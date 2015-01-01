पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संजय कुमार का कॉलम:मौजूदा आंदोलन पहले के आंदोलनों की तुलना में अधिक व्यापक है मगर किसानों की एकता की उम्मीद अब भी बाकी है

36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
संजय कुमार (सेंटर फॉर स्टडी ऑफ डेवलपिंग सोसायटीज (सीएडीएस) में प्रोफेसर और राजनीतिक टिप्पणीकार)

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पारित कृषि विधेयक के खिलाफ नई दिल्ली में जारी आंदोलन मुझे 1988 में भारतीय किसान यूनियन के नेता महेंद्र सिंह टिकैत के नेतृत्व में हुए आंदोलन की याद दिलाता है। यद्यपि, पिछले तीन दशकों में यही दोनों बड़े राष्ट्रीय किसान आंदोलन हुए हैं, लेकिन अलग-अलग राज्यों में हाल के वर्षों में विविध मांगों को लेकर कई आंदोलन हुए हैं।

सितंबर 2017 में यूपी व महाराष्ट्र के किसानों ने अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा के नेतृत्व में कृषि उपज के गिरते दामों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया था। मार्च 2018 में कृषि ऋण माफी योजना को सही से लागू करने के लिए नासिक से मुंबई तक बड़ा मार्च किया था। इसी साल किसान यूनियन ने दिल्ली में एक रैली की थी।

इसके अलावा कपास की फसल खराब होने के बाद मुआवजे को लेकर बीमा कंपनियों व केंद्र के खिलाफ भी आंदोलन हुआ था। मंडियों में बाजरे व सरसों खरीद सुनिश्चित कराने के लिए स्वराज इंडिया के नेता योगेंद्र यादव की अगुआई में हरियाणा में जय किसान आंदोलन हुआ था। मई से सितंबर 2020 के बीच हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा धान की खेती पर लगाए गए प्रतिबंधों के खिलाफ भी कुछ आंदोलन हुए थे।

1960 से 1990 के बीच किसान यूनियन के नेतृत्व में कई आंदोलन हुए। लगातार आंदोलनों व देश की 67% ग्रामीण आबादी के जीवन यापन का जरिया कृषि होने के बावजूद इसका कभी भी चुनावी मुद्दा नहीं बनना चौंकाने वाला है। क्या यह इसलिए है कि किसानों के पास जमीनों के हक, खेती के तरीके व आर्थिक स्थिति में भारी अंतर की वजह से वे एकजुट नहीं हैं और किसी भी दल के लिए वोट बैंक के रूप में उभरने में विफल रहे हैं?

ध्यान रहे कि 2019 के लोकसभा चुनावों में किसानों ने एनडीए को समर्थन दिया था। 2014 के लोकसभा चुनावों से 2019 के चुनावों के दौरान भाजपा के वोट शेयर में 6% की बढ़ोतरी हुई, लेकिन किसानों के बीच उसका वोट शेयर 8% बढ़ा। स्पष्ट है कि किसानों के वोट ने एनडीए की जीत में 2014 की तुलना में 2019 में अधिक बड़ी भूमिका निभाई।

भाजपा संकट को सुलझाने की कोशिश में है, क्योंकि उसे आशंका है कि ‌उसे किसान विरोधी के रूप में पेश किया जा सकता है। जबकि हकीकत यह है कि किसानों का मुद्दा शायद ही किसी चुनाव में मुद्दा रहा हो, क्योंकि किसान तभी तक किसान रहते हैं, जब वे कुछ खास मुद्दे पर एकजुट होते हैं। चुनाव के समय वोट के लिए उनकी प्राथमिकता उनके खुद के मुद्दे नहीं, बल्कि उनकी राजनीतिक प्राथमिकताएं होती हैं।

जब किसी दल का समर्थन या विरोध की बात आती है तो उनका राजनीतिक संबंध महत्वपूर्ण हो जाता है व उनकी एकता बिखर जाती है। चुनाव के समय राजनीतिक दलों पर दबाव बनाने के लिए न तो किसी राजनीतिक दल ने किसानों के मुद्दे उठाए और न ही किसान खुद को एकजुट कर सके।

राष्ट्रीय चुनाव सर्वेक्षण (एनईएस) के आंकड़े बताते हैं कि किसानों के एनडीए के पक्ष में कुछ झुकाव के बावजूद किसानों को वोट अन्य व्यावसायिक वर्गों की ही तरह ही बंटा रहा है। गौरतलब है कि 2019 का चुनाव ग्रामीण जीविका को लेकर एक तरह के संकट की पृष्ठभूमि के बीच हुआ था, लेकिन इसके बावजूद बड़ी संख्या में किसानों ने एनडीए को वोट दिया।

यह महत्वपूर्ण है कि किसानों के विविध वर्गों व उनकी आर्थिक स्थिति में भारी अंतर है, वे अलग-अलग तरह की फसल उगाते हैं, अत: उनके मुद्दे भी एक-दूसरे से अलग हैं। बिहार, यूपी, पश्चिम बंगाल व अन्य राज्यों की तुलना में राजस्थान, हरियाणा व पंजाब के किसानों के पास औसत जमीन कहीं अधिक है। इन तीनों राज्यों में बड़ी संख्या में वे किसान हैं, जो बड़े या मध्यम की श्रेणी में आते हैं।

जबकि बिहार व यूपी के किसानों की बड़ी संख्या छोटे या सीमांत किसानों की है। एमएसपी का एक बड़ा मुद्दा है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद यह किसानों के एक बड़े वर्ग की चिंता नहीं है। इस मुद्दे को लेकर प्रभावित होने वाले किसानों की संख्या को लेकर अलग तरह की संख्या है, जो न्यूनतम 6% से अधिकतम 25% तक है।

अगर यह करीब 20% भी हो तो भी यह एक अखिल भारतीय आंदोलन खड़ा करने के लिए काफी नहीं है। औसतन करीब 20% किसान ही एमएसपी से प्रभावित हैं, क्योंकि यह सभी फसलों पर लागू नहीं है। जिन पर यह लागू है, अनेक राज्यों में किसान उसे उगाते ही नहीं हैं। इसीलिए किसी भी चुनाव में किसानों का मुद्दा केंद्र में नहीं आ सका।

पूर्व में अनेक आंदोलनों का उद्देश्य अधिक उत्पादन करने वाले किसानों के हितों का संरक्षण रहा है व इनमें पूरा किसान समुदाय शामिल नहीं रहा है। यहां तक कि किसानों का नेतृत्व भी अमीर काश्तकारों के हाथों में रहा व उनकी मांगों में गरीब किसानों के हित शामिल नहीं रहे। वे तो अपनी निष्ठाओं से ही इन आंदोलनों में शामिल रहा।

नतीजतन कृषक समुदाय एक साझा ताकत नहीं बन सका व सत्ताधारी दल पर दबाव डालने में विफल रहा। मौजूदा आंदोलन पहले के आंदोलनों की तुलना में अधिक व्यापक है और किसानों की एकता की उम्मीद अब भी बाकी है, लेकिन अभी वह दिन देखना बाकी है।
(यह लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

