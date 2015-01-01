पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:क्या हम बेगानी शादी में अब्दुल्ला दीवाना बनेंगे और ऐसे मनमौजी को समझना कठिन होगा

41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक

ब्रिटिश अर्थशास्त्री माल्थस ने यह विचार अभिव्यक्त किया था कि जनसंख्या बढ़ने और खाद्य सामग्री की कमी होने पर मरने वाले लोगों की संख्या बढ़ेगी। कभी-कभी प्राकृतिक आपदाओं से जनसंख्या कम हो सकती है। उनका एक सुझाव यह भी था कि कम उम्र के लोगों का विवाह रोकना होगा। कभी-कभी दोस्त यह तय करते हैं कि अपनी संतान का विवाह कराकर वे अपनी मित्रता को पीढ़ी दर पीढ़ी आगे बढ़ा सकते हैं।

बच्चे युवा होकर अपना जीवन साथी स्वयं चुनते हैं और मित्रता के पीढ़ी दर पीढ़ी बढ़ाने का सपना टूट जाता है। अमर्त्य सेन ने यह विचार अभिव्यक्त किया था कि संचार और आवागमन के साधनों के विकास के बाद अकाल की संभावनाएं समाप्त हो जाएंगी। एक बंगाली फिल्म में यह कहा गया कि बंगाल में पड़ा अकाल मनुष्य के लोभ-लालच के कारण घटा था।

बंगाल के अकाल पर बनाई इस फिल्म में घटनाक्रम के स्थान पर अनगिनत वृक्ष और लहलहाती फसलें यही अभिव्यक्त करती हैं। उस समय इंग्लैंड दूसरा विश्व युद्ध लड़ रहा था। उसे साधनों की आवश्यकता थी। अपने अधीन गुलाम देशों पर अतिरिक्त कर लगाए गए। बंगाल का अकाल भी उन्हीं के द्वारा रचा गया था। खाद्य सामग्री की कमी असमान बंटवारे से होती है।

माल्थस का ही विचार था कि जनसंख्या सीमित करने के जतन किए जाने चाहिए। भारत में एक ऐसे ही प्रयास को व्यवस्था की मूर्खता ने नष्ट कर दिया। लोगों की जबरन नसबंदी कर दी गई। इस अंधड़ में थानेदार अपना कोटा पूरा करने के लिए अविवाहित लोगों की भी जबरन नसबंदी करने लगा।

देव उठनी ग्यारस को विवाह के लिए सारा समय शुभ माना गया है। इस दिन इतने विवाह आयोजित किए गए हैं कि विवाह स्थान में एक विवाह समारोह के लिए मात्र 3 घंटे का समय दिया गया है और हर ऐसे स्थान पर इस पवित्र दिवस 3 या 4 विवाह समारोह आवंटित हैं। दरअसल महामारी के समय नागरिकता बोध ही हमें बचा सकता है। कवि सरोजकुमार ने उस दुकान से सामान खरीदना बंद कर दिया है जिसका दुकानदार मास्क नहीं पहनता और ग्राहक भी मास्क धारण नहीं किए होते।

मदन मोहन मालवीय ने सादगी से विवाह किए जाने की बात अभिव्यक्त की थी परंतु काले धन के भौंडे प्रदर्शन के लिए आडंबर पूर्ण विवाह उत्सव किए जाने लगे। 5 दिवसीय अभद्र शादियों को फिल्मकारों ने भी बढ़ावा दिया। ख्वाजा अहमद की फिल्म ‘चार दिल चार राहें’ में दूल्हा खुद अकेले ही ढोल बजाता हुआ विवाह के लिए जाता है। दुल्हन चांवली तथाकथित नीची जाती की है।

पूर्व और पश्चिम के महाकाव्यों में सृष्टि का विनाश महाप्रलय द्वारा होने की बात कही गई है। महामारी की कल्पना किसी को नहीं थी। खबर है कि वैक्सीन उपलब्ध होगा। इसे एक स्थान से दूसरे स्थान माइनस20 डिग्री में ले जाना होगा। क्या हमारी व्यवस्था यह कर पाएगी? क्या बड़े-बड़े उद्योगपति अपने कर्मचारियों को अपनी आय से वैक्सीन लगवा देंगे?

क्या आयकर विभाग इस नेक कार्य को करमुक्त करेगा? समय उत्तर देगा। बहरहाल शादियों को भी क्रिकेट के 20-20 की तरह सीमित करें। आडम्बर को तजना कठिन होता है। क्या हम बेगानी शादी में अब्दुल्ला दीवाना बनेंगे और ऐसे मनमौजी को समझना कठिन होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें