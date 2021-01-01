पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:आज से शुरू हो रहे एयरो इंडिया शो को पहली बार वर्चुअली भी देख सकते हैं आप; हर बार से कितना अलग होगा ये शो?

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: जयदेव सिंह
  • कॉपी लिंक

13वां एयरो इंडिया शो आज से बेंगलुरु के येलाहांका एयरफोर्स स्टेशन पर शुरू हो रहा है। तीन दिन चलने वाले इस शो में भारत के अलावा 14 देश हिस्सा ले रहे हैंं। पहली बार ये शो वर्चुअली भी हो रहा है। इस दौरान कई बातें पहली बार होंगी।

सवाल ये है कि ये एयरो इंडिया शो है क्या? आम आदमी इसमें जा सकता है या नहीं? इस शो के दौरान होने वाले एयर शो में कोरोना के कारण क्या बदलाव आया है? आइये जानते हैं...

क्या है एयरो इंडिया शो?

एयरो इंडिया शो एयरोस्पेस और डिफेंस सेक्टर के लिए एशिया की सबसे बड़ी और दुनिया की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी प्रदर्शनी है। इसमें अलग-अलग एयरफोर्स के नए विमानों, हथियारों और तकनीकों का बेंगलुरु के येलाहांका एयरफोर्स स्टेशन पर प्रदर्शन किया जाता है। प्रदर्शनी के साथ ही पब्लिक एयर शो भी होता है, जिसमें विमान अलग-अलग फॉर्मेशन में करतब दिखाते हैं।

आसान भाषा में कहें तो जिस तरह ऑटो एक्सपो में कार कंपनियां अपने नई आने वाली कारों का प्रदर्शन करती हैं, उसी तरह इस शो में एयरोस्पेस और डिफेंस सेक्टर में होने वाले टेक्नोलॉजी डेवलपमेंट को प्रदर्शित किया जाता है।

एयरो इंडिया शो की शुरुआत 1996 में हुई थी। तब से हर दूसरे साल इस एयर शो का आयोजन हो रहा है। आज से इसका 13वां एडिशन शुरू हो रहा है।

एयरो इंडिया शो कब से कब तक है?

आज से शुरू हो रहा एयरो इंडिया शो 5 फरवरी तक चलेगा। 3 फरवरी को दोपहर एक बजे इसकी शुरुआत होगी। 4 और 5 फरवरी को दो सेशन होंगे। पहला सुबह 9 बजे से और दूसरा दोपहर 1.30 बजे से। प्रदर्शनी के दौरान कुल पांच एयर शो भी होंगे। पहले दिन इनॉगरेशन सेरेमनी के बाद। वहीं, दूसरे और तीसरे दिन एक एयर शो सुबह 9 बजे के बाद जबकि दूसरा दोपहर 1.30 बजे के बाद होगा।

इस एयर शो और प्रदर्शनी में जाने के लिए क्या करना होगा?

  • प्रदर्शनी के लिए तीनों दिन बिजनेस टिकट जारी किए जाएंगे। ये टिकट आधे दिन के लिए ही होगा। आधे दिन के दो स्लॉट बांटे गए हैं। सुबह 9 से दोपहर 1.30 बजे तक और दोपहर 1.30 से शाम 6 बजे तक। आम लोग एग्जिबिशन में नहीं जा सकते हैं।
  • भारतीयों के लिए एक टिकट 2,500 रुपए का है जबकि विदेशी लोगों के लिए एक टिकट 75 डॉलर का है। टिकट की अवधि खत्म होने के बाद अगर आप प्रदर्शनी स्थल में पाए जाते हैं तो 5 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगेगा। वहीं, विदेशियों के लिए जुर्माने की ये रकम 150 डॉलर होगी। 18 साल से कम उम्र के लोगों को इसमें एंट्री नहीं दी जाएगी।
  • अब बात एयर शो की, अगर आप सिर्फ एयर शो देखना चाहते हैं तो इसके टिकट के लिए आपको 500 रुपए खर्च करने होंगे। विदेशी नागरिकों को ये टिकट 20 डॉलर में मिलेगा। टिकट केवल एक हाफ के लिए वैलिड होगा।
  • एक एयर शो खत्म होने के 45 मिनट के भीतर आपको एयर डिस्प्ले विजुअल एरिया खाली करना होगा। कोरोना के चलते भीड़ न हो इसलिए इस बार एक एयर शो देखने केवल 3 हजार लोग जा सकते हैं।

एयर शो में क्या खास होगा?

अमेरिका का खतरनाक बॉम्बर प्लेन B-1B लांसर एयर शो के दौरान फ्लाई बाय करेगा।
  • पहली बार ये शो फिजिकल और वर्चुअल दोनों तरीकों से अटैंड किया जा सकता है।
  • हिन्दुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स लिमिटेड (HAL) इस बार LAC ट्रेनर, IJT, एडवांस्ड हॉक MK 132, HTT-40, सिविल डू-228, सुखोई-30 MKI, जैसे हेलीकॉप्टर और विमान प्रदर्शित करेगा।
  • अमेरिका का खतरनाक बॉम्बर प्लेन B-1B लांसर एयर शो के दौरान फ्लाई बाय करेगा। ये बमवर्षक प्लेन किसी भी तरह के गाइडेड और पारंपरिक हथियार ले जा सकता है। इस प्लेन के नाम पर 50 वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स हैं। ये रिकॉर्ड्स स्पीड, पेलोड, रेंज, टाइम ऑफ क्लाइंब को लेकर हैं। इसके अलावा अमेरिकी एयरफोर्स का बैंड ऑफ पैसिफिक भी इस शो में परफॉर्म करेगा।

कितने देश इस शो में हिस्सा लेंगे?

एयरो इंडिया 2021 (Aero India 2021) में दुनिया भर के 601 एग्जीबिटर्स शामिल हो रहे हैं। इनमें 523 भारतीय और 78 विदेशी हैं। इसके अलावा 248 वर्चुअल एग्जीबिटर्स भी इसमें शामिल हो रहे हैं। शो में भारत समेत 15 देशों की रक्षा क्षेत्र से जुड़ी कंपनियां शामिल हो रही हैं।

भारत के अलावा फ्रांस, इजराइल, इटली, जापान, रूस, साउथ अफ्रीका, ताइवान, यूक्रेन, ब्रिटेन, अमेरिका, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, ब्रसेल्स, बुल्गारिया और चेक रिपब्लिक की कंपनियां इसमें हिस्सा लेंगी।

कोरोना का कोई असर इस शो पर है या नहीं?

  • एंट्री से 72 घंटे पहले कोरोना की RT-PCR टेस्ट की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट के बिना किसी को भी एंट्री नहीं मिलेगी। कोरोना के चलते ही पहली बार ये शो वर्चुअल भी हो रहा है।
  • भीड़ कंट्रोल करने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखने के लिए शो में कई नियम बनाए गए हैं। बिना मास्क के किसी को भी एंट्री नहीं दी जाएगी। एंट्री पर सभी की स्क्रीनिंग होगी। इसके साथ ही कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल से जुड़े बाकी नियमों का भी सख्ती से पालन किया जाएगा।
