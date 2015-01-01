पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:क्या होते हैं माइक्रोवेव वेपंस? चीन ने भारतीय सैनिकों पर इसी के इस्तेमाल का दावा किया था

नई दिल्ली21 मिनट पहलेलेखक: प्रियंक द्विवेदी
भारत-चीन के बीच तनाव को लेकर एक चीनी प्रोफेसर ने अजीब दावा किया। चीन की रेनमिन यूनिवर्सिटी के स्कूल ऑफ इंटरनेशनल स्टडीज के एसोसिएट डीन जिन केनरॉन्ग का कहना है कि चीन ने 29 अगस्त को लद्दाख में भारतीय सैनिकों के खिलाफ माइक्रोवेव हथियारों का इस्तेमाल किया था। जिन का दावा है कि 15 मिनट में ही भारतीय सैनिक उल्टियां करने लगे और चोटियों को छोड़कर चले गए। हालांकि, भारतीय सेना ने इस दावे को खारिज कर दिया है। सेना ने ऐसी खबरों को गलत बताया है।

आइये जानते हैं कि आखिर ये माइक्रोवेव हथियार क्या होते हैं? ये कैसे काम करते हैं? क्या भारत भी ऐसे हथियारों पर काम कर रहा है?

क्या होते हैं माइक्रोवेव हथियार?

माइक्रोवेव हथियार को ‘डायरेक्ट एनर्जी वेपंस’ कहा जाता है। ये कम घातक होते हैं, जिससे कोई गंभीर चोट लगने या मौत का खतरा नहीं होता। माइक्रोवेव हथियार शरीर के अंदर मौजूद पानी को गर्म कर देते हैं। इससे जलन होती है। ये जलन उतनी ही होती है, जितनी एक गर्म बल्ब को छूने पर होती है। माइक्रोवेव हथियार का असर तब तक होता है, जब तक टारगेट उसी जगह खड़ा होता है, लेकिन वहां से निकल जाने पर इसका असर खत्म या कम हो जाता है।

कैसे काम करते हैं माइक्रोवेव हथियार?

आपने कभी न कभी माइक्रोवेव ओवन में खाना जरूर गर्म किया होगा। ये माइक्रोवेव हथियार भी उसी तर्ज पर काम करता है। जिस तरह माइक्रोवेव ओवन खाने में मौजूद पानी को टारगेट कर गर्म करता है, ताकि खाना गर्म हो सके। इसी तरह माइक्रोवेव हथियार भी इंसान के शरीर में मौजूद पानी को गर्म कर देता है, जिससे शरीर का टेंपरेचर बढ़ जाता है।

हालांकि, इन हथियारों के रेडिएशन में माइक्रोवेव्स की जगह मिलीमीटर वेव्स में निकलती हैं। इन हथियारों से 1 किमी तक टारगेट किया जा सकता है। माइक्रोवेव हथियार का हमला होने पर शरीर का तापमान 50 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच जाता है। जबकि, हमारे लिए 36.1 डिग्री से 37.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच के तापमान को सामान्य माना जाता है।

चीन के सरकारी अखबार ग्लोबल टाइम्स के मुताबिक, माइक्रोवेव हथियार दो तरह से काम करता है। पहला- जिसमें किसी एक ही व्यक्ति को टारगेट किया जाता है। दूसरा- जिसमें भीड़ को टारगेट किया जाता है।

क्या होता है जब माइक्रोवेव हथियार से हमला होता है?

  • शरीर में पानी की कमी हो जाती है, जिससे उल्टी आने लगती है।
  • शरीर कमजोर हो जाता है और खड़े रहते भी नहीं बनता।
  • नाक से खून निकलने लगता है। सिरदर्द होता है। शरीर कांपने लगता है।

क्या माइक्रोवेव हथियार सेफ हैं?

अभी तक ऐसी कोई रिसर्च में सामने नहीं आई है, जिसमें माइक्रोवेव हथियारों को खतरनाक बताया गया हो। इस तरह के हथियारों से कुछ समय के लिए जलन, उल्टियां और कमजोरी रहती है।

क्या इससे सिर्फ इंसानों को ही खतरा है?

नहीं। इन हथियारों से इलेक्ट्रॉनिक और मिसाइल सिस्टम को भी नुकसान पहुंचाया जा सकता है। दुश्मन के राडार, कम्युनिकेशन और जमीन से हवा में मार करने वाली मिसाइल प्रणाली को खराब करने के लिए इस तरह के माइक्रोवेव हथियार ड्रोन या क्रूज मिसाइलों पर रखे जा सकते हैं।

क्या चीन ने वाकई हमारे सैनिकों पर इससे हमला किया?

इस बात का कोई सबूत नहीं है। भारतीय सेना पहले ही इस दावे को नकार चुकी है। हालांकि, चीन की रेनमिन यूनिवर्सिटी के स्कूल ऑफ इंटरनेशनल स्टडीज के एसोसिएट डीन जिन केनरॉन्ग ने ये दावा किया है।

चीन ने अगर इसका इस्तेमाल किया भी, तो क्यों?

इसके लिए थोड़ा पीछे जाना होगा। 1996 में तब के चीनी राष्ट्रपति जियांग जेमिन और तब के भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री एचडी देवगौड़ा ने एक समझौते पर साइन किए थे। इस समझौते में ये 5 बड़ी बातें थीं...

  1. अगर किसी मतभेद की वजह से दोनों तरफ के सैनिक आमने-सामने आते हैं तो वह संयम रखेंगे। विवाद को रोकने के लिए जरूरी कदम उठाएंगे।
  2. LAC पर मिलिट्री एक्सरसाइज करते हुए यह तय करना होगा कि बुलेट या मिसाइल गलती से दूसरी तरफ न गिरे, इसमें 1500 से ज्यादा जवान नहीं होंगे। साथ ही इसके जरिए दूसरे को धमकी देने की कोशिश नहीं होगी।
  3. दोनों पक्ष तनाव रोकने के लिए डिप्लोमैटिक और दूसरे चैनलों से हल निकालेंगे।
  4. LAC के पास 2 किलोमीटर के एरिया में कोई फायर नहीं होगा, कोई पक्ष आग नहीं लगाएगा, विस्फोट नहीं करेगा और न ही खतरनाक रसायनों का उपयोग करेगा।
  5. समझौते के तहत LAC पर दोनों पक्ष न तो सेना का इस्तेमाल करेंगे और न ही इसकी धमकी देंगे।
चीन का पॉली WB-1, जिसे उसने 2014 में डिस्प्ले किया था।
चीन के अलावा और किन-किन देशों के पास है माइक्रोवेव हथियार?

माइक्रोवेव हथियार सबसे पहले 2007 में सामने आए थे। इसे अमेरिका ने बनाया था, जिसे वो ‘एक्टिव डिनायल सिस्टम’ कहता है। अमेरिका के मुताबिक, इस सिस्टम को बनाने का मकसद भीड़ को कंट्रोल करना, सिक्योरिटी करना है। इन हथियारों को बनाने का एक मकसद ये भी है कि इससे कोई गंभीर नुकसान नहीं होता। अमेरिका ने 2007 में इसे अफगानिस्तान में तैनात किया था। हालांकि, उस समय इसका इस्तेमाल नहीं हुआ था।

अमेरिका के अलावा चीन ने इस पर तेजी से काम किया है। डेली मेल की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, 2014 में चीन ने एयर शो में ‘पॉली WB-1’ डिस्प्ले किया था। 2017 में पॉपुलर साइंस ने बताया कि चीन ऐसे माइक्रोवेव हथियारों पर काम कर रहा था, जो इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स का इस्तेमाल कर मिसाइलों या दूसरी मशीनरी को बेकार कर सकते हैं।

चीन के अलावा रूस, यूनाइटेड किंगडम, ईरान और तुर्की भी ऐसे हथियारों पर काम कर रहे हैं।

क्या भारत भी ऐसे हथियारों पर काम कर रहा है?

हां, भारत भी ऐसे हथियारों पर काम कर रहा है। हालांकि, ये अभी शुरुआती स्टेज में है। अगस्त 2019 में एक प्रोग्राम में DRDO के चेयरमैन डॉ. जी. सतीश रेड्डी ने कहा था, ‘आज डायरेक्ट एनर्जी वेपन (DEW) बहुत जरूरी है। दुनिया इसकी तरफ बढ़ रही है। हम भी इसको लेकर कई प्रयोग कर रहे हैं। पिछले 3-4 सालों से हम 10 किलोवॉट से लेकर 20 किलोवॉट तक के हथियार डेवलप करने पर काम कर रहे हैं।’

2017 में DRDO ने कर्नाटक के चित्रदुर्गा में 1 किलोवॉट के हथियार का टेस्ट किया था। उस समय तब के रक्षा मंत्री अरुण जेटली भी मौजूद थे।

