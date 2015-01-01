पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:चिराग और ओवैसी फैक्टर ने किस तरह बिगाड़ा NDA और महागठबंधन का गणित?

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: प्रियंक द्विवेदी
बिहार चुनाव के नतीजे आ गए हैं। हमेशा छोटे भाई की भूमिका में रही भाजपा इस बार बड़ा भाई बन गई। हालांकि, भाजपा इस बार भी छोटा भाई ही रह जाती अगर खुद को मोदी का हनुमान बताने वाले चिराग पासवान एनडीए से अलग होकर चुनाव न लड़ते।

चिराग की पार्टी लोजपा ने जदयू को जबरदस्त नुकसान पहुंचाया है। या इसे यूं कहें कि मोदी के हनुमान ने जदयू की सीटों को बढ़ने से रोक दिया। जिस तरह लोजपा ने जदयू को नुकसान पहुंचाया, उसी तरह असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की पार्टी AIMIM ने महागठबंधन का गेम बिगाड़ा। आइए समझते हैं कैसे लोजपा ने NDA को 150+ पहुंचने से रोका और कैसे ओवैसी की पार्टी ने तेजस्वी यादव के सीएम बनने के सपने को तोड़ दिया?

पहले बात लोजपा की...
लोजपा ने NDA को 150+ पर जाने से कैसे रोका?
चुनाव से पहले ही चिराग पासवान NDA से अलग हो गए थे। उन्होंने उन सभी सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवार उतारने का ऐलान किया था, जहां जदयू लड़ रही थी। ऐसा हुआ भी। जदयू और लोजपा की तनातनी ने नुकसान पहुंचाया NDA को। NDA को 42 सीटों पर नुकसान हुआ है। अभी NDA ने 125 सीटें जीती हैं। अगर ये 42 सीटें भी उसे मिलतीं, तो NDA का स्कोर 167 हो जाता।

लोजपा की वजह से जदयू को कितना नुकसान हुआ?
लोजपा की वजह से सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान किसी को झेलना पड़ा है, तो वो है जदयू। नीतीश कुमार की पार्टी को चिराग की पार्टी ने 36 सीटों पर नुकसान पहुंचाया है। इन 36 सीटों पर जदयू की जितने वोटों से हार हुई है, उससे ज्यादा वोट तो लोजपा को मिल गए। इसको ऐसे समझें कि जमालपुर सीट पर कांग्रेस के अजय कुमार सिंह ने जदयू के शैलेष कुमार को 4,432 वोटों से हरा दिया। जबकि, लोजपा के दुर्गेश कुमार सिंह को 14,643 वोट मिले। इसी तरह शेखपुरा सीट पर राजद के विजय कुमार ने जदयू के रणधीर कुमार सोनी को 6,116 वोटों से हराया। लोजपा के इमाम गजली को 14,486 वोट मिले। साफ है अगर ये वोट बंटते नहीं और जदयू को मिलते, तो उसे फायदा होता।

क्या लोजपा ने NDA की दूसरी पार्टियों को भी नुकसान पहुंचाया?
हां। लोजपा ने NDA को 42 सीटों पर नुकसान पहुंचाया है। इनमें 36 सीटें तो जदयू की हैं। 4 सीटें वीआईपी और एक-एक सीट पर भाजपा और हम को भी नुकसान पहुंचाया है। भागलपुर सीट पर भाजपा थी और यहां लोजपा ने भी अपना उम्मीदवार उतारा। इस सीट पर भाजपा के रोहित पांडेय कांग्रेस के अजीत शर्मा से महज 1,113 वोटों से हारे। यहां लोजपा के राजेश वर्मा को 20,523 वोट मिले।

वीआईपी प्रमुख मुकेश सहनी की हार का कारण भी लोजपा ही रही। मुकेश सहनी सिमरी बख्तियारपुर सीट से खड़े हुए थे। वो राजद के यूसुफ सलाहुद्दीन से 1,759 वोटों से हार गए। जबकि, लोजपा के संजय सिंह को 6,962 वोट मिले। अगर ये वोट बंटते नहीं, तो शायद मुकेश सहनी जीत जाते।

अब बात ओवैसी की पार्टी की...
ओवैसी की पार्टी ने तेजस्वी का सपना तोड़ा?
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की AIMIM पार्टी ने इस चुनाव में 20 सीटों पर उम्मीदवार उतारे। इनमें से 5 सीटों कोचाधामन, बहादुरगंज, जोकीहाट, अमौर और बायसी पर उनकी पार्टी जीती है। पिछली बार कोचाधामन और जोकीहाट में जदयू, बहादुरगंज और आमौर में कांग्रेस और बायसी में राजद जीती थी। पिछली बार जदयू भी महागठबंधन का हिस्सा था, तो कह सकते हैं कि तब ये सभी 5 सीटें महागठबंधन के पास थीं।

इसके अलावा रानीगंज सीट पर महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार की हार का अंतर मात्र 2,304 था। जबकि, यहां AIMIM को 2,412 वोट मिले हैं। कुल मिलाकर ओवैसी की पार्टी ने महागठबंधन को 6 सीट का नुकसान पहुंचाया है। अगर ये 6 सीटें महागठबंधन को जाती तो उसके पास 115 सीटें हो सकती थीं।

