली और उसके बाद गोवर्धन पूजा और भाईदूज। ये पांच दिन हमें क्या बता रहे हैं?

सबसे बड़ी बात तो यह कि परेशानी कभी किसी की खत्म नहीं होगी, लेकिन प्रसन्नता को बचाए रखना हमारी सबसे बड़ी ज़िम्मेदारी है। हम संसार में रहें, पर संसार हममें न रहे, यह सावधानी अब आने वाले पांच दिनों के लिए रखना चाहिए। संसार का सीधा-सीधा मतलब होता है जब आप जीवन केवल मन से जीएं। मन चूंकि अत्यधिक सक्रिय रहना चाहता है, उसकी वासनाओं में रुचि है। मेरा ही हित हो, दूसरों का अहित हो, मन की ऐसी भावना होती है तो हम ऐसा ही संसार रचते हैं।

जब मन हावी होता है तो मनुष्य को पता ही नहीं चलता कि उसके भीतर एक आत्मा भी है। मन पर जीने का मतलब है अंधकार में जीना। आत्मा पर जीने का अर्थ है प्रकाश में जीना। मन का अंधकार अशांत करता है, आत्मा का प्रकाश शांति देता है। तो जीवन में रोशनी उतरे, इसकी तैयारी आज ही से की जाए।

