जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:नेताजी कहीं बेटियां बचाओ रोटियां कौन बेलेगा; इससे बड़ा क्या अपमान किया जा सकता है

25 मिनट पहले
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक

इं टरनेट पर विक्रम सेठ के लिखे उपन्यास ‘ए सूटेबल बॉय’ पर मीरा नायर की बनाई फिल्म दिखाई जा रही है। इसमें कुछ दृश्य इतने अभद्र हैं कि परिवार के साथ बैठकर देखा नहीं जा सकता। ज्ञातव्य है कि वात्सायन की ‘कामसूत्र’ भी बन चुकी है। इस रचना की एकमात्र खूबी यह है कि सन 1947 और बाद के दशक का वातावरण अत्यंत विश्वसनीयता से प्रस्तुत किया गया। उस दौर का कोलकाता, मेरठ और मुंबई दर्शक को यकीन दिलाते हैं कि घटनाक्रम यथार्थ परक है। दूसरी विशेषता तब्बू का अभिनय है।

तब्बू, शबाना आजमी की रिश्तेदार हैं। बहरहाल शबाना आज़मी तो अभिनय क्षेत्र की गॉडमदर हैं। ज्ञातव्य है कि विनय सिन्हा ने शबाना आजमी अभिनीत ‘गॉडमदर’ नामक फिल्म बनाई थी। मीरा नायर भारतीय मूल की विदेश में बसी महिला हैं। उनकी फिल्म ‘सलाम बॉम्बे’ को सराहा गया और पुरस्कार भी मिले। उनकी फिल्म ‘वेडिंग मानसून’ सफल रही।

मीरा नायर ने 31 वर्ष की वय में ‘सलाम बॉम्बे’ बनाई थी। ‘स्लमडॉग मिलेनियर’ की तरह मीरा नायर ने भी अपनी फिल्म ‘सलाम बॉम्बे’ में बाल कलाकार झोपड़पट्टी से ही चुने थे। वह कैबरे करने वाली बाला के ऊपर भी फिल्म बना चुकी हैं। ज्ञातव्य है कि महेश भट्ट की ‘गैंगस्टर’ की नायिका भी एक बार डांसर है। विक्रम सेठ के काव्य ‘गोल्डन गेट’ को पुरस्कार प्राप्त हुआ। ‘सूटेबल बॉय’ से वे गद्य लेखन के क्षेत्र में आए। मीरा नायर की फिल्म की तरह ही उनके उपन्यास की भी आलोचना हुई थी।

महिला फिल्मकारों पर निर्मला भुराड़िया ने खोजपरक किताब लिखी है। अपर्णा सेन, दीपा मेहता (फिल्म-फायर ) सई परांजपे और अरुणा राजे (रिहाई) ने विलक्षण फिल्में रची हैं। जेनिफर केंडल कपूर अभिनीत फिल्म ‘36 चौरंगी लेन’ ऑस्कर से तकनीकी गलती के कारण बाहर हुईं। अंग्रेजी भाषा में बनी फिल्म को भारत की ओर से विदेशी भाषा में श्रेष्ठ फिल्म की श्रेणी में भेजा गया था। शशि कपूर की पत्नी जेनिफर केंडल पुरस्कार की हकदार थीं।

मीडिया ने गलत विचार व्यक्त किया कि कपूर खानदान की बहू बेटियां अभिनय नहीं करतीं। गीता बाली की अकाल मृत्यु के कारण राजेंद्र सिंह बेदी के उपन्यास ‘एक चादर मैली सी’ अधूरी रही परंतु इसी उपन्यास से प्रेरित फिल्म में हेमा मालिनी, ऋषि कपूर और कुलभूषण खरबंदा ने अभिनय किया था। नीतू सिंह ने ‘दो दूनी चार’ में प्रभावोत्पादक अभिनय किया था।

आजकल टीआरपी घोटाले में 10 लोगों पर मुकदमा कायम है। व्यवस्था अपने प्रचारकों को बचाने में लगी है। मदन मोहन मालवीय जैसे विचारकों ने शादी में सादगी के लिए सफल आंदोलन चलाया था परंतु सूरज बड़जात्या की शादी केंद्रित फिल्म की सफलता के बाद आदित्य चोपड़ा की दुल्हनिया ने आडम्बरपूर्ण पांच दिवसीय शादियों को पुनः जन जीवन में प्रवेश करा दिया। मीरा नायर की ‘वेडिंग मानसून’ भी इसी धारा की फिल्म थी।

राजकुमार संतोषी की फिल्म ‘लज्जा’ में भी नायक कहता है कि बाराती सीना फुलाए है मूंझ पर ताव देते हैं और घराती पक्ष सिर झुकाए बैठे रहते हैं। इस फिल्म में वधू स्वयं फेरे लेने से इंकार करती है कि दहेज के लोभी परिवार के साथ उसे नहीं जुड़ना है। बारातियों की पिटाई भी की जाती है। बारात का पूरा व्यवहार ही युद्ध में विजेता पक्ष की तरह होता है।

प्राय: फिल्म यूनिट में पुरुषों की संख्या अधिक होती है। महिला निर्देशक से आदेश लेना अच्छा नहीं लगता। बीमारी के बीज सदियों पूर्व बोए गए हैं। स्पॉटबॉय तक महिला फिल्मकार के लिए चाय लाने में देरी करता है। दफ्तरों से काम करने वाली महिलाएं काम से लौटकर परिवार के लिए भोजन पकाती हैं। दफ्तर जाने के पहले झाड़ू-पोंछा लगाती हैं और भोजन बनाकर जाती हैं।

लोकल ट्रेन में धक्के खाते हुए घर लौटती हैं तो पति का स्पर्श भी उन्हें डंक सा लगता है। स्पर्श की भाषा गूंगी हो जाती है। याद आता है इरशाद कामिल का गीत, ‘कतियां करूं, सारी रात कतिया करूं..’ रुई से अधिक धुनाई महिलाओं की होती है। नेताजी कहीं बेटियां बचाओ रोटियां कौन बेलेगा। इससे बड़ा क्या अपमान किया जा सकता है।

