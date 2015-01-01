पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  COVISHIELD Coronavirus Vaccine Adar Poonawalla Updates; Oxford Astrazeneca Serum India Institute Vaccine Trials Result Latest News Update

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:ऑक्सफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी/एस्ट्राजेनेका के वैक्सीन का 90% तक इफेक्टिव रहना भारत के लिए खुशखबरी क्यों?

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: रवींद्र भजनी
फाइजर, मॉडर्ना के बाद अब ऑक्सफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी और एस्ट्राजेनेका की ओर से विकसित किए गए कोरोना वैक्सीन-कोवीशील्ड के अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स के शुरुआती नतीजे आ गए हैं। वैक्सीन के ट्रायल्स दो तरह से किए गए। पहले में 62% इफिकेसी दिखी, जबकि दूसरे में 90% से ज्यादा। औसत देखें तो इफेक्टिवनेस 70% के आसपास रही। यह खबर पूरी दुनिया के लिए उत्साह बढ़ाने वाली है ही, भारत के लिए बहुत ही खास है।

क्या है वैक्सीन, किसने बनाया है?

कोवीशील्ड या AZD1222 को ऑक्सफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी और उसकी कंपनी वैक्सीटेक ने मिलकर बनाया है। इसमें चिम्पांजी में सर्दी की वजह बनने वाले वायरस (एडेनोवायरस) को कमजोर कर इस्तेमाल किया गया है। इसमें SARS-CoV-2 यानी नोवल कोरोनावायरस का जेनेटिक मटेरियल है। वैक्सीनेशन के जरिए सरफेस स्पाइक प्रोटीन बनता है और यह SARS-CoV-2 के खिलाफ इम्युन सिस्टम बनाता है। ताकि भविष्य में यदि नोवल कोरोनावायरस हमला करता है तो शरीर उसका मजबूती से जवाब दे सकें।

क्या कहते हैं वैक्सीन से जुड़े नए रिजल्ट?

कोवीशील्ड के UK और ब्राजील में किए गए क्लिनिकल ट्रायल्स के शुरुआती एनालिसिस से बहुत अच्छे नतीजे सामने आए हैं। यूके में 12,390 वॉलेंटियर्स पर ट्रायल किया गया। इन्हें दो डोज दिए गए। पहले हॉफ डोज दिया और फिर फुल डोज। वहीं, ब्राजील में 10,300 वॉलेंटियर्स पर ट्रायल किया गया। इन्हें दो फुल डोज दिए गए। वॉलेंटियर्स में से आधे को वैक्सीन लगाया और आधे को सलाइन प्लेसेबो। किसी को भी हेल्थ से जुड़ी कोई गंभीर समस्या देखने को नहीं मिली है।

जब हॉफ डोज दिया गया तो इफिकेसी 90% मिली। एक महीने बाद उसे पूरा फुल डोज दिया गया। जब दोनों फुल डोज दिए गए तो इफिकेसी 62% रही। दोनों ही तरह के डोज में औसत इफिकेसी 70% रही। सभी नतीजे आंकड़ों के लिहाज से खास हैं। इफिकेसी जानने के लिए वैक्सीन लगाने के एक साल बाद तक वॉलेंटियर्स के ब्लड सैम्पल और इम्युनोजेनिसिटी टेस्ट किए जाएंगे। इंफेक्शन की जांच के लिए हर हफ्ते सैम्पल लिए जा रहे हैं।

ऑक्सफोर्ड में ऑक्सफोर्ड वैक्सीन ट्रायल के चीफ इन्वेस्टिगेटर प्रोफेसर एंड्रयू पोलार्ड ने कहा, यह नतीजे बताते हैं कि वैक्सीन इफेक्टिव है और कई जिंदगियों को बचा सकता है। एक रेजिमेन से हमने 90% तक इफिकेसी हासिल की है। यदि इसे ही फॉलो किया गया तो हमें वैक्सीन की जरूरत और इसके इस्तेमाल को लेकर बेहतर नतीजे मिलेंगे।

इन नतीजों का भारत के लिए क्या मतलब है?

भारत में ऑक्सफोर्ड/एस्ट्राजेनेका ने अदार पूनावाला के पुणे स्थित सीरम इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (SII) से मैन्युफैक्चरिंग कॉन्ट्रेक्ट किया है। SII भारत में इस वैक्सीन के फेज-3 ट्रायल्स कर रहा है। इसके नतीजे जनवरी-फरवरी 2021 तक आने की संभावना है।

नीति आयोग के सदस्य और नेशनल एक्सपर्ट ग्रुप ऑन वैक्सीन एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन के चेयरमैन विनोद पॉल ने शनिवार को कहा था कि अगर एस्ट्राजेनेका ने UK में इमरजेंसी अप्रूवल मांगा और उसे मिल गया तो भारत में फेज-3 ट्रायल्स के पूरे होने से पहले ही कोवीशील्ड को मंजूरी मिल सकती है।

यदि पॉल की माने तो UK में अप्रूवल मिलते ही यदि भारत में भी ड्रग कंट्रोलर जनरल ऑफ इंडिया (DCGI) ने SII को इमरजेंसी अप्रूवल दे दिया तो अगले साल की शुरुआत में प्रायरिटी ग्रुप्स को वैक्सीन लगाना शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

कोवीशील्ड को लेकर SII की क्या तैयारी है?

SII के एक्जीक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर सुरेश जाधव ने शनिवार को एक वर्चुअल कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा कि हमने वैक्सीन बनाना शुरू कर दिया है। जनवरी से हम हर महीने 5-6 करोड़ वैक्सीन बनाने लगेंगे। जनवरी तक हमारे पास 8 से 10 करोड़ डोज का स्टॉक तैयार होगा। सरकार से अनुमति मिलने पर हम सप्लाई शुरू कर देंगे। डॉ. जाधव का दावा है कि भारत में चल रहे ट्रायल्स के नतीजों के आधार पर अप्रूवल के लिए DCGI के सामने जनवरी 2021 में आवेदन देंगे।

क्या लॉजिस्टिक्स में कोई दिक्कत नहीं आएगी?

नहीं। कोवीशील्ड को स्टोर, ट्रांसपोर्ट करना आसान है। अब तक दो अमेरिकी वैक्सीन और एक ब्रिटिश वैक्सीन के ही फेज-3 ट्रायल्स के शुरुआती नतीजे सामने आए हैं। इनमें भी फाइजर और मॉडर्ना के वैक्सीन को फ्रीजर की जरूरत पड़ेगी, लेकिन ऑक्सफोर्ड/एस्ट्राजेनेका के वैक्सीन को इसकी जरूरत नहीं है। इसे रेफ्रिजरेटर में 2 से 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस के तापमान पर कम से कम 6 महीनों तक रखा जा सकता है।

यानी इस वैक्सीन को लगाने के लिए मौजूदा हेल्थकेयर सिस्टम में कोई बड़े बदलाव नहीं करने पड़ेंगे। एस्ट्राजेनेका के CEO पास्कल सोरियोट ने कहा कि वैक्सीन की इफिकेसी और सेफ्टी का पूरी दुनिया में सकारात्मक असर पड़ेगा। वैक्सीन की आसान सप्लाई चेन और नो-प्रॉफिट कमिटमेंट से यह वैक्सीन पूरी दुनिया में जल्द से जल्द उपलब्ध कराई जा सकेगी।

भारत के अलावा और कहां ट्रायल्स चल रहे हैं?

एस्ट्राजेनेका के मुताबिक UK, भारत और ब्राजील के अलावा अमेरिका, जापान, रूस, दक्षिण अफ्रीका, केन्या और लेटिन अमेरिका में भी ट्रायल्स चल रहे हैं। दुनियाभर में 60 हजार से ज्यादा वॉलेंटियर्स को इन ट्रायल्स में शामिल किया गया है। कंपनी 2021 में 3 अरब डोज बनाने की क्षमता पर काम कर रही है।

रेगुलेटरी अप्रूवल के बाद इसे और गति दी जाएगी। सोरियोट ने कहा कि एस्ट्राजेनेका ज्यादा से ज्यादा सरकारों, मल्टीलेटरल ऑर्गेनाइजेशंस और कोलेबोरेटर्स के साथ मिलकर काम कर रही है ताकि महामारी के दौरान वैक्सीन को नो-प्रॉफिट सभी के लिए सुलभ बनाया जा सके।

