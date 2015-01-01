पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:क्या 94% इफेक्टिव कोरोना वैक्सीन भी बन सकती है खतरा? जानिए सच...

लेखक: रवींद्र भजनी
फाइजर के बाद अब मॉडर्ना ने भी अपनी कोरोना वैक्सीन के ह्यूमन ट्रायल्स के नतीजों की घोषणा कर दी है। मॉडर्ना की वैक्सीन 94.5% तक इफेक्टिव है, जबकि फाइजर की वैक्सीन 90% इफेक्टिव। यह दोनों ही वैक्सीन मैसेंजर-DNA यानी mDNA पर बेस्ड टेक्नोलॉजी पर डेवलप की गई हैं। इस तरह के वैक्सीन मैसेंजर RNA का इस्तेमाल करते हैं, जो शरीर को बताते हैं कि किस तरह का प्रोटीन बनाना है।

मॉडर्ना ने अपनी वैक्सीन यूएस नेशनल इंस्टिट्यूट्स ऑफ हेल्थ के साथ मिलकर बनाई है और फाइजर ने बायोएनटेक-फोसन फार्मा के साथ मिलकर। लेकिन अब इस टेक्नोलॉजी पर सवाल उठ रहे हैं। अमेरिका में ही कुछ एक्सपर्ट्स कह रहे हैं कि यह शरीर के जेनेटिक मटेरियल को बदल देगा और विकार बनकर जिंदगीभर आपके साथ रहेगा। जो जेनेटिक नुकसान यह पहुंचाएगा, उसकी भरपाई मुश्किल होगी। विशेषज्ञों की चिंता है कि क्या इस टेक्नोलॉजी से बनी वैक्सीन सुरक्षित रहेंगी? बाकी वैक्सीन किस टेक्नोलॉजी से बन रही हैं? आइए, जानते हैं इनके जवाब-

शरीर कैसे तैयार होता है वायरस से लड़ने के लिए?

  • हमारे शरीर में गजब का सिस्टम है। कोई भी वायरस हमला करता है तो हमारा शरीर यह पहचान लेता है कि कोई बाहरी वायरस शरीर में सक्रिय हुआ है। एक इम्यून सेल जिसे एंटीजन प्रेजेंटिंग सेल (APC) कहते हैं, वह सबसे पहले वायरस को निगलता है। यह वायरल प्रोटीन के गुण दिखाता है, जिसे एंटीजन कहते हैं।
  • इससे T सेल्स सक्रिय होते हैं, जो एंटीजन को पहचानकर B सेल्स को सक्रिय करते हैं। इम्यून सेल्स तेजी से बढ़ते हैं और वायरस से लड़ते हैं। वायरस से लड़ने के प्राइमरी इम्यून रिस्पॉन्स के दौरान बुखार, खांसी और सांस लेने में दिक्कत हो सकती है।

कैसे बन रहे हैं कोरोना वैक्सीन?

वैक्सीन का मुख्य काम शरीर को इम्यून रिस्पॉन्स को पैदा करना है। वैक्सीन से शरीर में वायरस डाला जाता है, जो कमजोर या डेड हो सकता है। जो न तो मल्टीप्लाई होता है और न ही कोई नुकसान पहुंचाने की स्थिति में होता है। वैक्सीन भले ही अलग-अलग तरीके से काम करती हों, लेकिन इनका काम शरीर में एंटीजन बनाना है ताकि इम्यून सिस्टम खुद ही कोरोनावायरस से लड़ने के लिए एंटीबॉडी बना सकें। कोरोनावायरस के खिलाफ शरीर में इम्यूनिटी बढ़ाने के लिए छह तरह से वैक्सीन बन रही हैंः

1. जीवित वायरसः इस प्रक्रिया में ओरिजिनल वायरस में जेनेटिक बदलाव किया जाता है। उसे कमजोर और शक्तिहीन बनाकर शरीर में भेजा जाता है।
2. इनएक्टिवेटेड वायरसः वायरस को रेडिएशन, केमिकल्स या गर्मी से कमजोर किया जाता है और फिर उसे शरीर में भेजते हैं। यह निष्क्रिय वायरस न तो मल्टीप्लाई हो सकता है और न ही बीमार कर सकता है। कोरोना के खिलाफ बन रहे ज्यादातर वैक्सीन इसी प्रक्रिया से बन रहे हैं।
3. प्रोटीन सबयूनिटः इसमें कोरोनावायरस एंटीजन का एक हिस्सा या सबयूनिट होता है। इसमें कोरोनावायरस का अन्य हिस्सा नहीं होता, इस वजह से यह मल्टीप्लाई नहीं हो सकता और नुकसान पहुंचाने की स्थिति में भी नहीं होता।
4. वायरस जैसे कणः इस प्रक्रिया में वायरस जैसे कण शरीर में भेजे जाते हैं। यह दिखते तो वैसे ही हैं, लेकिन उनके अंदर का जेनेटिक मटेरियल इनमें नहीं होता। यह खोखले होते हैं, जिससे शरीर को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचा पाते।
5. DNA और RNA वैक्सीनः इन वैक्सीन में मैसेंजर RNA (mRNA) या DNA कोड होता है, जो शरीर में जाकर कोरोनावायरस प्रोटीन का वर्जन बनाते हैं। यह कोड शरीर में जाते ही एंटीजन बनाने के जेनेटिक निर्देश देता है। इम्यून सिस्टम एंटीबॉडी बनाता है और एंटीजन की पहचान कर वायरस से लड़ता है।
6. वायरल वेक्टरः DNA और RNA वैक्सीन की ही तरह वायरल वेक्टर वैक्सीन में कोरोनावायरस एंटीजन बनाने के निर्देश होते हैं। सर्दी का कारण बनने वाले एडेनोवायरस जैसे वायरस से ह्यूमन सेल को संदेश पहुंचाया जाता है। यह वायरस शरीर को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाता।

mRNA वैक्सीन को लेकर क्या खतरा बताया जा रहा है?

  • फाइजर और मॉडर्ना के वैक्सीन mRNA टेक्नोलॉजी से बने हैं। इसे लेकर कई वैज्ञानिक सवाल उठा रहे हैं। रॉबर्ट एफ. कैनेडी जूनियर का कहना है कि इस टेक्नोलॉजी में वैक्सीन सीधे-सीधे मरीज के जेनेटिक मटेरियल के साथ छेड़छाड़ करता है। उस व्यक्ति के जेनेटिक मटेरियल को बदल देता है। यह प्रक्रिया अनैतिक है। इससे जो जेनेटिक नुकसान पहुंचेगा, उसे ठीक करना मुश्किल हो जाएगा। कैनेडी का कहना है कि वैक्सीन के लक्षणों का आप इलाज नहीं कर सकेंगे। हालांकि, कई विशेषज्ञ इससे सहमत नहीं हैं।

कितनी सच्चाई है mRNA वैक्सीन के खतरे की आशंका में?

  • वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि वैक्सीन को क्लिनिकल ट्रायल्स के आधार पर लाइसेंस दिया जाता है, जिसमें शॉर्ट-टर्म सेफ्टी देखी जाती है। इम्यून रिस्पॉन्स पैदा करने की क्षमता देखी जाती है। यह भी देखा जाता है कि वह किसी वायरस से बचाने में सफल हो रहे हैं या नहीं। फाइजर/बायोएनटेक के ट्रायल्स में 43,538 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। आधे लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई और आधे लोगों को प्लेसेबो। अप्रैल और मई में ही डोज दे दिए गए थे। अब तक लग रहा है कि उन्हें कोई साइड-इफेक्ट नहीं हुआ है।
  • इम्पीरियल कॉलेज लंदन में प्रोफेसर रॉबिन शैटॉक का कहना है कि यदि शरीर पर कोई प्रतिकूल असर पड़ना है तो वह तत्काल दिखता है, महीनों या वर्षों बाद नहीं। इसी तरह यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ ईस्ट एंजिला में मेडिसिन प्रोफेसर पॉल हंटर ने कहा कि यह नए तरह का वैक्सीन है। इसके किसी कम्पोनेंट की वजह से कोई एलर्जिक हो जाए, इसकी संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता, लेकिन ट्रायल्स इसी के लिए तो हो रहे हैं। इसमें अगर डेटा ने पुष्टि की तो उसे वैज्ञानिक आधार पर ही मानना होगा। ऐसे में इन वैक्सीन की इफेक्टिवनेस को लेकर चिंता करने का फिलहाल तो कोई कारण नहीं नजर आ रहा।
