कोरोना वैक्सीन ट्रैकर:सबसे पहले कोवीशील्ड मिलेगी भारत में, हर व्यक्ति तक वैक्सीन पहुंचाने के लिए केंद्र सरकार का ब्लूप्रिंट तैयार

40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अगले साल शुरू होगी वैक्सीनेशन ड्राइव
  • देश में अभी 5 वैक्सीन पर काम चल रहा

कोरोनावायरस को खत्म करने के लिए भारत के हर नागरिक तक वैक्सीन पहुंचाने के लिए सरकार ने तैयारियां तेज कर दी हैं। एक्सपर्ट्स और सरकारी अधिकारियों का मानना है कि भारत में सबसे पहले ऑक्सफोर्ड/एस्ट्राजेनेका की वैक्सीन-कोवीशील्ड ही उपलब्ध होगी। इसी को ध्यान में रखकर कोविड-19 के वैक्सीन एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन के लिए बने नेशनल एक्सपर्ट ग्रुप (NEGVAC) ने राज्य सरकारों और संबंधित स्टेकहोल्डर्स के साथ मिलकर वैक्सीन स्टोरेज, डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन, एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन के लिए डिटेल्ड ब्लूप्रिंट तैयार कर लिया है। यह ब्लूप्रिंट केंद्र सरकार के सामने पेश भी कर दिया गया है।

भारत बायोटेक के कोवैक्सिन के फेज-III ट्रायल्स शुरू; 25,800 वॉलेंटियर्स को लगेगा वैक्सीन

एक्सपर्ट ग्रुप राज्यों के साथ वैक्सीन की प्रायरिटी तय करने और इसके डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन के लिए काम कर रहा है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को कहा कि सरकार यह तय करेगी कि जब भी कोविड-19 का वैक्सीन उपलब्ध हो, हर भारतीय तक उसे पहुंचाया जाए। सरकार ने पहले ही हेल्थकेयर और फ्रंटलाइन कर्मचारियों का डेटाबेस, कोल्ड चेन्स को जोड़ने और सीरिंज-नीडिल्स की खरीद जैसे काम तेज कर दिए हैं। साथ ही वैक्सीन लगाने की तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है। कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन ड्राइव अगले साल शुरू होगी। केंद्र सरकार ने राज्यों से अपने स्तर पर एक कमेटी बनाने को कहा है, जो हर व्यक्ति तक वैक्सीन पहुंचाना सुनिश्चित करेगी।

प्राइवेट भी उपलब्ध कराना चाहिए वैक्सीन

पोलियो पर इंडिया एक्सपर्ट एडवायजरी ग्रुप और इंटरनेशनल साइंटिफिक एडवायजरी बोर्ड ऑफ वॉइसेस फॉर वैक्सीन के नवीन ठक्कर का कहना है कि वैक्सीन के यूनिवर्सल कवरेज के लिए सरकार को वैक्सीन की कीमतों की लिमिट तय कर प्राइवेट मार्केट में भी उपलब्ध कराना चाहिए। इससे सरकार पर आर्थिक बोझ कम होगा और सरकारी हेल्थ सिस्टम का काम आसान हो जाएगा। जिन्हें जरूरत है और जो पैसा खर्च नहीं कर सकते, उन्हें फ्री में वैक्सीन उपलब्ध कराना आसान हो जाएगा। प्राइवेट मार्केट में वैक्सीन उपलब्ध कराने से पहले सरकार को गाइडलाइंस जारी कर निगरानी करनी होगी।

भारत में क्या स्टेटस है वैक्सीन का?

भारत में पांच वैक्सीन पर काम चल रहा है। पुणे-बेस्ड सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (SII) कोवीशील्ड बना रहा है, जिसे ऑक्सफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी और फार्मा कंपनी एस्ट्राजेनेका ने मिलकर बनाया है। यह वैक्सीन इस समय भारत में अंतिम स्टेज के ट्रायल में हैं। हैदराबाद की फार्मा कंपनी डॉ. रेड्डी'ज लैबोरेटरी ने रशियन डायरेक्ट इन्वेस्टमेंट फंड (RDIF) से हाथ मिलाया है, ताकि स्पूतनिक-V वैक्सीन के दूसरे और तीसरे फेज के ट्रायल्स एक साथ शुरू कर सकें। इसके अलावा भारत बायोटेक ने देश की सुप्रीम बायोमेडिकल रिसर्च बॉडी इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिकल रिसर्च (ICMR) के साथ मिलकर कोवैक्सिन डेवलप किया है। इसके भी अंतिम स्टेज के ट्रायल शुरू हो गए हैं। गुजरात की फार्मा कंपनी जायडस कैडिला भी अपने स्वदेशी वैक्सीन को लेकर दूसरे स्टेज के ट्रायल में है। हैदराबाद की ही कंपनी बायोलॉजिकल E ने अमेरिकी कंपनी जैनसेन फार्मा के साथ उसके वैक्सीन कैंडिडेट के भारत में ट्रायल करने के लिए एग्रीमेंट किया है।

फाइजर और मॉडर्ना के मुकाबले ऑक्सफोर्ड वैक्सीन के रिजल्ट भारत के लिए ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण क्यों?

पीएम कर सकते हैं सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट का दौरा

पुणे से खबरें आ रही हैं कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जल्द ही सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट का दौरा कर सकते हैं। SII में इस समय ऑक्सफोर्ड/एस्ट्राजेनेका की वैक्सीन बनाई जा रही है। संभावना है कि देश में भी सबसे पहले यही वैक्सीन उपलब्ध होगी। प्रधानमंत्री 27 या 28 नवंबर को SII का दौरा कर सकते हैं। वहीं, 100 से ज्यादा देशों के राजनयिक भी पुणे में SII और वैक्सीन बना रही दूसरी फार्मा कंपनियों का दौरा करने वाले हैं। पहले यह दौरा 27 नवंबर को होने वाला था, जो अब 4 दिसंबर को होगा।

क्या 94% इफेक्टिव कोरोना वैक्सीन भी बन सकती है खतरा? जानिए सच

WHO ने कहा- सब तक पहुंचनी चाहिए वैक्सीन

कोविड-19 की वैक्सीन दुनिया में अब तक सबसे कम समय में डेवलप हुई वैक्सीन होगी। इसके बाद भी वंचित तबके तक इस वैक्सीन का पहुंच पाना मुश्किल हो सकता है। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) के डायरेक्टर-जनरल टेड्रोस अलोम घेब्रेयसस ने कहा कि वैज्ञानिकों ने वैक्सीन डेवलपमेंट को लेकर नए स्टैंडर्ड तय किए हैं। अब अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय को इसे हर व्यक्ति तक पहुंचाने के लिए नए स्टैंडर्ड बनाने होंगे। जिस अर्जेंसी के साथ वैक्सीन डेवलप हो रही हैं, उसी अर्जेंसी से जरूरतमंदों तक इनका पहुंचना जरूरी है। WHO के चीफ ने कहा कि अब अंधेरी सुरंग के सिरे पर रोशनी की किरण दिखने लगी है। WHO ने यह भी कहा कि 4.3 अरब डॉलर की तुरंत जरूरत है, ताकि लोगों के लिए वैक्सीन की खरीद, डिलीवरी, टेस्ट और ट्रीटमेंट तय हो सके। अगले साल 23.8 अरब डॉलर की जरूरत होगी।

