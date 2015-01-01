पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

थाॅमस एल. फ्रीडमैन का कॉलम:क्या अमेरिका अब रिपब्लिकन पर कभी भरोसा कर पाएगा?

एक घंटा पहले
थाॅमस एल. फ्रीडमैन, तीन बार पुलित्ज़र अवॉर्ड विजेता एवं ‘द न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स’ में नियमित स्तंभकार।

तो मुझे अमेरिकी चुनावों के बाद कैसा लग रहा है? मैं हैरान और डरा हुआ हूं। मैं लोकतंत्र की अभिव्यक्ति देख हैरान हूं। यह 1864 के बाद सबसे प्रभावशाली चुनाव रहा है। और फिर भी मैं डरा हुआ हूं कि कुछ जरूरी राज्यों में कुछ हजार वोटों के कारण नतीजा पिछले चुनावों जैसा भी हो सकता था।

अगर ट्रम्प व उनके समर्थकों ने एक या दो दिन विरोध किया होता तो कोई बड़ी बात नहीं होती। लेकिन जिस तरह वे लगातार ऐसा कर रहे हैं, लोगों की इच्छा गलत साबित करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं, उनकी मीडिया के चमचे उन्हें बढ़ावा दे रहे हैं, उससे एक सवाल उठता है कि आप रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के इस अवतार पर कभी भी व्हाइट हाउस में दोबारा भेजने को लेकर कैसे विश्वास करेंगे?

उसके सदस्य चुपचाप बैठे रहे, लेकिन ट्रम्प ने फेडरल ब्यूरोक्रेसी का इस्तेमाल महामारी के खिलाफ युद्ध छेड़ने के लिए करने की बजाय फेडरल ब्यूरोक्रेसी के ही कुछ लोगों के खिलाफ युद्ध छेड़ दिया, जिन्हें वे अपना दुश्मन मानते हैं। इनमें डिफेंस सेक्रेटरी, नेशनल न्यूक्लियर सिक्योरिटी एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन के प्रमुख और सायबर सिक्योरिटी अधिकारी शामिल हैं।

वाशिंगटन पोस्ट के मुताबिक ट्रम्प की इस साफ-सफाई के पीछे 30 वर्षीय जॉनी मैकएंटी हैं, जिन्हें दो साल पहले व्हाइट हाउस से इसलिए निकाल दिया गया था क्योंकि उन्हें ऑनलाइन जुए की लत थी। लेकिन ट्रम्प उन्हें वापस लाए और पूरी अमेरिकी सरकार का कार्मिक निदेशक बना दिया।

एक राजनीतिक पार्टी जो ऐसे लापरवाह नेता के खिलाफ नहीं बोलती, वह पार्टी नहीं कहला सकती। यह तो किसी शख्सियत के पंथ की तरह है। यह तब से ही स्वाभाविक लग रहा है, जबसे रिपब्लिकन पार्टी ने बिना किसी आधार के राष्ट्रपति चुनावों के उम्मीदवारों का नामांकन पूरा कर दिया था। उसने घोषणा कर दी थी कि उसका आधार वही है, जो उसका प्रिय नेता कहता है।

यह किसी पंथ की तरह ही तो है। तो क्या अमेरिकियों से यह उम्मीद है कि वे ट्रम्प के जाने के बाद रिपब्लिकन पार्टी का यह व्यवहार भूल जाएं और उसके नेताओं को कहने दें: ‘प्यारे अमेरिकियों, ट्रम्प ने चुनावों को पलटने की कोशिश की, और हमने उनका साथ दिया। लेकिन अब वे चले गए हैं, तो अब आप हम पर फिर से विश्वास कर सकते हैं’।

इसीलिए हम खुशकिस्मत हैं कि जो बाइडेन जीते। अगर ट्रम्प की हार पर रिपब्लिकन पार्टी का यह बर्ताव है, तो सोचिए अगर वे जीत जाते तो यह पार्टी उनके उल्लंघनों को कितनी आसानी से सहती। फिर ट्रम्प कभी किसी लाल बत्ती पर नहीं रुकते।

दुनिया ने डेमोक्रेट्स को इसलिए अच्छा माना क्योंकि उन्होंने तुर्की, हंगरी, पॉलैंड, रूस, बेलारूस व फिलिपीन्स में ट्रम्प जैसे दक्षिणपंथी जनवादी देखे हैं, जिन्होंने खुद को जिताकर कोर्ट, मीडिया, इंटरनेट और सुरक्षा संस्थानों को नियंत्रण में ले लिया और उनका इस्तेमाल विरोधियों के खिलाफ किया।

फ्रेंच विदेश नीति विशेषज्ञ डॉमनीक मॉइज़ी ने मुझसे कहा, ‘एक अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति का ईमानदार और मुक्त चुनावों के नतीजों को नकारना दुनियाभर के डेमोक्रेट्स के लिए चेतावनी है कि जनवादियों को हल्के में नहीं लेना चाहिए। वे आसानी से सत्ता नहीं छोड़ते।’ इसीलिए बाइडेन का मिशन सिर्फ अमेरिका सुधारना नहीं है।

बल्कि ट्रम्पवादी रिपब्लिक पार्टी को हाशिये पर पहुंचाना है और एक स्वस्थ कंजर्वेटिव पार्टी बनाना है, जो आर्थिक विकास से लेकर जलवायु परिवर्तन तक में रूढ़ीवादी तरीके अपनाए और शासन की परवाह करे।

लेकिन डेमोक्रेट्स को खुद से यह सवाल पूछने की जरूरत है ट्रम्प बिना डिग्री वाले श्वेत कामकाजी वर्ग के मतदाताओं में इतने मजबूत क्यों रहे और पिछले चुनाव में अश्वेत, लैटिनो और श्वेत महिला मतदाताओं का समर्थन कैसे पाया। इस चुनाव में डेमोक्रेट्स को चेतावनी मिली है कि वे जनसंख्या पर निर्भर नहीं रह सकते।

उन्हें यह सुनिश्चित करना होगा कि हर मतदाता यह माने कि डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी ‘दोनों/और’ पार्टी है, न कि ‘दोनों में से एक/या’ पार्टी। और इन्हें यह नए ट्रम्पवाद के आने से पहले करना होगा।

उन्हें हर अमेरिकी को विश्वास दिलाना होगा कि डेमोक्रेट्स ‘दोनों’ करेंगे, केक को फिर बांटेंगे भी ‘और’ केक को बढ़ाएंगे भी, वे पुलिस विभाग में सुधार भी करेंगे और काननू मजबूत भी करेंगे, वे महामारी से जान भी बचाएंगे और नौकरियां भी बचाएंगे, वे सुरक्षा बढाएंगे और पूंजीवाद भी, वे विविधता को भी मनाएंगे और देशभक्ति को भी, वे कॉलेजों को सस्ता करेंगे और कॉलेज में न पढ़ पाने वाले अमेरीकियों के काम को भी सम्मान दिलाएंगे, वे सीमा पर ऊंची दीवार भी खड़ी करेंगे और उसमें बड़ा दरवाजा भी बनाएंगे, वे कंपनी शुरू करने वालों का भी उत्साह बढ़ाएंगे और उनका नियमन करने वालों की भी मदद करेंगे।

उन्हें उन लोगों से राजनीतिक विशुद्धता की मांग कम करनी होगी और उनके प्रति सहिष्णुता भी बढ़ानी होगी जो समय के साथ बदलना चाहते हैं लेकिन वे ऐसा अपने तरीके से करेंगे, इसमें शर्मिंदगी महसूस किए बिना।
हम चाहते हैं कि अमेरिका का अगला राष्ट्रपति चुनाव सिद्धांतवादी मध्य-दक्षिण रिपब्लिकन पार्टी और ‘दोनों/या’ वाली डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के बीच हो। महान देशों का नेतृत्व स्वस्थ केंद्र करता है। कमजोर देशों में यह नहीं होता। (ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

