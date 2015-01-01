पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुरचरण दास का कॉलम:भारत में भलाई करना इतना मुश्किल क्यों हो रहा है?

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुरचरण दास, स्तंभकार और लेखक

इंदिरा गांधी का आपातकाल आधुनिक भारत के इतिहास की एक त्रासदी है। दूसरी त्रासदी आपातकाल के दौरान लागू हुए भयानक कानूनों को वापस न लेना है। इनमें से एक है, विदेशी अंशदान विनियमन अधिनियम (एफसीआरए), जिसे पिछले महीने संशोधन कर और कठोर बना दिया गया है।

इसका उद्देश्य विदेश से चैरिटी समूहों द्वारा मिलने वाली राशि का विनियमन है। लेकिन संशोधन ने उन लाखों आदर्शवादी युवाओं के बीच घबराहट पैदा कर दी है, जो गैर-लाभकारी संगठनों (एनजीओ) के माध्यम से गरीबों के हित के लिए काम कर रहे हैं। इसने उन कदमों पर पानी फेर दिया है, जो सरकार ने ‘ईज़ ऑफ डूइंग’ बिजनेस के लिए उठाए थे।

सरकार ने इस कठोर कदम के पीछे आतंकवाद और ऋण परिवर्तनों को कारण बताया है। लेकिन वास्तव में इससे लालफीताशाही बढ़ी है। कानून में कई नकारात्मक प्रावधान हैं। उनमें से एक विदेशी दान को एक संगठन से दूसरे में ट्रांसफर करने पर रोक लगाता है। उदाहरण के लिए एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय फाउंडेशन को बच्चों की पढ़ने की क्षमता बढ़ाने में सफलता मिली है। वह इसे लागू करने के लिए एक प्रतिष्ठित भारतीय एनजीओ को ग्रांट देता है। एनजीओ 10 स्थानीय एनजीओ को परियोजना के लिए चुनता है।

अब एफसीआरए के संशोधन ने आपसी सहयोग से काम के इस तरीके को गैरकानूनी बना दिया है। बाहरी फंडिंग पर निर्भर कई वैज्ञानिक शोध परियोजनाओं का भविष्य अंधेरे में है। अगर यही एफसीआरए संशोधन पहले होता, तो भारत में हरित क्रांति नहीं हो पाती क्योंकि जिस रॉकफेलर फाउंडेशन ने मेक्सिको में ज्यादा उपज वाले गेहूं की खोज की थी, वह भारत में कार्यक्रम लागू करने के लिए सब-ग्रांट नहीं दे पाता। यह दु:खद है कि जहां प्रधानमंत्री महामारी के दौर में एनजीओ के सहयोग की सराहना कर रहे हैं, वहीं नियामकों ने उन्हें सजा देने का फैसला लिया है।

इस नए कानून में दूसरा प्रावधान प्रशासनिक खर्चों पर 20% की सीमा लगाना है। जो एनजीओ विदेशी फंड से शोध संस्थान, स्कूल, हॉस्पिटल और आश्रम चलाते हैं, उन्हें साबित करना होगा कि उनके कर्मचारियों पर होने वाला ज्यादातर खर्च गैर-प्रशासनिक है। राज्य सरकारों के साथ काम करने वाले एनजीओ की मुश्किलें तो और बढ़ जाएंगी। उनके कर्मचारियों को ‘प्रशासनिक’ ही माना जाएगा क्योंकि उनके कर्मचारी सीधे लाभार्थियों से संपर्क नहीं करते।

व्यवहारिक रूप किसी भी व्यक्ति, उद्योग या एनजीओ को विदेश से मिलने वाली रकम फेमा के तहत वित्त मंत्रालय द्वारा नियंत्रित होती है। फिर परोपकार के लिए दिया गया योगदान एफसीआरए के तहत गृह मंत्रालय के नियंत्रण में क्यों आना चाहिए? आतंकवाद नियंत्रण के लिए पहले ही फाइनेंशियल एक्शन टास्क फोर्स है। इसके अलावा एनजीओ पर पहले ही कई नियंत्रण हैं। जैसे आरबीआई द्वारा विनियमित प्रिवेंशन ऑफ मनी लॉन्डरिंग, इनकम टैक्स और 12ए सर्टिफिकेशन, 80जी सर्टिफिकेट, चैरिटी कमिश्नर, रजिस्ट्रार ऑफ कंपनीज। यही कारण है कि 1990 के दशक में सरकार ने एफसीआरए को खत्म करने पर भी विचार किया था।

आखिर गृह मंत्रालय पर परोपकार के विनियमन का बोझ क्यों डालना चाहिए? बेहतर यह होगा कि यह जिम्मा किसी स्वतंत्र विनियामक को मिले, जैसे वित्त मंत्रालय में आर्थिक मामलों के विभाग को। फिर वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण के 2019 के उस वादे को भी लागू किया जा सकता है, जिसमें उन्होंने सामाजिक उपक्रमों व स्वयंसेवी संगठनों को सूचीबद्ध करने के सेबी के तहत इलेक्ट्रॉनिक फंड-रेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म शुरू करने की बात कही थी।

केवल भाजपा सरकार का दोष नहीं है। कांग्रेस की यूपीए सरकार ने तो इससे भी बुरा बर्ताव किया था। उसने ज्यादा सिविल सोसायटी समूहों को शामिल करने के लिए इसका दायरा बढ़ाकर एफसीआरए कानून को 2010 में और कठोर बना दिया था। फिर 2012 में कुंडनकुलम न्यूक्लियर पॉवर प्लांट का विरोध करने पर तीन एनजीओ के लाइसेंस रद्द कर दिए गए थे। भाजपा ने ई-फाइलिंग बढ़ाकर तथा लाइसेंस रिन्यूवल को मुश्किल बनाकर इसे दुष्कर बना दिया है। दोनों ही राजनीतिक पार्टियां एफसीआरए कानून तोड़ने की दोषी हैं। दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने 2014 में दोनों पार्टियों को गैरकानूनी ढंग से विदेशी योगदान लेने का दोषी पाया था।

महाभारत में विदुर, महाराज धृतराष्ट्र को समझाते हैं कि राजधर्म लोगों का हित करने से शुरू और खत्म होता है। एक राजा चोर को पकड़ने के लिए कानून लागू करता है, लेकिन अगर वह कानून लाखों निर्दोषों का शोषण करे तो यह अधर्म है। जब इस सरकार ने ‘सेल्फ-अटेस्टेशन’ लागू किया था, तो वह धर्म का काम था। लेकिन एफसीआरए संशोधन अधर्म है। सरकार ने अनजाने में ही लाखों आदर्शवादी, प्रतिबद्ध युवाओं के मन में डर पैदा कर दिया है। यही समय है कि इस नुकसान की भरपाई के लिए ‘अधिकतम शासन, न्यूनतम सरकार’ को अपनाया जाए।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

