भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:अमेरिकी चुनाव के नतीजे तय करेंगे दुनिया में क्लीन और ग्रीन एनर्जी का भविष्य, जानिए कैसे?

40 मिनट पहलेलेखक: रवींद्र भजनी
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ट्रम्प जीते तो अमेरिका शुरू करेगा पेरिस एग्रीमेंट से बाहर निकलने की प्रक्रिया
  • अमेरिका को क्लाइमेट चेंज से जुड़ी ग्लोबल कमिटमेंट को पूरा नहीं करना होगा
  • पूरी दुनिया में क्लीन और ग्रीन एनर्जी को लेकर चल रहे प्रयासों को लगेगा झटका

अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनावों के नतीजों पर पूरी दुनिया की नजर है। यह नतीजे सिर्फ अमेरिका का नया राष्ट्रपति तय नहीं करेंगे, बल्कि पूरी दुनिया में क्लीन और ग्रीन एनर्जी के लिए किए जा रही कोशिशों पर भी असर डालेंगे। प्रेसिडेंट डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने तीन साल पहले क्लाइमेट चेंज पर बने पेरिस एग्रीमेंट से बाहर निकलने की घोषणा की थी। ऐसा हुआ तो ईरान और तुर्की के बाद अमेरिका तीसरा बड़ा देश होगा, जो क्लाइमेट चेंज से जुड़े कमिटमेंट पूरे नहीं करेगा।

दरअसल, बुधवार को अमेरिका औपचारिक रूप से पेरिस क्लाइमेट एग्रीमेंट से बाहर हो रहा है। ट्विस्ट यह है कि डेमोक्रेटिक कैंडीडेट जो बाइडेन ने वादा किया है कि वे चुनाव जीते तो पेरिस क्लाइमेट एग्रीमेंट में अमेरिका फिर जुड़ जाएगा। इसमें एक महीना तक लग सकता है। आखिर, डेमोक्रेट प्रेसिडेंट बराक ओबामा के टेन्योर में ही तो इस एग्रीमेंट को साकार करने में अमेरिका ने अहम भूमिका निभाई थी।

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति चुनावः जानिए कैसे अमेरिकन देसी तय करेंगे अबकी बार किसकी सरकार?

क्या है पेरिस एग्रीमेंट और यह ग्लोबल क्लाइमेट चेंज रोकने में अहम क्यों है?

  • दशकों तक बातचीत के बाद दुनिया के 197 देश इस बात को लेकर सहमत हुए थे कि वे धरती का तापमान बढ़ाने वाली गैसों का उत्सर्जन (एमिशन) कम करेंगे। चुनिंदा देशों ने ही डील से दूरी बनाई थी। एक्सपर्ट्स को लगता है कि पेरिस एग्रीमेंट में टारगेट्स बहुत कम रखे हैं, लेकिन दुनिया के ज्यादातर देशों को एक बात के लिए राजी करना इतना आसान नहीं था।
  • 2015 में पेरिस में सब देश साथ आए। यूनाइटेड नेशंस फ्रेमवर्क कन्वेंशन ऑन क्लाइमेट चेंज बनाया। उस समय अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने एग्रीमेंट को ऐतिहासिक बताया था। यह भी कहा था कि यह महज शुरुआत है। धरती के बढ़ते तापमान को रोकने के लिए आगे भी बहुत कुछ करने की जरूरत होगी।
  • इस एग्रीमेंट का लक्ष्य है दुनिया के तापमान को औद्योगिकीकरण से पहले की स्थिति के मुकाबले अधिकतम 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक सीमित रखा जाए। हालांकि, वैज्ञानिक तो चाहते हैं कि धरती का तापमान 1.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक सीमित रखा जाए, लेकिन अब यह संभव नहीं लग रहा, क्योंकि 1 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान तो पहले ही बढ़ चुका है। पेरिस एग्रीमेंट में हर देश ने अपने स्तर पर टारगेट्स सेट किए और वह उस पर अपनी प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट दे रहा है।

क्या अब तक एग्रीमेंट की वजह से कुछ सुधार आया है?

  • फिलहाल किसी नतीजे पर पहुंचना जल्दबाजी होगी। एमिशन कम करने के प्रयासों के अच्छे शुरुआती नतीजे सामने आए हैं। सच यह भी है कि जितने प्रयास अब तक हुए हैं, वह आने वाले समय में धरती के तापमान को 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक बढ़ने से रोकने में नाकाफी होंगे।
  • पेरिस एग्रीमेंट के बाद भी दुनिया मौजूदा स्पीड से 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक गर्म होने की राह पर है। क्लाइमेट चेंज की वजह से परेशानियां सामने आने लगी हैं। यदि अब भी गंभीर प्रयास नहीं किए तो और तेज लू चलेगी, समुद्र का स्तर बढ़ेगा और बड़े शहरों में बाढ़ का सामना करना होगा। सरकारों को हर मौसम की तीव्रता का सामना करने के लिए तैयार होना होगा।

दुनियाभर में इस साल सितंबर सबसे गर्म महीना रहा, पिछले साल के मुकाबले 0.05° सेल्सियस तापमान ज्यादा था

यदि पृथ्वी का तापमान 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस से बढ़ गया तो क्या होगा?

कार्बन ब्रीफ के एक एनालिसिस के मुताबिक, अगर दुनिया 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस गर्म हुई तो…

  • समुद्र का जलस्तर 56 सेमी या 2 फीट बढ़ जाएगा।
  • 2055 तक समुद्र तटीय इलाकों में रहने वाले 30 मिलियन लोग हर साल बाढ़ में डूबेंगे।
  • 37% आबादी को हर पांच साल में तेज लू का सामना करना पड़ेगा।
  • 38.8 करोड़ लोगों को पानी की कमी का सामना करना पड़ेगा और 19.5 करोड़ लोग सूखे का सामना करेंगे।
  • 2100 तक मुख्य फसलों की पैदावार 9% तक कम हो चुकी होगी।
  • 2100 तक ग्लोबल पर-कैपिटा जीडीपी 13% तक कम हो चुकी होगी।

क्या ट्रम्प प्रशासन ने क्लाइमेट संकट को टालने के लिए कोई उपाय किए हैं?

  • नहीं, बल्कि संकट बढ़ाने वाले काम ही किए हैं। पिछले चार साल में ट्रम्प प्रशासन ने सिर्फ क्लाइमेट चेंज रोकने की अंतरराष्ट्रीय कोशिशों का मखौल ही उड़ाया। उन्होंने ओबामा के समय बने क्लाइमेट-फ्रेंडली कानूनों को रद्द किया। ड्रिलिंग और माइनिंग एक्टिविटी को बढ़ाया। इतना ही नहीं ऑयल, गैस और कोयले जैसे पारंपरिक ऊर्जा स्रोतों से हटकर क्लीन एनर्जी को अपनाने के प्रयासों पर भी ब्रेक लगाए।

यदि डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प फिर राष्ट्रपति बने तो क्या होगा?

  • ट्रम्प ने जून 2017 में व्हाइट हाउस में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर पेरिस एग्रीमेंट से बाहर होने की घोषणा की थी। उन्होंने यह भी कहा था कि पेरिस एग्रीमेंट अमेरिका के हित में नहीं है। इस वजह से वे नए सिरे से बातचीत शुरू करेंगे और ऐसा एग्रीमेंट करेंगे जो अमेरिका के हित में होगा।
  • 4 नवंबर 2019 को अमेरिका ने डील से बाहर निकलने की एक साल लंबी प्रक्रिया शुरू की। यूनाइटेड नेशंस (UN) को सूचना भी भेज चुका है कि 4 नवंबर 2020 को वह औपचारिक तौर पर पेरिस एग्रीमेंट से बाहर हो जाएगा।
  • जीतने पर ट्रम्प को बतौर प्रेसिडेंट फिर से चार साल मिल जाएंगे और वह क्लाइमेट चेंज के लिए ग्लोबल लेवल पर चल रही कोशिशों को नुकसान पहुंचा सकते हैं। वैज्ञानिक कह रहे हैं कि जल्द से जल्द उपाय करने की जरूरत है और अगर अभी नहीं संभले तो देर हो चुकी होगी।
पेरिस एग्रीमेंट पर ट्रम्प के फैसले का विरोध करते प्रदर्शनकारी।
पेरिस एग्रीमेंट पर ट्रम्प के फैसले का विरोध करते प्रदर्शनकारी।

अमेरिका ने अब तक पेरिस एग्रीमेंट पर क्या किया है?

  • अमेरिका ने 2025 तक एमिशन को 2005 के स्तर से 26% से 28% तक घटाने का वादा किया था। यह अमेरिका की ओर से इस दिशा में सिर्फ शुरुआत ही होती। उसके बाद और भी प्रयास करने होते।
  • इकोनॉमिक फर्म रोडियम ग्रुप के एनालिसिस के मुताबिक, कोविड-19 महामारी ने इकोनॉमी को तबाह किया है, इसे देखते हुए अमेरिका से उम्मीद थी कि वह 2025 तक एमिशन को 2005 के स्तर से 20%-27% तक ले जाएगा।
  • क्लाइमेट एक्शन ट्रैकर के एनालिसिस के मुताबिक, अमेरिका ने जो वादा किया है, वह भी काफी नहीं है। यदि सभी देश उतना ही करें, जितना अमेरिका कर रहा है तो भी आने वाले वर्षों में पृथ्वी का तापमान 3-4 डिग्री सेल्सियस बढ़ने से कोई नहीं रोक सकेगा।

जो बाइडेन जीते तो क्या होगा?

  • बाइडेन ने पहले ही साफ किया है कि वे जल्द से जल्द पेरिस एग्रीमेंट जॉइन करेंगे। इसमें भी 30 दिन का वक्त लग ही जाएगा। पूर्व वाइस-प्रेसिडेंट ने महत्वाकांक्षी क्लाइमेट प्लान बनाया है, लेकिन उस पर कांग्रेस की मंजूरी की जरूरत होगी।
  • उनका प्रस्ताव लागू कर पाना नामुमकिन होगा अगर डेमोक्रेट्स सीनेट पर कंट्रोल नहीं कर सके। अगर डेमोक्रेट्स के पास हाउस और सीनेट में बहुमत होगा और व्हाइट हाउस में बाइडेन होंगे तो ही क्लाइमेट को लेकर अमेरिकी चिंता जाहिर हो सकेगी।
  • बाइडेन ने कहा है कि वे 2050 तक एमिशन नेट-जीरो ले जाने की दिशा में प्रयास शुरू करेंगे। वैज्ञानिक भी यही कह रहे हैं कि अगर हर देश ने इस तरह का टारगेट सेट किया तो ही क्लाइमेट चेंज का संकट टल सकेगा, वरना मुश्किल तो आनी ही है।
  • बाइडेन चाहते हैं कि 2035 तक इलेक्ट्रिसिटी सिस्टम कार्बन-फ्री हो जाए। उनका कहना है कि वे क्लीन एनर्जी इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर और अन्य क्लाइमेट उपायों पर 2 लाख करोड़ डॉलर खर्च करेंगे। पहले चार साल में जितना ज्यादा हो सकेगा, वे खर्च करने को तैयार हैं।

अगर अमेरिका बाहर निकला तो दुनिया पर क्या असर होगा?

  • अगर अमेरिका पेरिस एग्रीमेंट से बाहर निकला तो बाकी देशों को गंभीरता से क्लाइमेट एक्शन लेने के लिए मनाने में दिक्कत होगी। अमेरिका ऐतिहासिक रूप से क्लाइमेट चेंज में बड़ा कॉन्ट्रिब्यूटर रहा है।
  • इस समय चीन सबसे ज्यादा एमिशन कर रहा है। उसने भी घरेलू एमिशन ग्रोथ कम की है। यह बात अलग है कि वह विकासशील देशों में नए कोल-प्लांट्स को फंडिंग कर रहा है। अमेरिका यदि बाहर हुआ तो चीन का जियो पॉलिटिकल प्रभाव बढ़ जाएगा। क्लाइमेट को लेकर बातचीत में भी। वह क्लीन एनर्जी मैन्युफैक्चरिंग का फायदा उठा सकता है।
  • अगर अमेरिका की राष्ट्रीय सरकार ने क्लाइमेट चेंज को रोकने के लिए प्रयास नहीं किए तो हो सकता है कि ग्रीन और क्लीन एनर्जी के बारे में सोचने वाले अमेरिकी स्टेट्स अपने स्तर पर दुनिया के सामने एमिशन कम करने का उदाहरण पेश करें।
