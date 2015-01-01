पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:चीन की ऐप्स पर मोदी की चौथी डिजिटल स्ट्राइक; जानें क्यों किया इन्हें बैन? क्या था खतरा?

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: नरेंद्र जिझौतिया/प्रियंक द्विवेदी
केंद्र की मोदी सरकार ने एक बार फिर चीन की 43 मोबाइल ऐप्स पर बैन लगा दिया है। सरकार ने इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजी (IT) एक्ट की धारा-69A के तहत इन ऐप्स पर बैन लगाया है। इससे पहले जून, जुलाई और सितंबर में भी सरकार ने चीनी ऐप्स पर बैन लगाया था। चीनी ऐप्स पर मोदी सरकार की चौथी डिजिटल स्ट्राइक की पूरी ABCD समझते हैं...

सरकार ने इस बार कितनी ऐप बैन की?

सरकार ने इस बार चीन की 43 ऐप्स पर बैन लगाया है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा 19 ऐप्स डेटिंग और गेमिंग ऐप हैं। इस बार सरकार स्नैक वीडियो ऐप पर भी बैन लगाया है, जिसे टिकटॉक का रिप्लेसमेंट माना जा रहा था। स्नैक वीडियो सिंगापुर की ऐप है। टिकटॉक बैन होने के बाद महज 2 महीनों के अंदर करीब 5 करोड़ यूजर्स बढ़ गए। इस बार की लिस्ट में चीन के सबसे अमीर शख्स जैक मा के अलीबाबा ग्रुप की भी 4 ऐप्स हैं।

सबसे ज्यादा 14 डेटिंग ऐप्स पर बैन लगा, 8 गेमिंग ऐप्स थीं

सरकार ने ऐप पर बैन कैसे लगाया?

सरकार ने इन ऐप्स को बैन करने की तीन वजहें बताई हैं। एक तो यह देश की एकता और अखंडता के लिए खतरा है। दूसरा, इनकी वजह से भारत की सुरक्षा खतरे में पड़ती है। तीसरी, यह कानून-व्यवस्था को भी प्रभावित कर सकते हैं।

सरकार ने इन ऐप्स को 2000 में बने IT कानून की धारा-69A के तहत बैन किया है। ये धारा कहती है कि देश की संप्रभुता, सुरक्षा और एकता के हित में अगर सरकार को लगता है, तो वो किसी भी कम्प्यूटर रिसोर्स को आम लोगों के लिए ब्लॉक कर देने का ऑर्डर दे सकती है। ये धारा ये भी कहती है कि अगर सरकार का ऑर्डर नहीं माना गया, तो 7 साल तक की सजा हो सकती है और जुर्माना भी लगाया जा सकता है।

इन ऐप्स को बैन करने की वजह क्या हैं?

  • इन ऐप्स से भारत की सुरक्षा, संप्रभुता और एकता को खतरा है।
  • 130 करोड़ भारतीयों की प्राइवेसी और डेटा को खतरा है।
  • इन ऐप्स से यूजर का डेटा चोरी कर भारत से बाहर मौजूद सर्वर पर भेजा जा रहा है।
  • ये डेटा दुश्मनों के पास पहुंच सकता है।

ये ऐप्स किस तरह से खतरा थीं?

सिक्योरिटी रिसर्चर अविनाश जैन इन ऐप्स के 4 खतरे बताते हैं:

1. राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को खतरा: ये ऐप डेटा सिक्योरिटी के लिए हार्मफुल हैं, जिससे राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को खतरा है। इसके साथ ही इनसे जासूसी होने का भी खतरा है। ऐप के जरिए चीन की सरकार पॉलिटिकल और मिलिट्री इन्फॉर्मेशन हासिल कर सकती हैं।

2. यूजर्स की प्राइवेसी को खतरा: ये ऐप कैमरा, माइक्रोफोन और लोकेशन का एक्सेस मांगती हैं और ऐसा शक है कि इस डेटा को चीन की एजेंसियों से साझा किया जाता है।

3. डेटा लीक होने का खतरा: इन ऐप्स के सर्वर बाहर हैं, इसलिए ये यूजर्स की डिटेल, लोकेशन और पर्सनल डेटा एडवरटाइजर को बेच सकते हैं।

4. साइबर अटैक का खतरा: पहले भी चीन की ऐप्स में कई स्पाई वेयर मिले हैं, जिसके जरिए यूजर्स के फोन में ट्रोजन आ जाता है। ट्रोजन एक तरह का माल वेयर होता है, जिससे आपका सारा डेटा लिया जा सकता है।

अब तक कितनी चीनी ऐप्स पर बैन लगा चुकी है सरकार?

सरकार ने पहली बार 29 जून को 59 चीनी ऐप्स पर बैन लगाया था। दूसरी बार 27 जुलाई को 47 ऐप्स बैन किए थे। तीसरी बार 2 सितंबर को पबजी समेत 118 ऐप्स बैन हुए। चौथी बार 24 नवंबर को 43 मोबाइल ऐप्स बैन कीं। तब से लेकर अब तक 148 दिनों में सरकार 267 चीनी ऐप्स को बैन कर चुकी है।

क्या दूसरे देशों में भी बैन हो रही हैं चीनी ऐप्स?
अमेरिका में ट्रम्प प्रशासन ने 18 सितंबर को वीचैट और टिकटॉक जैसे चीनी ऐप्स को बैन किया था। 20 सितंबर से यह बैन लागू होना था और 12 नवंबर को पूरी तरह से ऐप्स को बंद किया जाना था, लेकिन मामला अदालतों में उलझा रहा। ट्रम्प प्रशासन अक्टूबर में भी प्रयास कर रहा था कि बैन लागू रहे। हालांकि, अब चुनाव के बाद प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन ने इस मुद्दे पर अपनी स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं की है। इस वजह से यह बैन फिलहाल प्रभावी नहीं है।

