पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लक्ष्मी प्रसाद पंत का कॉलम:मांग को ताकतवर और न्यायसंगत ठहराने के लिए रेलवे ट्रैक पर कब्जा गलत

5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंजाब-राजस्थान में आंदोलनों के कारण रेलवे ट्रैक बंद हैं। पंजाब में तो 24 सितंबर से सभी यात्री और मालगाड़ियों के पहिए रुके हुए हैं। रेलवे को दो हजार करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हो चुका है। चिंताएं ये हैं कि आंदोलनकारी ट्रैक छोड़ने को तैयार नहीं हैं और जिन सरकारों को समाधान का मार्ग ढूंढना चाहिए, वे मौन साधना में हैं। सवाल ये है कि ट्रैक खाली कराए कौन? क्या आंदोलनकारियों से निर्भीकता से मुकाबला करने में नाकाम रही सरकारों को राह दिखाने के लिए न्यायपालिका को आगे आना चाहिए? और क्या शाहीन बाग की सड़क खाली कराने के लिए जो फैसला सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लिया, ट्रैक का भी वही समाधान है?

समाधान से पहले समस्या की बात। पंजाब के किसान केंद्र सरकार के तीन कृषि बिलों से नाराज हैं। उनका तर्क है कि जबतक बिल में संशोधन नहीं होगा, वे ट्रैक नहीं छोड़ेंगे। जबकि राजस्थान के गुर्जर आंदोलनकारी अपनी बरसों पुरानी आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर एक महीने से ट्रैक पर हैं। मांगें सही हो सकती हैं लेकिन मांग को ताकतवर और न्यायसंगत ठहराने के लिए रेलवे ट्रैक पर कब्जा गलत है। ठोस कदम उठाने की बजाए सरकारों की बचाव में साधी गई चुप्पी और खतरनाक है। जो सलाहकार सरकारों को निष्क्रिय रहने की सलाह दे रहे हैं, वे लोकतंत्र के सबसे बड़े दुश्मन हैं।

आंदोेलनकारियों को भी समझना होगा कि आक्रामकता प्रकट करने के लिए ये सही जगह नहीं है। सत्ता के खिलाफ गुस्सा समझ में आता है लेकिन विरोध दिखाने के लिए रेलवे ट्रैक पर अतिक्रमण का जोशीला विचार स्वीकार्य नहीं है।

संसदीय व्यवस्था अगर अपने नागरिकों को ट्रैक से हटाने का साहस नहीं कर पा रही है तो फिर क्या किया जाए। एक उपाय है। सरकारों की गलतियों को न्यायपालिका दुरुस्त करती है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शाहीन बाग की सड़क पर सीएए के विरोध में बैठे लोगों के खिलाफ फैसला सुनाते हुए कहा कि सार्वजनिक जगह विरोध-प्रदर्शन के लिए नहीं हैं। विरोध का अधिकार संविधान में है लेकिन इसके लिए निर्धारित जगह होनी चाहिए।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के साफ निर्देश हैं कि विरोध प्रदर्शन के नाम पर लोगों के आने-जाने के हक नहीं छीने जा सकते। रेलवे ट्रैक भी आने-जाने का मार्ग है। प्रदर्शन के मौलिक अधिकार के नाम पर रेलवे ट्रैक ब्लॉक करना भी उतना ही गलत है जितना शाहीन बाग में सड़क पर बैठना। सुप्रीम कोर्ट को इस मामले में भी संज्ञान लेते हुए प्रदर्शनकारियों को रेलवे ट्रैक से हटाना चाहिए। सीधे शब्दों में अब माननीय न्यायधीशों को न्यायिक प्रक्रिया शुरू करनी चाहिए।

उधर प्रदर्शनकारियों का तर्क हो सकता है कि जब तक व्यवस्थाएं ठप न की जाएं, सरकार सुनती नहीं है। लेकिन यह तर्क उनके लिए सही हो सकता है। किंतु उन लाखों-करोड़ों लोगों के लिए कतई नहीं जिनका सबकुछ ट्रैक या सड़क के साथ ही रुक जाता है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट गाइडलाइन के पालन के साथ ही ट्रैक, सड़क या आवागमन की जगहों पर कब्जा करने देने वाले डीएम, कलेक्टर या पुलिस के अफसरों पर भी सख्त कार्यवाही हो। ताकि वे भी इसे कभी हल्के में न लें।

दरअसल, आवागमन के रास्ते और सार्वजनिक संपत्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाना अपराध तो माना गया है लेकिन एक्शन कभी नहीं होता। यानी यह प्रतिबंध भी दिखावे का है। इसलिए आए दिन आंदोलकारियों की व्यक्तिगत महत्वाकांक्षाओं और संख्या बल का प्रदर्शन सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर हो रहा है।

यह विडंबना नहीं तो और क्या है कि जिन सरकारों को समाधान निकालना चाहिए, उन्होंने चुप रहने का विकल्प चुना है। हम भी सवालों की एक सीमा से आगे नहीं जा सकते। इसलिए न्यायपालिका के न्याय की तलवार अब चलनी ही चाहिए। ताकि सियासी सौदागरों के समूहगान बंद हों और समाधान की कोई धुन सुनाई दे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें