भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:फंस गए रे अमेरिकी इलेक्शन! ट्रम्प या बाइडेन की जीत के ऐलान में देरी क्यों?

9 मिनट पहले
अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के नतीजे फंस गए हैं। आमतौर पर इलेक्शन-डे यानी जिस दिन वोटिंग होती है, उसी रात काउंटिंग हो जाती है और अगली सुबह तक दुनिया को नए राष्ट्रपति का नाम पता चल जाता है। इस बार कोरोनावायरस की वजह से बदले नियमों ने पूरी प्रक्रिया पर असर डाला है।

करीब 10 करोड़ वोटर्स ने अर्ली वोटिंग की है यानी इलेक्शन-डे से पहले ही पोस्टल बैलट या मेल-इन वोटिंग से वोट दे दिए। अब चुनाव अधिकारियों को इन वोट्स को गिनने में वक्त लग रहा है। प्रेसिडेंट डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने यह कहकर कहानी और उलझा दी है कि वे बैलट्स की काउंटिंग को रुकवाने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाएंगे। आइए, समझते हैं कि इस बार क्या अलग रहा और किस वजह से अमेरिका के चुनाव नतीजे अटक गए हैं…

आम तौर पर क्या होता है?

  • अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति चुनाव पॉपुलर वोट्स पर नहीं जीते जाते। हर राज्य को जीतने के साथ ही पार्टी वहां से अपने लिए इलेक्टोरल वोट्स जुटाती है। व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचने के लिए 50 राज्यों के 538 इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज वोट्स में से 270 का साथ होना जरूरी है।
  • हर चुनाव में कंफर्मेशन से पहले ही प्रमुख अमेरिकी मीडिया आउटलेट्स हर स्टेट में किसी एक कैंडिडेट को विजेता घोषित करते हैं। यह फाइनल वोट काउंट के आधार पर नहीं होता, बल्कि प्रोजेक्शन के आधार पर होता है, जो आम तौर पर सटीक होता है। 2016 के चुनाव देखें तो वॉशिंगटन में सुबह 2ः30 बज रहे थे और जरूरी 270 इलेक्टोरल वोट्स तक पहुंचते ही मीडिया ने ट्रम्प के नाम की घोषणा कर दी थी।
  • यह हमारे यहां से थोड़ा अलग है। एक तो हमारे यहां वोटिंग और काउंटिंग एक ही दिन नहीं होती। दूसरा, हमारे यहां इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वोटिंग मशीनों से काउंटिंग होती है, जो कुछ ही घंटों में वोटों की सटीक गिनती कर देती हैं। जब तक आधिकारिक घोषणा नहीं होती, तब तक मीडिया हाउसेस बढ़त के आधार पर आकलन करते हैं। इस वजह से इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ता। अमेरिका में ऐसा नहीं है। वहां औपचारिक घोषणा में वक्त लगता है, इसलिए मीडिया आउटलेट्स की घोषणा से ही तस्वीर साफ होती है।

इस बार नतीजे क्यों फंस गए हैं?

  • ऐसा सिर्फ कोरोनावायरस की वजह से हो रहा है। 68% वोटर्स ने अर्ली-वोटिंग की है यानी इलेक्शन-डे से पहले। अमेरिका में ऐसा होता भी है। कुछ स्टेट्स में इलेक्शन-डे से पहले वोटिंग की इजाजत है। इसमें वोटर्स को पोस्टल बैलेट देने की परमिशन भी है।
  • पोस्टल बैलेट की गिनती धीमी होती है क्योंकि वोटर और गवाह के दस्तखत और पतों का मिलान करना होता है। काउंटिंग मशीनों में डालने से पहले बैलेट्स की कई दौर की चेकिंग होती है। कुछ स्टेट्स ने इलेक्शन-डे से पहले ही वेरिफिकेशन प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी थी, ताकि इलेक्शन खत्म होने से पहले ही काउंटिंग शुरू हो सके। वहीं, कुछ स्टेट्स ने ऐसा नहीं किया।

हम किन स्टेट्स की बात कर रहे हैं?

  • ये ऐसे स्टेट्स हैं, जो इस बार के राष्ट्रपति चुनावों के लिए निर्णायक हो सकते हैं। ट्रम्प ने फ्लोरिडा, ओहियो और टेक्सास में जीत हासिल कर ली है और अपने री-इलेक्शन की उम्मीदों को कायम रखा है। लेकिन, एरिजोना बाइडेन के खाते में गया है। यदि डेमोक्रेटिक कैंडिडेट ने मिशिगन और विसकॉन्सिन जीत लिया तो उनके पास जॉर्जिया और पेनसिल्वेनिया गंवाने के बाद भी ट्रम्प के मुकाबले दो इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज वोट्स ज्यादा रहेंगे।
  • इन स्टेट्स में लाखों पोस्टल वोट्स अब तक नहीं गिने जा सके हैं। वहीं, यह भी अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि ज्यादातर डेमोक्रेटिक वोटर्स ने इस बार कोरोना के डर से पोस्टल बैलेट से वोटिंग की है। उनकी तुलना में ऐसा करने वाले रिपब्लिकन वोटर्स की संख्या काफी कम है।
  • जॉर्जिया में नियम अबसेंटी बैलट्स को पहले प्रोसेस करने की इजाजत देते हैं, लेकिन वहां भी कई बड़ी काउंटी में वोटिंग में देर हुई है। कुछ काउंटर्स पर मंगलवार देर शाम तक वोटिंग चलती रही। इस वजह से ओवरनाइट काउंटिंग नहीं हो सकी।
  • विसकॉन्सिन में भी ऐसा ही हुआ है, जहां बाइडेन को मामूली बढ़त मिली हुई है। पेनसिल्वेनिया में भी स्थिति लगभग ऐसी ही रही, जहां ट्रम्प आगे चल रहे हैं। यहां भी पोस्टल बैलट्स को इलेक्शन डे से पहले तैयार करने की अनुमति दे दी गई थी। पेनसिल्वेनिया में इलेक्शन डे पर सुबह 7 बजे काउंट शुरू हुआ, वहां नतीजे आने में दो दिन लग सकते हैं। मिशिगन में भी इलेक्शन डे से 24 घंटे पहले पोस्टल बैलट्स को तैयार करने की अनुमति दी गई थी, लेकिन अधिकारी कह रहे हैं कि वहां भी जल्दी रिजल्ट की उम्मीद नहीं की जा सकती।

और भी कुछ है जो मामलों को उलझा रहा है?
आधे से ज्यादा स्टेट्स इलेक्शन डे के बाद पहुंचने वाले पोस्टल वोट्स को भी मंजूर कर रहे हैं। बशर्ते पोस्ट ऑफिस ने उन्हें 3 नवंबर के बाद प्रोसेस न किया हो। पेनसिल्वेनिया में शुक्रवार की डेडलाइन है और तब तक रिजल्ट्स को पूरा नहीं माना जा सकेगा। ऐसे भी केस हैं जहां लोगों ने पोस्टल बैलट्स मांगे और इलेक्शन डे पर खुद ही वोटिंग को पहुंच गए। किसी का वोट दो बार काउंट न हो जाए, इसकी भी चुनाव अधिकारियों को सावधानी रखनी पड़ रही है।
यदि नतीजों में विवाद हुआ तो क्या होगा?

  • ट्रम्प तो पहले से कह रहे हैं कि यदि जरूरत पड़ी तो वे कोर्ट में चुनाव जीतेंगे। उनका इशारा 2000 के चुनावों की ओर है। उस समय डेमोक्रेटिक कैंडिडेट अल गोर फ्लोरिडा में 537 वोट्स से हारे थे। विवादों से घिरे रीकाउंट और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद जॉर्ज डब्ल्यू बुश को विजेता घोषित किया गया था।
  • 2020 के चुनावों में पहले ही 300 से ज्यादा मुकदमे दाखिल हो चुके हैं। यह सारे चुनाव प्रक्रिया से जुड़े कानून तोड़ने को लेकर है। पोस्टल बैलट्स की अनियमितताओं और बदले हुए चुनाव नियमों को देखते हुए और भी मुकदमे दर्ज हो सकते हैं। यदि ऐसा हुआ तो नतीजे आने में हफ्ता भी लग सकता है।
  • एनालिस्ट कह रहे हैं कि रीकाउंट एक से ज्यादा राज्यों में होगा और ट्रम्प ने तो पहले ही कह दिया है कि वे बैलेट काउंटिंग रुकवाने सुप्रीम कोर्ट जा रहे हैं। दरअसल, वे यह जानते हैं कि ज्यादातर पोस्टल बैलट्स बाइडेन के समर्थन में हैं। वे इन्हें खारिज या अमान्य करवाने के लिए हरसंभव कोशिश करते दिख रहे हैं।

