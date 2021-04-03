पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:ग्रेटा थनबर्ग ने जिस टूलकिट को शेयर किया, उसे बनाने वालों पर FIR; क्या है ये और क्यों हो रहा इस पर विवाद?

24 मिनट पहलेलेखक: जयदेव सिंह
स्वीडन की क्लाइमेट एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग पिछले तीन दिन से भारत में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के पक्ष में सोशल मीडिया पर लिख रही हैं। बुधवार को उन्होंने किसानों के समर्थन में सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा। साथ में एक टूलकिट डॉक्यूमेंट भी शेयर किया। अब इस टूलकिट को बनाने वालों के खिलाफ दिल्ली पुलिस ने FIR दर्ज की है। हालांकि, पहले खबर थी कि FIR ग्रेटा पर हुई है। बाद में सामने आया कि ये टूलकिट बनाने वालों पर हुई है, वही टूलकिट जिसे ग्रेटा ने शेयर किया था।

दिल्ली पुलिस की FIR के बाद ग्रेटा ने सोशल मीडिया पर फिर लिखा कि मैं अब भी किसानों के साथ खड़ी हूं। कोई डर या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकता।ग्रेटा ने जिस टूलकिट को शेयर किया है, वो है क्या? इस टूलकिट का इस्तेमाल क्या पहले कहीं हुआ है? दिल्ली पुलिस ने जो FIR दर्ज की है ,उसका क्या मतलब है? आइये जानते हैं...

ग्रेटा थनबर्ग ने क्या किया है?

मंगलवार देर रात ग्रेटा ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा कि हम भारत के किसान आंदोलन के प्रति एकजुटता दिखाते हैं। इसके बाद उन्होंने बुधवार देर रात सोशल मीडिया पर टूलकिट नाम का एक डॉक्यूमेंट शेयर किया। थोड़ी देर बाद उन्होंने इसे डिलीट करके अपडेट टूलकिट शेयर की। इस टूलकिट के कारण ही विवाद बढ़ा है।

अब ये टूलकिट क्या है?

टूलकिट एक ऐसा डॉक्यूमेंट है जिसमें आंदोलन के दौरान सोशल मीडिया पर समर्थन कैसे जुटाया जाए। किस तरह के हैशटैग का इस्तेमाल किया जाए। प्रदर्शन के दौरान अगर कोई दिक्कत आए तो कहां कॉन्टैक्ट करें? इस दौरान क्या करें और क्या करने से बचें? ये सब इस टूलकिट में बताया गया है।

क्या पहली बार इस तरह की टूलकिट चर्चा में आई है?

नहीं ऐसा नहीं है। दरअसल, पिछले साल अमेरिका में पुलिस ने एक अश्वेत की सड़क पर हत्या कर दी थी। इसके बाद 'ब्लैक लाइफ मैटर' कैंपेन शुरू किया गया था। भारत समेत दुनियाभर में लोगों ने अश्वेत लोगों के पक्ष में आवाज उठाई थी। इस आंदोलन को चलाने वालों ने एक टूलकिट तैयार की थी।

इसमें आंदोलन को लेकर कई बातें बताई गईं थीं। जैसे- आंदोलन में कैसे जाएं, किस जगह पर जाएं, कहां न जाएं, पुलिस एक्शन ले तो क्या करें? प्रदर्शन के दौरान किस तरह के कपड़े पहनें, जिससे मूवमेंट में आसानी हो। पुलिस पकड़ ले तो क्या करें। इस बारे में आपके आधिकार क्या हैं? इसके अलावा हांगकांग में भी चीन के खिलाफ चल रहे आंदोलन में टूलकिट को शेयर किया गया था।

ग्रेटा तो स्वीडिश नागरिक हैं, उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई कैसे कर सकेगी दिल्ली पुलिस?

NALSAR यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ लॉ के वाइस चांसलर फैजान मुस्तफा कहते हैं कि इस FIR का कोई मतलब नहीं है। जो आदमी इंडिया में नहीं है, उसके खिलाफ आप FIR कर रहे हैं, लेकिन आप उनके खिलाफ कुछ भी नहीं कर सकते हैं। ये सिर्फ पुलिस का प्रोपेगेंडा है।

कौन हैं ग्रेटा थनबर्ग?

  • ग्रेटा थनबर्ग का जन्म 3 जनवरी 2003 को स्वीडन के स्टॉकहोम में हुआ था। उनकी मां मालेना एमान एक ओपेरा सिंगर हैं, जबकि पिता स्वांते थनबर्ग एक्टर हैं। ग्रेटा के दादा एस. अरहैनियस वैज्ञानिक थे। उन्होंने ग्रीनहाउस इफेक्ट पर एक मॉडल दिया था। उन्हें 1903 में केमिस्ट्री का नोबेल मिला था।
  • 18 साल की ग्रेटा 11 साल की उम्र से जलवायु परिवर्तन के लिए काम कर रही हैं। जलवायु परिवर्तन की मुहिम के लिए ग्रेटा ने स्वीडन की संसद के बाहर हर शुक्रवार प्रदर्शन करना शुरू किया था। उनके इस #FridaysForFuture के साथ दुनिया के कई देश जुड़े। और दुनिया के हजारों बच्चे ग्रेटा की तरह जलवायु परिवर्तन के खिलाफ आवाज उठा रहे हैं।
  • 2019 में UN में जलवायु परिवर्तन पर दिया उनका भाषण बहुत चर्चित हुआ था। इस भाषण में ग्रेटा ने दुनियाभर के नेताओं की आलोचना की थी। उनके भाषण के बाद 2019 के अंत में टाइम मैगजीन ने उन्हें पर्सन ऑफ द ईयर चुना था।
  • पर्यावरण के अलावा दूसरे मुद्दों को भी ग्रेटा बेबाकी से सोशल मीडिया पर उठाती रहीं हैं। इसे लेकर वह कई बार चर्चा में रहती है। अपने एक्टिविज्म के चलते वह कई बार पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के निशाने पर भी रही हैं।
