#AadhaarInYourWallet

To order Aadhaar PVC Card online, follow the link https://t.co/TVsl6Xh1cX. You’ll be charged INR50 for this service. Your Aadhaar PVC Card will be printed and handed over to the Department of Post within 5 working days, and AWB will be shared with you via SMS pic.twitter.com/B8FXUJwiuW