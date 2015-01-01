पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:2017 से राज्यों में लगातार कमजोर हो रही भाजपा के लिए बिहार चुनाव इम्युनिटी बूस्टर; पढ़िए इसका राज्यसभा पर असर

42 मिनट पहलेलेखक: रवींद्र भजनी
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा ने 2017 के बाद चार बड़े राज्य गंवाए, तीन में ही सत्ता बचा सकी है
  • कर्नाटक-मध्यप्रदेश में विपक्षी खेमे में असंतोष का लाभ उठाकर सत्ता में

बिहार और मध्यप्रदेश में चुनावों के नतीजे भाजपा के लिए इम्युनिटी बूस्टर के तौर पर सामने आए हैं। 2018 से ही राज्यों की विधानसभाओं में भाजपा कमजोर हो रही थी। कहीं उसने मार्जिन गंवाई तो कहीं पहले से कम सीटें हासिल कर जैसे-तैसे सरकार बनाई। कर्नाटक और मध्य प्रदेश ऐसे उदाहरण हैं, जहां तख्ता पलट कर उसने अपनी सरकार बनाई है।

पहली बार किसी राज्य में भाजपा की सीटें बढ़ीं

बिहार में 50% वोटों की गिनती के बाद भाजपा को 2015 के मुकाबले 25 सीटों का फायदा होता दिख रहा है। 2018 के बाद पहली बार ऐसी स्थिति बनी है, जब भाजपा ने किसी विधानसभा चुनाव में अपनी सीटें बढ़ाई हैं।

2018 में तीन राज्य छूटे; नया कुछ नहीं मिला

लोकसभा चुनाव से ठीक पहले नवंबर-2018 में मध्यप्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान गंवाए थे। मध्यप्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में तो 15 साल के बाद भाजपा ने अपनी सत्ता गंवाई। मध्यप्रदेश में दो साल के भीतर ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और उनके समर्थक नेताओं के साथ आने पर भाजपा ने 2020 की पहली तिमाही में फिर से सरकार बना ली। उपचुनावों के नतीजों के बाद उसने शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने मुख्यमंत्री सीट पर अपनी पकड़ को और मजबूत कर लिया है। लेकिन, छत्तीसगढ़ में नतीजे ऐसे थे कि भाजपा को वापसी करने में वक्त लग सकता है। तेलंगाना में भी भाजपा को कुछ खास लाभ नहीं मिला।

लोकसभा में जीते, राज्यों में हारे

इसके बाद 2019 के लोकसभा चुनावों में देश ने एक बार फिर नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व वाली भाजपा पर भरोसा जताया। जाहिर है कि लोगों ने दिल्ली की कुर्सी पर तो मोदी को बिठा दिया लेकिन राज्यों में भाजपा पर भरोसा नहीं किया। लोकसभा के साथ हुए ओडिशा और आंध्र प्रदेश चुनावों में भाजपा कोई चमत्कार नहीं कर सकी।

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार गंवाई, हरियाणा में बहुमत गंवाया

2019 में ही महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में भी भाजपा को सीटों का नुकसान उठाना पड़ा। 2014 में महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा ने शिवसेना से अलग होकर चुनाव लड़ा था और राज्य में सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनकर सत्ता में पहुंची थी। 2019 में भाजपा-शिवसेना ने मिलकर चुनाव लड़ा तो भाजपा 104 सीटों के साथ सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनी जरूर लेकिन उसकी सीटों की संख्या 40 से घट गई। चुनावों के बाद मुख्यमंत्री की कुर्सी की चाहत में शिवसेना ने कांग्रेस-एनसीपी से हाथ मिला लिया। हरियाणा में मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने भाजपा की सरकार बनाई जरूर लेकिन अपने दम पर मिला बहुमत गंवा दिया। वहां उन्हें दुष्यंत चौटाला की पार्टी जननायक जनता पार्टी (JJP) से हाथ मिलाना पड़ा।

झारखंड और दिल्ली में भी प्रभाव बढ़ाने में नाकाम

झारखंड में भाजपा की रघुवर दास सरकार को एंटी-इंकम्बेंसी का सामना करना पड़ा और हेमंत सोरेन के नेतृत्व में गठबंधन सरकार बनी। 81 सदस्यों वाली विधानसभा में गठबंधन की 46 सीटों में हेमंत की झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा (JMM) को 30 सीटें मिली थी। वहीं, दिल्ली में भी सातों लोकसभा सीटें जीतने के बाद भी भाजपा को विधानसभा सीटों में बड़ी सफलता नहीं मिली। 70 सीटों वाली विधानसभा में सीटों की संख्या जरूर 3 से बढ़कर 8 हो गई।

कर्नाटक में ऑपरेशन लोटस से सत्ता में

इससे पहले 2017 में कर्नाटक में भाजपा सिंगल-लार्जेस्ट पार्टी बनने के बावजूद सत्ता हासिल नहीं कर सकी थी। जनता दल (सेक्युलर) और कांग्रेस ने सरकार बना ली थी, जिसमें असंतोष का फायदा उठाकर भाजपा फिर सत्ता में लौट सकी। इसी तरह गोवा में पार्टी ने बहुमत गंवा दिया था और जैसे-तैसे सरकार बनाने में कामयाबी हासिल की थी। मनोहर पर्रिकर को डिफेंस मिनिस्टर का पद छोड़कर राज्य में लौटना पड़ा था। 2017 में ही गुजरात में भी पार्टी को 182 सीटों वाली विधानसभा में 99 सीटों पर जीत हासिल की थी। कांग्रेस 1995 के बाद पहली बार 77 सीटें हासिल करने में कामयाब रही थी।

राज्यसभा में बहुमत दूर छूट गया

विधानसभा चुनावों में कमजोर परफॉर्मेंस का असर यह हुआ कि पार्टी राज्यसभा में बहुमत हासिल नहीं कर सकी। छह साल से केंद्र में बहुमत की सरकार चलाने के बाद भी भाजपा के पास 243 सीटों वाली राज्यसभा में अब भी सिर्फ 92 सीटें हैं। नेशनल डेमोक्रेटिक अलायंस (NDA) के सदस्यों की संख्या जरूर 104 तक पहुंच गई है, लेकिन बहुमत का आंकड़ा अब भी दूर है। जरूरत पड़ने पर उसे अन्नाद्रमुक (AIADMK) के नौ, बीजू जनता दल (BJD) के नौ, तेलंगाना राष्ट्र समिति (TRS) के सात और वायएसआर कांग्रेस (YSRC) के छह सदस्यों का सहारा लेना पड़ता है।

राज्यसभा में गठबंधन पार्टियों की स्थिति

यह बात अलग है कि लंबे समय तक राज्यसभा में दबदबा रखने वाली कांग्रेस के सदस्यों की संख्या 38 रह गई है। यह सदन में कांग्रेस का अब तक का न्यूनतम आंकड़ा है। वहीं, भाजपा के सहयोगी जद (यू) के पास 5, आरपीआई-आठवले, असम गण परिषद, मिजो नेशनल फ्रंट, नेशनल पीपुल्स पार्टी, नगा पीपुल्स फ्रंट, पट्टाली मक्कल काची (पीएमके) और बोडोलैंड पीपुल्स फ्रंट के एक-एक सदस्य हैं।

बिहार का क्या असर होगा राज्यसभा सीटों पर

बिहार के विधानसभा चुनावों के नतीजों के असर की बात है, राज्यसभा के समीकरण में बहुत बड़ा बदलाव नहीं होने वाला। मार्च में बिहार की पांच राज्यसभा सीटों पर निर्विरोध चुनाव हुए। जनता दल (यूनाइटेड) और राष्ट्रीय जनता दल को दो-दो सीटें मिली, जबकि भाजपा को सिर्फ एक सीट। बिहार की 16 में से दो सीटें अभी खाली हैं। 2022 में जिन चार सीटों पर चुनाव होगा, उनमें तीन सीटें NDA की हैं और एक सीट RJD की है। यानी बहुत बड़ा अंतर पैदा नहीं होने वाला।

