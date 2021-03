भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने जिस कोवैक्सिन का डोज लिया, वह 81% असरदार; जानिए क्या हैं इसके मायने

A great win for Atmanirbhar Bharat! India’s indigenously developed #COVAXIN shows 81% interim efficacy in Phase 3 trial. We are now one step closer to winning the fight against COVID-19. #Unite2FightCOVID @MoHFW_India @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @PIB_India @BharatBiotech pic.twitter.com/jVKYy0Tsm1