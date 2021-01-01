पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर डेटा स्टोरी:जो मंत्रालय और विभाग हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री का हिस्सा नहीं, उनका खर्च भी जोड़कर सरकार ने हेल्थ बजट 137% बढ़ाया, समझें पूरा गणित

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: प्रियंक द्विवेदी
  • कॉपी लिंक

जब पूरी दुनिया कोरोना महामारी से जूझ रही है, तब पहले से ही इस बात की उम्मीद थी कि इस बार बजट में हेल्थ पर फोकस सबसे ज्यादा रहेगा। ऐसा हुआ भी। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने बजट पेश करते समय बताया कि अगले साल स्वास्थ्य पर 2.23 लाख करोड़ रुपए खर्च होने का अनुमान है, जबकि पिछली बार स्वास्थ्य पर 94,452 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए थे। इस तरह इस बार स्वास्थ्य पर खर्च 137% बढ़ा है। निर्मला सीतारमण की इस बात पर खूब तालियां बजीं, लेकिन क्या सच में हेल्थ बजट में 137% की बढ़ोतरी हुई है? आइए जानते हैं...

वित्त मंत्री ने सही कहा, लेकिन घुमा-फिरा के
दरअसल, हर बार ऐसा होता था कि जब हेल्थ बजट की घोषणा होती थी तो उसमें सिर्फ हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री और उसके अंडर में आने वाली स्कीम के बजट की घोषणा की जाती थी, लेकिन इस बार ऐसा नहीं हुआ। इस बार वित्त मंत्री ने हेल्थ एंड वेलबीइंग पर खर्च बता दिया और इसमें उस मंत्रालय और विभाग का बजट भी जोड़ लिया गया, जो हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री के अंडर में आते ही नहीं हैं।

इस बार इतना ज्यादा खर्च इसलिए दिख रहा है, क्योंकि इसमें हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री के अलावा आयुष मिनिस्ट्री, डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ ड्रिंकिंग वॉटर एंड सैनिटेशन और कोरोना वैक्सीन पर होने वाले खर्च को भी जोड़ लिया गया है। आयुष मिनिस्ट्री पूरी तरह से अलग है। डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ ड्रिंकिंग वॉटर एंड सैनिटेशन जलशक्ति मंत्रालय के अधीन आता है।

असल में हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री को कितना मिला?
पिछले साल हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री को 67,112 करोड़ रुपए मिले थे। हालांकि, उस वक्त कोरोना का कोई असर देश पर नहीं था। बाद में कोरोना आ गया। इस वजह से बाद में हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री का बजट रिवाइज करके 82,928 करोड़ रुपए कर दिया गया था। इस बार हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री को 73,931 करोड़ रुपए मिले हैं। ये आंकड़ा पिछले साल रिवाइज बजट से 11% कम है। हालांकि, बजट में जो फंड मिला था, उससे 10% ज्यादा है।

पीएम आत्मनिर्भर स्वास्थ्य योजना के बारे में भी कोई जानकारी नहीं
वित्त मंत्री ने बजट में हेल्थ के लिए एक नई प्रधानमंत्री आत्मनिर्भर स्वास्थ्य योजना लाने की बात कही है। इसके लिए 64,181 करोड़ रुपए रखे गए हैं, लेकिन ये योजना क्या है? कैसे और कब शुरू होगी? इसके बारे में बजट डॉक्यूमेंट में कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई है। वित्त मंत्री ने सिर्फ इतना कहा है कि इस योजना के लिए जो पैसे दिए गए हैं, वो अगले 6 साल के लिए हैं, लेकिन बजट में कहीं इस बात का जिक्र नहीं है कि ये योजना कब से शुरू होगी?

हेल्थकेयर पर GDP का 2% भी खर्च नहीं करता भारत
पिछले साल नवंबर में नीति आयोग के सदस्य वीके पॉल ने देश में हेल्थकेयर पर खर्च को लेकर चिंता जाहिर की थी। उनका कहना था कि यूरोपीय देशों में GDP का 7 से 8% खर्च हेल्थ पर होता है, लेकिन भारत में ये 1.5% ही है।

बजट दस्तावेज के मुताबिक 2020-21 में सरकार ने हेल्थ पर GDP का 1.8% खर्च किया। इससे पहले 2019-20 में 1.5% खर्च हुआ था। हेल्थ पर सरकार खर्च जरूर बढ़ा रही है, लेकिन उतनी रफ्तार से नहीं, जितना बढ़ना चाहिए।

साइंस जर्नल लैंसेट के मुताबिक, हेल्थकेयर एक्सेस और क्वालिटी इंडेक्स में भारत की रैंक 195 देशों में 145वीं है।

हर व्यक्ति की हेल्थ पर 1,657 रुपए खर्च करती है सरकार
नेशनल हेल्थ प्रोफाइल 2019 के मुताबिक, 2017-18 में हर व्यक्ति की हेल्थ पर होने वाला सरकारी खर्च 1,657 रुपए था। यानी, हर दिन सिर्फ 4.5 रुपए। वहीं, नेशनल हेल्थ अकाउंट्स 2016-17 से अलग जानकारी मिलती है। इसके मुताबिक, 2016-17 में लोगों ने सालभर में खुद अपनी जेब से 3.40 लाख करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा खर्च किए। अगर इसका एवरेज निकाला जाए, तो हर व्यक्ति ने अपनी जेब से अपनी हेल्थ पर 2,570 रुपए खर्च किए। इसका मतलब ये हुआ कि हेल्थ पर सरकार से ज्यादा लोग ही खर्च कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser