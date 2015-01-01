पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Cyclone Nivar Latest Update | Cyclone Nivar Landfall | Cyclone Nivar Origin And How Nivar Gots Its Named? Storm Hit Tamil Nadu Puducherry States

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:आज तमिलनाडु-पुडुचेरी से टकराएगा 'निवार'; क्यों आ रहा है ये और तूफान आने के बाद क्या होगा?

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: प्रियंक द्विवेदी
बंगाल की खाड़ी से सटे तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के समुद्री तटों से आज दोपहर को साइक्लोन 'निवार' टकराएगा। इस दौरान 100 से 150 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चल सकती हैं। मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने आज तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी भी दी है और रेड अलर्ट जारी किया है।

ऐसे में ये जानना जरूरी है कि साइक्लोन निवार आ क्यों रहा है? सरकारों की क्या तैयारियां हैं? निवार के आने के बाद क्या-क्या हो सकता है? आइए जानते हैं...

साइक्लोन निवार कब आएगा?
साइक्लोन निवार के आने का असर तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी में दिखने लगा है। वहां अभी ते तेज हवाएं चलने लगी हैं। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, साइक्लोन निवार बुधवार शाम 5 बजे के आसपास तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के तट से टकरा सकता है।

साइक्लोन निवार आ क्यों रहा है?
इस बारे में मौसम विभाग के पूर्व डायरेक्टर जनरल केजे रमेश बताते हैं कि अक्टूबर से दिसंबर तक बंगाल की खाड़ी में साइक्लोन सीजन रहता है। इसमें भी अक्टूबर और नवंबर में कोर एक्टिविटी होती है। इस वजह से इन महीनों में साइक्लोन आने की आशंका ज्यादा रहती है। भारत में सालभर में दो बार मई-जून और अक्टूबर-नवंबर में साइक्लोन बनने की संभावना सबसे ज्यादा रहती है। मई-जून में हमारे यहां अम्फान और निसर्ग तूफान आया था।

साइक्लोन निवार आने से क्या होगा?
होता ये है कि तूफान में जो हवा चलती है, वो दो डायरेक्शन में चलती है। पहला क्लॉकवाइज और दूसरा एंटी क्लॉकवाइज। केजे रमेश बताते हैं कि पुडुचेरी और तमिलनाडु के आसपास हवा ऊपर की तरफ एंटी क्लॉकवाइज डायरेक्शन में रहती है। इस वजह से तूफान का जो सेंटर है, उसके ऊपर की तरफ से हवा तट की ओर आती है।

इससे तेज हवाएं चलती हैं और समुद्र का पानी तट की ओर आ जाता है। केजे रमेश कहते हैं कि समुद्र का पानी तट की ओर आने से पानी अंदर घुसने की आशंका है। तट के आसपास जो निचले इलाके रहते हैं, वहां बाढ़ के हालात भी बन सकते हैं। तूफान के असर से 27 नवंबर तक तमिलनाडु में बारिश होने के आसार हैं।

ये मैप सोमवार को मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया। इसके जरिए तूफान की दिशा दिखाई गई है।
सरकारें क्या कर रही हैं?

  • प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को तमिलनाडु के सीएम ई पलानीसामी और पुडुचेरी के सीएम नारायणसामी से बात की और साइक्लोन निवार से निपटने की तैयारियों की जानकारी ली। साथ ही उन्होंने दोनों राज्यों को हर मदद देने का भरोसा दिलाया है।
  • सरकार ने तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी में NDRF की 30 टीमें लगाई हैं। इनमें से 18 टीमें पुडुचेरी और 12 टीमें तमिलनाडु में तैनात रहेंगी। NDRF की एक टीम में 35 से 45 जवान होते हैं।
  • तट के आसपास निचले इलाकों में रहने वाले लोगों को रिलीफ सेंटर में शिफ्ट किया जा रहा है। हालांकि, इस बात की जानकारी नहीं मिली है कि अब तक कितने लोगों को रिलीफ सेंटर पहुंचा दिया गया है। तमिलनाडु के सीएम पलानीसामी ने बताया कि रिलीफ सेंटर में हर तरह की सुविधाएं हैं। पहले से ही मास्क और सैनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था भी कर ली गई है।

साइक्लोन क्या होता है?
भारत और दुनियाभर के तटीय इलाके हमेशा चक्रवाती तूफानों से जूझते रहते हैं। तटीय इलाके यानी ऐसे इलाके, जो समुद्र के किनारे हों। चक्रवाती तूफानों को अलग-अलग जगह के हिसाब से अलग-अलग नाम से बुलाया जाता है। साइक्लोन, हरिकेन और टाइफून, तीनों ही चक्रवाती तूफान होते हैं। उत्तरी अटलांटिक महासागर और उत्तरी-पूर्वी प्रशांत में आने वाले तूफानों को 'हरिकेन' कहा जाता है।

उत्तरी-पश्चिमी प्रशांत महासागर में आने वाले तूफानों को 'टाइफून' कहते हैं। दक्षिणी प्रशांत और हिंद महासागर में आने वाले तूफानों को 'साइक्लोन' कहा जाता है। भारत में आने वाले चक्रवाती तूफान दक्षिणी प्रशांत और हिंद महासागर से ही आते हैं, इसलिए इन्हें साइक्लोन कहते हैं।

चक्रवाती तूफान क्यों आते हैं?

  • ये हमने भूगोल में पढ़ा ही है कि पृथ्वी के वायुमंडल में हवा होती है। जिस तरह जमीन के ऊपर हवा होती है, वैसे ही समुद्र के ऊपर भी हवा होती है। हवा हमेशा उच्च दाब (हाई प्रेशर) से निम्न दाब (लो प्रेशर) वाले क्षेत्र की तरफ बहती है। हवा जब गर्म होती है, तो हल्की हो जाती है और ऊपर उठने लगती है।
  • जब समुद्र का पानी गर्म होता है, तो इसके ऊपर मौजूद हवा भी गर्म होकर ऊपर उठने लगती है। इससे यहां निम्न दाब का क्षेत्र बनने लगता है। आस-पास मौजूद ठंडी हवा इस निम्न दाब वाले क्षेत्र को भरने के लिए इस तरफ बढ़ने लगती है।
  • हमने ये भी पढ़ा है कि पृथ्वी अपनी धुरी (एक्सिस) पर घूमती रहती है। इसी वजह ये हवा सीधे न आकर घूमने लगती है और चक्कर लगाती हुई निम्न दाब वाले क्षेत्र की ओर बढ़ती है। इसे ही चक्रवात कहते हैं।
  • सरल शब्दों में कहें तो चक्रवात तेजी से घूमती हुई हवा होती है। जब हवा गर्म होकर ऊपर उठती है, तो उसमें नमी भी होती है, इसलिए चक्रवात में तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश भी होती है। चक्रवात जब घूमते हुए समुद्र तट से टकराता है, तो कमजोर पड़ने लगता है। ऐसा इसलिए होता है, क्योंकि जमीन पर हवा का दबाव हाई होता है।
  • पहले चक्रवाती तूफान कभी-कभी और गर्मियों में ही आते थे। लेकिन, क्लाइमेट चेंज होने और ग्लोबल वॉर्मिंग बढ़ने की वजह से ये हर साल और सर्दियों में भी आते हैं। ऐसा इसलिए, क्योंकि सर्दियों के दिन अब कम होते जा रहे हैं।
चक्रवाती तूफान असल में घूमती हुई हवा होती है। इसलिए इसके बीच का हिस्सा खाली दिखता है। हमारी आंख की तरह।
चक्रवाती तूफान असल में घूमती हुई हवा होती है। इसलिए इसके बीच का हिस्सा खाली दिखता है। हमारी आंख की तरह।

कितने भारतीयों को हर साल इन तूफानों का खतरा होता है?
डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, भारत की तटीय सीमा यानी Coastline की लंबाई 8,493.85 किमी है। तटीय सीमा पूर्वी तट पर पश्चिम बंगाल, ओडिशा, आंध्र प्रदेश, तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी से लगती है। जबकि, पश्चिमी तट पर गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र, गोवा, कर्नाटक, केरल और दमन-दीव में लगती है। इसके अलावा अंडमान-निकोबार बंगाल की खाड़ी और लक्षद्वीप अरब सागर में है। इन जगहों पर भारत की आधी आबादी रहती है। देश की कुल आबादी 128 करोड़ है, जिसमें से 60 करोड़ से ज्यादा की आबादी इन राज्यों में रहती है।

कैसे रखे जाते हैं साइक्लोन के नाम?

  • चक्रवातों या साइक्लोन को नाम देना अटलांटिक सागर के आस-पास के देशों ने 1953 में शुरू किया। 2004 में यूएन की एजेंसी वर्ल्ड मेटीरियोलॉजिकल ऑर्गनाइजेशन (WMO) ने नया सिस्टम बना दिया कि जिस इलाके में चक्रवाती तूफान उठ रहा है, उसके आसपास के देश ही उसे नाम देते हैं।
  • इसके बाद भारत, पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश, मालदीव, म्यांमार, ओमान, श्रीलंका और थाईलैंड को मिलाकर कुल 8 देशों ने एक मीटिंग में हिस्सा लिया और हर देश ने चक्रवाती तूफान के लिए 8 नाम सुझाए। इस तरह इन 8 देशों ने 64 नामों की एक लिस्ट दी।
  • भारत की तरफ से अग्नि, आकाश, बिजली, जल, लहर, मेघ, सागर और वायु सुझाए। इस साल जून में महाराष्ट्र से जो निसर्ग तूफान टकराया था, उसका नाम बांग्लादेश ने दिया था। जबकि, साल की शुरुआत में बंगाल में जो अम्फान तूफान आया था, वो थाईलैंड ने दिया था। अभी जो निवार आ रहा है, वो नाम ईरान ने दिया है।
