कोरोनावायरस वैक्सीन ट्रैकर:भारत में आखिर कब मिलेगा वैक्सीन, किसे सबसे पहले मिलेगा और क्या यह फ्री होगा?

2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

देश में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 81 लाख के पार हो गया है। राहत की बात यह है कि 74.30 लाख लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं यानी 90% से ज्यादा रिकवरी रेट है। एक्टिव केस भी घट रहे हैं। इसके बाद भी डॉक्टर और विशेषज्ञ सर्दियों में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की आशंका से इनकार नहीं कर रहे। ऐसे में वैक्सीन का इंतजार बेसब्री से हो रहा है, जो कोरोना को पूरी तरह खत्म करने के लिए जरूरी है। भारत में आखिर वैक्सीन कब तक मिलेगा? किसे सबसे पहले मिलेगा और क्या यह फ्री होगा? आइए जानते हैं अब तक इस तरह के सवालों के क्या जवाब हैं...

सरकार का कोरोना वैक्सीन वितरित करने का क्या प्लान है?

  • इस समय किसी भी वैक्सीन को सेफ और इफेक्टिव बताकर मंजूरी नहीं मिली है। इसके बाद भी केंद्र सरकार ने वैक्सीन के डिलीवरी के प्लान पर काम शुरू कर दिया है। ताकि उन्हें सबसे पहले वैक्सीन मिलें, जिन्हें इसकी जरूरत सबसे ज्यादा है। इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार के स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स ने राज्यों को भी अपनी-अपनी लिस्ट बनाने को कहा है, जिन्हें प्राथमिकता से वैक्सीन दिया जा सकें।

प्राथमिकता का आधार क्या है? किसे मिलेगी सबसे पहले वैक्सीन?

  • वैक्सीन को अप्रूवल मिलते ही, उसकी संख्या इतनी नहीं होगी कि पूरे देश में सबको वैक्सीन मिल जाएं। इस वजह से किसे पहले वैक्सीन दी जाएगी, इसके लिए कई फेक्टर देखे जाएंगे। यह भी देखा जाएगा कि पहली स्टेज में कितने वैक्सीन उपलब्ध हो रहे हैं। यदि सिर्फ एक ही वैक्सीन को लाइसेंस मिला तो स्थिति क्या बनेगी? यदि चार को लाइसेंस मिला तो परिस्थिति अलग होगी।
  • दुनियाभर में इस बात को लेकर सहमति बन गई है कि वैक्सीन में किसे प्राथमिकता दी जाए। चूंकि, शुरू में वैक्सीन सीमित रहेंगे, इस वजह से सबसे पहले स्वास्थ्य और महामारी को नियंत्रित करने का काम कर रहे सिस्टम को वैक्सीन उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। फ्रंटलाइन हेल्थ वर्कर्स के साथ-साथ सुरक्षाकर्मियों, पुलिस, म्युनिसिपल कर्मचारियों, ड्राइवरों आदि को भी प्राथमिकता में रखा जाएगा।
  • स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने राज्यों को को-ऑर्डिनेशन कमेटी बनाने को कहा है। केंद्र ने कहा कि एक साल तक अलग-अलग समूहों को वैक्सीन लगाने की प्रक्रिया चल सकती है। जिसकी शुरुआत हेल्थकेयर वर्कर्स से होगी। इस वजह से राज्य और जिला स्तर पर को-ऑर्डिनेशन बेहद जरूरी है।

क्या यह वैक्सीन भारत में फ्री में लगाया जाएगा?

  • बिहार में भाजपा ने अपने चुनावी घोषणापत्र में वादा किया कि चुनाव जीते तो फ्री में वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे। इस पर बवाल मचा तो केंद्र सरकार को साफ करना पड़ा कि सभी को मुफ्त में वैक्सीन उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। लेकिन, अब तक कुछ भी साफ नहीं है।
  • दरअसल, कौन-सा और कितने वैक्सीन को लाइसेंस मिलता है, इस बात पर यह तय होगा। इसके लिए केंद्रीय अधिकारियों ने अनुमानित बजट भी पेश किया है, लेकिन अब तक कुछ भी तय नहीं है। सरकार यह सुनिश्चित करेगी कि वैक्सीन सबको उपलब्ध कराने में पैसे की कमी न आएं।
  • ऐसा लग रहा है कि लोगों को शुरुआती फेज में एक डोज से ज्यादा की जरूरत होगी। यह मानकर चल रहे हैं कि दो डोज 28 दिन के अंतर से दिया जाएगा। इसके अनुसार ही उसकी लागत तय होगी। कितने वैक्सीन लाइसेंस पाते हैं, यह फेक्टर भी अहम रहेगा।

कौन-सा वैक्सीन सबसे पहले उपलब्ध होगा?

  • इस समय तो कुछ भी साफ नहीं है। दावे अलग-अलग सामने आए हैं। भारत में दो स्वदेशी वैक्सीन भारत बायोटेक का कोवैक्सिन और जायडस कैडिला का वैक्सीन भी फेज-3 के ट्रायल्स में है। इसके अलावा ऑक्सफोर्ड-एस्ट्राजेनेका का कोवीशील्ड भी फेज-3 ट्रायल्स में है।
  • भारत में कोवीशील्ड का उत्पादन करने का लाइसेंस हासिल कर चुके सीरम इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया के सीईओ अदार पूनावाला ने कहा है कि दिसंबर तक कोवीशील्ड का उत्पादन शुरू हो जाएगा। उनका कहना है कि अगले साल यह वैक्सीन भारत में उपलब्ध हो जाएगा।
  • पूनावाला का कहना है कि 10 करोड़ डोज 2021 की दूसरी तिमाही तक उपलब्ध होंगे। इमरजेंसी लाइसेंस नहीं मिला तो दिसंबर तक ट्रायल्स पूरे हो जाएंगे। जनवरी में भारत में वैक्सीन लॉन्च किया जा सकेगा। यूके का ट्रायल भी पूरा होने वाला है।
  • लेकिन, यह सब दावे ही हैं। जब तक किसी वैक्सीन को लाइसेंस नहीं मिल जाता, तब तक कोई भी तारीख तय करना या अनुमान लगाना बेहद मुश्किल है। दूसरा, वैक्सीन के अप्रूवल के बाद सेंटर तक पहुंचने और वहां से लगाने तक में भी कोल्ड चेन का नेटवर्क खड़ा करना है। इस पर भी सरकार ने काम शुरू कर दिया है।
  • भारत में जो तैयारी की गई है, उसमें डिजिटल टेक्नोलॉजी का इस्तेमाल शामिल है। लोगों को तभी बूथ पर आना होगा, जब उन्हें बुलाया जाए। SMS भेजकर लोगों को बताया जाएगा कि उन्हें वैक्सीन के लिए कब और कहां आना है।

वैक्सीन को बूथ तक पहुंचाने में क्या दिक्कत है?

  • वैक्सीन के बनने के बाद सबसे बड़ी चुनौती होगी- स्टोरेज, डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन और डिलीवरी। भारत में वैक्सीन को स्टोर करने के लिए 25 हजार कोल्ड स्टोर है, जहां 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस में स्टोरेज होता है। यदि ऐसा वैक्सीन अप्रूव होता है, जिसे फ्रिजर में रखना आवश्यक है तो इसमें दिक्कत हो सकती है।
  • दूसरा, लॉजिस्टिक भी एक बड़ा मुद्दा है। रूसी वैक्सीन SPUTNIK V को यदि अप्रूवल मिला तो उसे -80 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर स्टोर करना होगा। इससे लॉजिस्टिक की जरूरतें भी बदल जाएंगी। मैन्युफैक्चरिंग फेसिलिटी से डिलीवरी पॉइंट तक पहुंचाने में दिक्कत आ सकती है।
  • सीरम इंस्टिट्यूट जो कोवीशील्ड बना रहा है, उसे 10-20 डिग्री सेल्सियस में रखना होता है, जिसके लिए कोल्ड स्टोर का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है। इस वजह से माना जा रहा है कि उपलब्धता के बाद उसका इस्तेमाल आसानी से किया जा सकेगा।
