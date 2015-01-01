पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Db original
  • Explainer
  • Mukesh Ambani; Reliance JIO 5G Launch | 5G Spectrum Auction Delay India Date Update; Why Is Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio Is Talking About 5G | When 5g Network Will Launch In India

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:1 GB की मूवी 1 सेकंड में होगी डाउनलोड, 5G के लिए सरकार भी तैयार, जियो भी, लेकिन बाकी कंपनियों का क्या?

13 मिनट पहलेलेखक: प्रियंक द्विवेदी
  • कॉपी लिंक

2G को घोटाले के कारण देश में जाना गया, तो 3G कब आया कब गया पता भी नहीं चला। 4G ने हम सब को मोबाइल में कैद कर दिया। अब 5G की बारी है। सरकार ने 2020 तक देश में इसे शुरू करने का टारगेट रखा था, लेकिन अब तक स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी भी नहीं हो सकी है।

दूसरी तरफ मुकेश अंबानी बार-बार कह रहे हैं कि उनकी कंपनी जियो अगले साल तक देश में 5G सर्विस शुरू कर देगी। लेकिन क्या वाकई ऐसा हो पाएगा? किन वजहों से अभी तक स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी नहीं हो सकी है? जियो के अलावा दूसरी कंपनियों की क्या है तैयारी? 5G आने पर क्या-क्या बदलेगा? आइए जानते हैं इन सारे सवालों के जवाब...

सबसे पहले बात नीलामी में देरी क्यों हो रही है?

  • अगस्त 2018 में टेलीकॉम रेगुलेटरी अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (TRAI) ने 5G स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी के लिए सिफारिश की। TRAI ने 5G सर्विस के लिए 3400 से 3600 Mhz बैंड के स्पेक्ट्रम बेचने की सिफारिश की है।
  • TRAI ने स्पेक्ट्रम की एक यूनिट की कीमत 492 करोड़ रुपए तय की है। सेल्युलर ऑपरेटर एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया (COAI) इस कीमत को बहुत ज्यादा बताया है। COAI के मुताबिक, दूसरे देशों के मुकाबले भारत में स्पेक्ट्रम की कीमत 40-50% ज्यादा है।
  • जियो को छोड़ बाकी टेलीकॉम कंपनियों ने भी इतनी ज्यादा कीमत पर आपत्ति जताई। यहां तक कि टेलीकॉम डिपार्टमेंट की एक कमेटी ने भी 5G के लिए सस्ता स्पेक्ट्रम देने की सिफारिश की है।
  • TRAI की सिफारिशों के आधार पर ही 2020 में 5G स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी शुरू होनी थी, लेकिन कोरोना की वजह से ये नीलामी शुरू नहीं हो सकी। अब 2021 में इसकी नीलामी हो सकती है।

इस सब पर सरकार क्या कह रही है?

  • स्पेक्ट्रम की इतनी ज्यादा कीमतों पर टेलीकॉम कंपनियां और टेलीकॉम एक्सपर्ट ने चिंता जताई है। लेकिन TRAI इन कीमतों को सही बता चुका है। कीमतों में कटौती करने से TRAI मना कर चुका है। इस बात की जानकारी सरकार ने लोकसभा में इसी साल 4 मार्च को दी थी।
  • 5G स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी के लिए सरकार ने अक्टूबर में डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ स्पेस और डिफेंस मिनिस्ट्री से स्पेक्ट्रम खाली करने की मांग की है। सरकार ने डिफेंस मिनिस्ट्री से 3300-3400 Mhz और 3000-3100 Mhz बैंड में स्पेक्ट्रम खाली करने के लिए कहा है। वहीं, डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ स्पेस से 3600-3700 Mhz में स्पेक्ट्रम खाली करने का अनुरोध किया है।

कंपनियों का क्या है कहना?

  • 5G स्पेक्ट्रम की कीमतों से बस जियो को ही कोई दिक्कत नहीं है। बाकी दो बड़ी कंपनियां वोडा-आइडिया और एयरटेल को इससे दिक्कत है। इनकी वजह भी वाजिब है। एक तो ये कि दोनों ही कंपनियां घाटे में चल रही हैं। सितंबर तिमाही में वोडा-आइडिया को 7,218 करोड़ और एयरटेल को 763 करोड़ रुपए का घाटा हुआ था।
  • दूसरा कारण है AGR यानी एडजस्टेड ग्रॉस रेवेन्यू। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अगले 10 साल में बकाया AGR चुकाने का आदेश दिया है। वोडा-आइडिया और एयरटेल पर ही सबसे ज्यादा AGR बकाया है। वोडा-आइडिया पर 54,754 करोड़ और एयरटेल पर 25,976 करोड़ रुपए बकाए हैं।
  • इतना ही नहीं, सितंबर 2020 तक एयरटेल पर 88,251 करोड़ और वोडाफोन-आइडिया पर 1.14 लाख करोड़ रुपये का कर्ज भी है। इतना कर्ज होने के कारण ये कंपनियां 5G स्पेक्ट्रम नहीं खरीद सकतीं। अभी तक यही माना जा रहा है कि अगर कीमत यही रही तो नीलामी में वोडा-आइडिया और एयरटेल हिस्सा नहीं लेंगी। इससे जियो के लिए मैदान साफ हो जाएगा।

जब नीलामी ही नहीं हुई, तो मुकेश अंबानी बार-बार क्यों कर रहे हैं 5G की बात?

  • मुकेश अंबानी ने हाल ही में इंडियन मोबाइल कांग्रेस में अगले साल की दूसरी छमाही में 5G लॉन्च करने की बात कही है। इससे पहले भी वो कई मौकों पर 5G लॉन्च करने की बात कह चुके हैं। ऐसा कहने की कुछ वजहें भी हैं। पहली वजह तो यही है कि सितंबर 2016 में जियो ही सबसे पहले 4G लेकर आई थी और अंबानी चाहते हैं कि 5G भी सबसे पहले उनकी ही कंपनी लॉन्च करे।
  • दूसरा ये कि जियो लगातार 5G टेक्नोलॉजी पर काम कर रही है। पिछले महीने ही जियो ने अमेरिकी कंपनी क्वालकॉम के साथ मिलकर अमेरिका में 5G का सफल ट्रायल किया है। उस समय कंपनी ने दावा किया था कि अमेरिका में 5G पर 1 Gbps से ज्यादा की स्पीड मिल रही है।
  • तीसरी वजह ये कि देश में जियो को छोड़कर बाकी टेलीकॉम कंपनियों की हालत ठीक नहीं है। एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि जियो ने जब 4G की शुरुआत की थी, तभी उसे 5G के हिसाब से सेटअप कर लिया था, इसलिए जियो को अब ज्यादा खर्च करने की जरूरत भी नहीं पड़ेगी।

तो क्या जियो वाकई अगले साल तक 5G लॉन्च कर देगा?

  • मुकेश अंबानी और जियो का तो यही कहना है, लेकिन एक्सपर्ट इससे अलग राय रखते हैं। एक्सपर्ट का मानना है कि 2022-23 से पहले आम लोगों के लिए 5G का आना इतना आसान नहीं है।
  • ऐसा इसलिए भी क्योंकि 5G के लिए अभी हमारे देश में बुनियादी ढांचे की कमी भी है। 5G कनेक्टिविटी के लिए 80% मोबाइल टॉवरों को नेक्स्ट जनरेशन ऑप्टिकल फाइबर से लैस करने की जरूरत होती है। अभी ऐसे सिर्फ 15 से 20% टॉवर ही ऐसे हैं।
  • टेलीकॉम इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि देश में टॉवरों और ऑप्टिकल फाइबर की कमी के कारण 4G सर्विस भी सही तरीके से शुरू नहीं हो पाई है। ऐसे में 5G में समय लगना तय है।

5G आया तो क्या-क्या बदल जाएगा?

  • ज्यादातर लोगों को लगता है कि 5G से इंटरनेट की स्पीड बढ़ जाएगी और इसका इस्तेमाल सिर्फ मोबाइल फोन या कम्प्यूटर में होगा। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है। इंटरनेट की 3G और 4G टेक्नोलॉजी से भी ज्यादा स्मार्ट होगी 5G टेक्नोलॉजी। 5G का मकसद सिर्फ स्मार्टफोन से इंटरनेट कनेक्ट करना ही नहीं होगा, बल्कि ये इंटरनेट ऑफ थिंग्स (IOT) से भी जुड़ेगा।
  • IOT मतलब स्मार्ट गैजेट्स जैसे फ्रीज, टीवी, माइक्रोवेव ओवन, वॉशिंग मशीन, एसी वगैरह-वगैरह। अभी दुनियाभर में सेल्फ ड्राइविंग कारों में जिस टेक्नोलॉजी का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है, वो भी 5G ही है। भारत में भी स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के लिए 5G का इस्तेमाल होगा।

5G से इंटरनेट की स्पीड कितनी बढ़ जाएगी?

  • 5G यानी इंटरनेट की 5वीं जनरेशन। इसकी स्पीड 10 Gbps तक होगी। इसकी मदद से बड़े से बड़े डेटा को सेकंडों में डाउनलोड या अपलोड किया जा सकेगा। दुनिया के कई देशों में 5G सर्विस शुरू भी हो गई है, लेकिन वहां इतनी स्पीड अभी नहीं मिल रही है।
  • हाल ही में इंटरनेट स्पीड टेस्ट करने वाली कंपनी ओपन सिग्नल ने 5G की स्पीड पर रिपोर्ट जारी की है। इस रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा 5G डाउनलोड स्पीड सऊदी अरब में है। यहां एवरेज डाउनलोड स्पीड 377.2 Mbps है। यहां 4G पर डाउनलोड स्पीड 30.1 Mbps है।
  • इसे इस तरह भी समझा जा सकता है कि 377.2 Mbps डाउनलोड स्पीड से 1 सेकंड में 377.2 MB डेटा डाउनलोड किया जा सकता है। यानी 1 GB की कोई मूवी 3 सेकंड से भी कम वक्त में डाउनलोड हो जाएगी। हालांकि, जियो ने भारत में 5G नेटवर्क पर 1Gbps स्पीड देने की बात कही है। अगर जियो इतनी स्पीड देता है, तो 1 GB की मूवी 1 सेकंड में डाउनलोड हो जाएगी।

हमारे देश में 4G है, तो हमें कितनी स्पीड मिलती है?

  • 4G की स्पीड 1Gbps तक बताई जाती है, लेकिन हमारे देश में इसकी स्पीड बहुत कम है। ओपन सिग्नल ने देश में 4G स्पीड के आंकड़े सितंबर तक के दिए हैं। सितंबर में देश में 4G पर सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड स्पीड एयरटेल की थी। एयरटेल के नेटवर्क पर डाउनलोड स्पीड 10.4 Mbps थी। जबकि, जियो पर 6.9 Mbps थी।
  • वहीं अपलोडिंग में वोडा-आइडिया (VI) आगे रही। उसकी स्पीड 3.5 Mbps थी। एयरटेल की 2.8 Mbps और जियो की 2.3 Mbps थी। इसका मतलब ये हुआ कि भले ही देश में 4G की अवेलेबिलिटी बहुत ज्यादा हो, लेकिन स्पीड बहुत कम मिल रही है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें