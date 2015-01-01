पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:लड़कियों की शादी की उम्र 18 से 21 करने से क्या फर्क पड़ेगा? इसके पक्ष में जो तर्क दिए जा रहे हैं, वो कितने सही?

13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लड़कियों की शादी उम्र क्या हो? 18 साल या 21 साल? इसे लेकर देश में बहस चल रही है। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने फरवरी में अपने बजट भाषण में इसका जिक्र किया था। उन्होंने एक कमेटी बनाने की बात भी कही थी। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी भी 15 अगस्त के अपने भाषण में इसका जिक्र कर चुके हैं। इसके बाद मोदी ने अक्टूबर में भी एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान एक बार फिर इसे लेकर बात की।

सरकार की इस पूरी कवायद के बारे में हमने महिलाओं के हितों के लिए काम करने वाली तीन महिलाओं से बात की।

पहली हैं अक्ष सेंटर फॉर इक्विटी एंड वेल बीइंग की डायरेक्टर शिरीन जेजीभाय। शिरीन ने मैटर्नल हेल्थ, वुमन एजुकेशन, एम्पावरमेंट पर न सिर्फ काम किया है, बल्कि उनके कई रिसर्च पेपर भी इस पर पब्लिश हो चुके हैं।

दूसरी हैं इंटरनेशनल सेंटर फॉर रिसर्च ऑन वुमन में डायरेक्टर रिसर्च एंड प्रोग्राम्स प्रणिता अच्युत। प्रणिता भी फैमिली प्लानिंग और बाल विवाह मामलों की विशेषज्ञ हैं।

तीसरी हैं जया वेलंकर, जो महिलाओं के लिए काम करने वाली दिल्ली की संस्था जगोरी की डायरेक्टर हैं।

तीनों से बातचीत के आधार पर इस पूरे मामले को सवाल-जवाब के जरिए समझिए।

उम्र बढ़ाने से क्या फर्क पड़ेगा?

  • शिरीन कहती हैं कि न तो ये व्यावहारिक रूप से सही है और न इससे स्थिति में कोई विशेष फर्क पड़ेगा। भारत में कानून होने के बावजूद लड़कियों के बाल विवाह नहीं रुके हैं, तो इसकी जड़ में कई सामाजिक वजहें हैं, जैसे लड़की की उम्र ज्यादा होने पर ज्यादा दहेज का दबाव, सामाजिक प्रतिष्ठा और उम्र निकलने पर लड़की के लिए अच्छा वर न मिलने का डर होना। ये इतने ताकतवर कारण हैं कि कानून भी अभिभावकों को रोक नहीं पाता। इसलिए कानून कितने भी बना दिए जाएं, कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ेगा।
  • जया वेलंकर बोलीं- सरकार ने बस यही कहा है कि कम उम्र में शादी होना लड़की और उसके बच्चे के लिए जानलेवा भी हो सकता है, इसलिए हमें उम्र बढ़ानी है। लेकिन, जब मौजूदा कानून का पालन ही नहीं हो रहा है, तो नए कानून का मतलब क्या होगा।

कहा जा रहा है कि इससे लड़कियों को एजुकेशन और डेवलपमेंट का मौका मिलेगा, उसका क्या?

  • प्रणिता कहती हैं कि ये शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य और गरीबी जैसे मूल मुद्दे से ध्यान भटकाने के लिए किया जा रहा है। झारखंड के जिस इलाके में हम काम कर रहे हैं, वहां 15-18 साल के बीच की आधी से अधिक लड़कियों की पढ़ाई छूट चुकी है जबकि दस साल की उम्र की 90 फीसदी लड़कियां स्कूल जा रही हैं।
  • लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने की वजह स्कूल से दूरी है, गरीबी है और सामाजिक दबाव है। जब तक इन मूल मुद्दों पर काम नहीं होगा, लड़कियों का पूर्ण विकास नहीं होगा।
  • अगर हम 18 साल में वोट डालने का, सरकार बनाने का अधिकार देते हैं तो लड़कियों को इस उम्र में शादी करने का भी हक होना चाहिए। कानून युवाओं के अधिकार के हनन के लिए नहीं बनने चाहिए।

मदर मोर्टेलिटी रेट में कमी आने की जो बात कही जा रही है उसका क्या?

  • जया कहती हैं कि बात पेपर पर तो बिल्कुल सही लगती है। लेकिन हमारे देश में मदर मोर्टेलिटी के दो कारण होते हैं। पहला प्रसव के समय बहुत सारा खून निकलना। और दूसरा अच्छी स्वास्थ्य सेवा न मिल पाना।
  • खून बहने के कारण भी अलग-अलग होते हैं। 56% महिलाएं एनिमिक हैं। 60-62% किशोर लड़कियां एनिमिक हैं। हर दूसरी लड़की को एनिमिया है। कहने का मतलब लड़की की उम्र 21 साल हो, 22 हो या 23 हो, उसको प्रसव के समय बहुत सारा खून निकलेगा ही। इसलिए अगर मदर मोर्टेलिटी कम करनी है तो एनिमिया कम करना होगा।
  • इससे अच्छा है कि मां-बाप कम उम्र में शादी क्यों करते हैं? उसके कुछ कारणों को कम किया जाए।

फिर सरकार शादी की उम्र बदलना क्यों चाहती है?

कहा जा रहा है कि सरकार मैटरनल मोर्टेलिटी रेट में कमी लाना चाहती है। तर्क ये भी दिया जा रहा है कि लड़कियों की शादी की उम्र 21 साल करने से उन्हें बेहतर एजुकेशन और डेवलपमेंट का भी मौका मिलेगा। सरकार की इस कवायद का समर्थन करने वाले कहते हैं लड़के और लड़की दोनों की शादी की उम्र एक होनी चाहिए।

मौजूदा कानून क्या है और कितनी इफेक्टिवनेस हैं?

  • 1929 के शारदा कानून में शादी के वक्त लड़कियों का कम से कम 14 साल और लड़कों का 18 साल होने की बात कही गई। 1978 में इसे बदलकर लड़कों के लिए ये 21 साल और लड़कियों के लिए 18 साल कर दी गई। 2006 में बाल विवाह रोकथाम कानून ने कुछ और शर्तों के साथ पुराने कानून की जगह ली।
  • इस कानून के बाद में दुनियाभर में जितनी लड़कियों की शादी 18 साल से कम उम्र में होती है उनमें से हर तीसरी लड़की भारतीय होती है। ऐसा हम नहीं यूनिसेफ के आंकड़े कहते हैं। देश के बाल विवाह रोकथाम कानून में दो साल की सजा और एक लाख जुर्माने की बात कही गई है।
  • इस कानून का इस्तेमाल कितना हो रहा है इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगा सकते हैं कि 2014 से 2016 के बीच देशभर में बाल विवाह के कुल 1,785 मामले दर्ज हुए। इनमें केवल 274 लोगों की गिरफ्तारी हुई और महज 45 लोग दोषी करार दिए गए।
  • पुराने कानून का तो ये हाल है। इसके बाद सरकार अब जो नया कानून लाएगी उसकी इफेक्टिवनेस का अंदाजा आप खुद लगा सकते हैं।
