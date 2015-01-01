पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Db original
  • Explainer
  • Air India Sale Date News Update; Air India Auction And Bidding Process | Tata Group Spice Jet Kanti Commercial In Fray To Acquire Air India

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:आखिर कैसे होगी एयर इंडिया की नीलामी? जो खरीदना चाहते हैं, उनका खुद का ठिकाना नहीं, जानिए सबकुछ

29 मिनट पहलेलेखक: जयदेव सिंह
  • कॉपी लिंक

एयर इंडिया के बिकने की प्रॉसेस शुरू हो गई है। सरकार ने इसे खरीदने की इच्छुक कंपनियों से एक्सप्रेशन ऑफ इंटरेस्ट (EOI) यानी नीलामी में शामिल होने की इच्छा पूछी थी। 14 दिसंबर की शाम पांच बजे तक कई कंपनियों ने EOI जमा कर दिया है। नीलामी की ये प्रॉसेस अब दूसरे स्टेज में पहुंच गई है। 2018 में जो एयर इंडिया सरकार की कोशिशों के बाद भी नहीं बिकी थी, लगता है कि अब वो बिक जाएगी। हालांकि, एविएशन एक्सपर्ट्स अभी इसे लेकर बहुत उत्साहित नहीं हैं।

एविएशन एक्सपर्ट हर्षवर्धन ने भास्कर से कहा कि सरकार की ओर से एयर इंडिया को बेचने की ये कोई पहली कोशिश नहीं है। EOI तो कोई भी डाल सकता है। असली पिक्चर 5 जनवरी के बाद क्लियर होना शुरू होगी। पहले भी कई बिडर लास्ट मोमेंट पर प्रॉसेस से अलग हो चुके हैं इसलिए 5 जनवरी के बाद ही पता चलेगा कि कितनी कंपनियां बिडिंग के लिए एलिजिबल हैं। उसके बाद कंपनियों के फाइनेंशियल ऑफर, उनकी सरकार के साथ नेगोशिएशन पर डिपेंड करेगा कि आगे क्या होता है।

लेकिन, एयर इंडिया बिक क्यों रही है? सरकार इसे बेचना क्यों चाहती है? कौन सी कंपनियां इसे खरीदना चाहती हैं? जो कंपनियां इसे खरीदना चाहती हैं, उनका क्या इतिहास है? पिछली बार से इस बार की नीलामी कितनी अलग है? आइये जानते हैं...

क्यों बिक रही है एयर इंडिया?

कंपनी घाटे में चल रही है। 2018-19 में ही कंपनी को 4 हजार 424 करोड़ रुपए का ऑपरेशनल लॉस हुआ। वहीं, 2017-18 में भी कंपनी को एक हजार 245 करोड़ रुपए का ऑपरेशनल लॉस हुआ था। लगातार हो रहे घाटे के चलते कंपनी पर 62 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का कर्ज हो चुका है। कंपनी की हालत को देखते हुए सरकार पहले भी इसे बेचने की कोशिश कर चुकी है। 2018 में हुई इस कोशिश में एयर इंडिया को कोई खरीदार नहीं मिला था।

2018 में नीलामी क्यों पूरी नहीं हो पाई?

2018 में सरकार ने कंपनी की 76% हिस्सेदारी के साथ कर्ज के कुछ हिस्से को बेचने का ऑफर रखा था, लेकिन एयर इंडिया के घाटे और सरकार की शर्तों के कारण कोई भी खरीदार नहीं मिला। पिछले साल एविएशन मिनिस्टर हरदीप पुरी ने कहा था कि अगर एयर इंडिया का निजीकरण नहीं हो पाता है तो इसे बंद करने के अलावा और कोई रास्ता नहीं बचेगा।

इस बार की नीलामी में सरकार ने क्या बदलाव किया?

  • इस बार सरकार कंपनी की 100% हिस्सेदारी की नीलामी कर रही है। यानी कंपनी का कोई भी शेयर सरकार के पास नहीं रहेगा।
  • कंपनी पर जो 60 हजार करोड़ से ज्यादा का कर्ज है, उसमें से खरीददार को सिर्फ 23 हजार 286 करोड़ रुपए ही चुकाना होगा। बाकी का उधार सरकार चुकाएगी।
  • नीलामी में हिस्सा लेने वाली कंपनी की नेटवर्थ 3 हजार करोड़ रुपए होनी चाहिए। 2018 में ये 5 हजार करोड़ रुपए थी।

इस बार की नीलामी में अब तक क्या-क्या हुआ?

सरकार ने एयर इंडिया को खरीदने की इच्छुक कंपनियों को 14 दिसंबर तक एक्सप्रेशन ऑफ इंटरेस्ट (EOI) जमा करने को कहा था। डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ इन्वेस्टमेंट एंड पब्लिक एसेट मैनेजमेंट (DIPAM) के सचिव तुहिन पांडेय ने सोमवार तक कई EOI आने की जानकारी दी। हालांकि, उन्होंने ये नहीं बताया कि कितनी और किन कंपनियों ने EOI जमा किया है।

कितनी कंपनियों ने EOI जमा किया है?

सूत्रों का कहना है कि जिन कंपनियों ने EOI जमा किया है, उनमें टाटा संस, स्पाइस जेट, दिल्ली बेस्ड एक कंपनी कांति कॉमर्शियल, एयर इंडिया के कर्मचारियों का एक ग्रुप और अमेरिकी फर्म इंटरप्स इंक शामिल है। इंटरप्स इंक के चेयरमैन लक्ष्मी प्रसाद ने खुद इसकी जानकारी दी है।

खुद संकट में चल रही स्पाइस जेट भी नीलामी में हिस्सा ले रही है?

एविएशन एक्सपर्ट हर्षवर्धन कहते हैं कि EOI तो कोई भी जमा कर सकता है। मैं चाहूं तो मैं भी एक कागज पर लिखकर EOI जमा कर दूं। जहां तक स्पाइस जेट की बात है तो वो खुद संकट के दौर से गुजर रही है। कंपनी कितने समय तक अपना ऑपरेशन जारी रखेगी, ये कहना मुश्किल है। ऐसे में वो एयर इंडिया को कहां से खरीदेगी, ये भी कहना मुश्किल है। स्पाइस जेट को सितंबर तिमाही में 113 करोड़ रुपए का घाटा हुआ है।

नीलामी में टाटा का क्या रोल हो सकता है?

अगर टाटा नीलामी में जीतता है तो 67 साल बाद एक बार फिर एयर इंडिया का ऑपरेशन टाटा ग्रुप के पास आ जाएगा। 1932 में टाटा ग्रुप ने ही एयर इंडिया (उस वक्त टाटा एयरलाइन्स) को शुरू किया था। 1953 में सरकार ने इसे अपने नियंत्रण में लिया और इसका नाम एयर इंडिया हो गया। टाटा को कई एक्सपर्ट सबसे मजबूत दावेदार के रूप में देख रहे हैं।

टाटा के लिए एयर इंडिया को खरीदने में क्या मुश्किल है?

अभी तक टाटा की ओर से इस EOI पर आधिकारिक रूप से कुछ नहीं कहा गया है। अभी ये भी क्लियर नहीं है कि टाटा ने अकेले बिड डाली है या किसी एयरलाइन्स के साथ। टाटा सिंगापुर एयरलाइन्स के साथ मिलकर विस्तारा और एयर एशिया का संचालन करती है। लेकिन, सिंगापुर एयरलाइन्स एयर इंडिया को खरीदने की इच्छुक नहीं है।

EOI जमा करने वाली अमेरिकी फर्म इंटरप्स इंक क्या है?

इंटरप्स इंक ने सोमवार को एयर इंडिया के 200 से ज्यादा कर्मचारियों के साथ मिलकर EOI जमा किया। न्यूयॉर्क बेस्ड इस फर्म को अमेरिका और यूरोप के NRI इन्वेस्टर्स का समर्थन है। ये फर्म खुद को बिजनेस अपॉर्चुनिटीज में इन्वेस्ट करने वाली लिस्टेड कंपनी बताती है। कंपनी यूएस बेस्ड NRI’s का रिटायरमेंट एसेट अकाउंट हैंडल करती है। कंपनी के चेयरमैन हैदराबाद मूल के लक्ष्मी प्रसाद हैं।

एयर इंडिया के कर्मचारियों और इंटरप्स इंक के बीच किस तरह की साझेदारी है?

इंटरप्स इंक के चेयरमैन लक्ष्मी प्रसाद ने कहा, ‘एयर इंडिया का 51% स्टेक कर्मचारियों के ग्रुप का होगा। बाकी 49% स्टेक इंटरप्स इंक के पास रहेगा।’

प्रसाद ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा, 'आप सभी को शुभकामनाएं, हम आज एयर इंडिया के लिए EOI जमा कर रहे हैं। हम सबको चौंका देंगे। यह हमारा मातृभूमि भारत के राष्ट्रीय कैरियर और उसके कर्मचारियों को उड़ते रहने और ऊंचाइयों पर बनाए रखने के लिए एक तरह का समर्पण है।'

ये कांति कॉमर्शियल क्या है?

कांति रजिस्ट्रार ऑफ कंपनीज दिल्ली में रजिस्टर एक नॉन-गवर्नमेंट कंपनी है। अप्रैल 2003 में रजिस्टर हुई इस कंपनी का ऑथराइज्ड शेयर कैपिटल 1.3 करोड़ रुपए है। कंपनी के डायरेक्टर सौरभ बाग और अमित कुमार जोशी हैं। सौरभ बाग ने बताया कि हमारी कंपनी फ्रिगमेंट निवेश और एनॉर्मस निवेश नाम के दो और प्लेयर्स के साथ मिलकर नीलामी में हिस्सा ले रही है।

क्या एयर इंडिया को खरीदने के बाद की भी कुछ शर्तें हैं?

  • जो भी प्राइवेट प्लेयर एयर इंडिया को खरीदेगा, उसे आगे भी एयरलाइन्स का ऑपरेशन एयर इंडिया के नाम से ही करना होगा।
  • खरीदार एयरलाइन्स के नाम में कब तक बदलाव नहीं कर सकता है, इसका जिक्र नीलामी से पहले रिक्वेस्ट फॉर प्रपोजल (RFP) में होगा।
  • दिल्ली में एयर इंडिया का कॉर्पोरेट ऑफिस और हेड ऑफिस मुंबई में है। ये दोनों बिल्डिंग नहीं बेची जाएंगी। हालांकि, खरीददार को कुछ समय के लिए तक इनके दफ्तरों से काम करने की परमिशन होगी।

कब तक बोली लगाने वाली कंपनियों की फाइनल लिस्ट आ जाएगी?

जिन कंपनियों ने EOI जमा किया है, उन्हें अगले 15 दिन में अपनी फिजिकल बिड सबमिट करनी होगी। इसके बाद सरकार 5 जनवरी तक उनमें से एलिजिबल कंपनियों को इंटीमेट करेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें