पं. विजयशंकर मेहता का कॉलम:स्त्री-पुरुष के पास सोशल मीडिया का जो शस्त्र है, उससे खासकर महिलाओं को अपनी सुरक्षा खुद करनी होगी

36 मिनट पहले
क्या आपको इस बात का अहसास है कि हमारी निजी जिंदगी में अब कोई भी, कभी भी प्रवेश कर सकता है। आपके पास अब अपनी कोई पर्सनल स्पेस नहीं है। खासकर जो लोग सोशल मीडिया का उपयोग कर रहे हैं वे यदि अब भी सजग नहीं हुए तो अपनी निजी जिंदगी के कुछ हिस्से नीलाम करते नजर आएंगे और खरीददार उसका भयंकर दुरुपयोग कर जाएंगे।

महिलाओं के जीवन में यह एक नया खतरा आ गया है। इसमें कोई संदेह नहीं कि स्त्रियों को पुरुषों के साथ खुले आकाश में उड़ने की स्वतंत्रता हो, लेकिन रुचि के मामले में दोनों की मानसिकता अलग होती है। पुरुष की रुचि स्त्री की देह के भीतर झांककर उसकी निजता को आहत करने की होती है। स्त्री स्वभाव से लज्जाशील है व सुरक्षा के दायरे में रहना चाहती है। लेकिन, इस ताजी तकनीक के साथ पुरुष बड़ी आसानी से स्त्रियों के उस जीवन में प्रवेश करता जा रहा है और करता जाएगा, जहां ईश्वरीय शक्ति ने भी अपनी सीमाएं बना रखी थीं।

इस दृष्टि से यह दौर बहुत अधिक सावधानी बरतने का है। स्त्री-पुरुष के पास सोशल मीडिया का जो शस्त्र है, उससे खासकर महिलाओं को अपनी सुरक्षा खुद करनी होगी। इस मामले में किसी पर भरोसा मत करिएगा, अन्यथा एक और अशांति जीवन में उतर जाएगी।

