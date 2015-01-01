पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Db original
  • Explainer
  • Google Gmail Down Outage Reason | What Caused YouTube Docs To Go Down? Google Updating Storage Policy Know Everything About

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:क्यों गड़बड़ाई 45 मिनट तक गूगल की सर्विसेस? जानिए गूगल ने क्यों बदली स्टोरेज पॉलिसी

22 मिनट पहलेलेखक: रवींद्र भजनी
  • कॉपी लिंक

दुनियाभर में गूगल की सर्विसेस 14 दिसंबर शाम करीब 40 मिनट तक क्रैश रहीं। लॉगइन और एक्सेस में परेशानी भारतीय समय के मुताबिक, शाम करीब 5ः25 बजे शुरू हुई और शाम 6ः10 पर री-स्टोर हुईं। इस दौरान गूगल की 19 सर्विसेस ठप रहीं। इस क्रैश के दौरान कई यूजर शिकायत करते दिखे कि जीमेल काम नहीं कर रहा, यूट्यूब चल नहीं रहा, ड्राइव खुल नहीं रही, गूगल मीट हो नहीं पा रही और इसके बाद तो जैसे गूगल पर निर्भर हजारों कॉर्पोरेट्स में अफरा-तफरी मच गई।

गूगल पर भरोसा करने वाले यूजर्स का तो पूछो ही मत, बहुत ही बुरा हाल था। गूगल कैसे डाउन हो सकता है, सबका सोशल मीडिया पर हुए हजारों पोस्ट में सिर्फ यही सवाल था। भले ही 45 मिनट में गूगल ने अपनी सर्विसेस को री-स्टोर कर लिया, पर गूगल की सर्विसेस डाउन होने से कई तरह की अफवाहों का बाजार भी गरमा गया।

गूगल में हुआ क्या था?

  • गूगल के प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि इंटरनल स्टोरेज कोटा के मुद्दे की वजह से करीब 45 मिनट के लिए सर्विसेस डाउन हुई थी। इन 45 मिनट में यूजर्स अपने अकाउंट्स को एक्सेस नहीं कर सके। सभी सर्विसेस री-स्टोर कर ली गई हैं। कंपनी ने यह भरोसा भी दिया कि भविष्य में यह समस्या दोबारा न आए, इसके लिए फॉलो-अप रिव्यू किया जा रहा है।
  • इससे पहले गूगल वर्क स्पेस स्टेटस डैश बोर्ड ने 14 दिसंबर को शाम 5ः25 बजे कहा कि समस्या की पहचान कर ली है और जल्द ही हम इसे दूर कर लेंगे। इसमें कहा कि 5ः42 तक हम समस्या दूर कर देंगे। हो सकता है कि इसमें और वक्त लगे। शाम 6:42 बजे गूगल ने अपडेट दिया कि जीमेल की सभी सर्विसेस री-स्टोर कर ली गई हैं। तब तक गूगल की अन्य सर्विसेस भी पटरी पर लौट चुकी थीं।

गूगल की सर्विसेस गड़बड़ाने से कितने लोग प्रभावित हुए?

  • गूगल की सर्विसेस गड़बड़ाने से सिर्फ जीमेल और यूट्यूब के 350 करोड़ ग्लोबल यूजर्स प्रभावित हुए। ऐसा बहुत ही कम होता है कि किसी कंपनी की सभी सर्विसेस और यूजर एक साथ समस्या महसूस करें। दरअसल, हर कंपनी हर क्षेत्र के लिए अपने यूजर्स को सर्विसेस देने के लिए कई सर्वर्स का इस्तेमाल करती है। इन सर्वर्स में भी कई बैकअप बनाए गए हैं, जो किसी भी गड़बड़ी के सामने आने पर तत्काल सक्रिय होते हैं।
  • इसके बाद भी 14 दिसंबर को जिस पैमाने पर गूगल की सर्विसेस प्रभावित हुईं, वह अब तक नहीं दिखा था। पीक पर डाउनडिटेक्टर.कॉम ने दुनियाभर के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में 1.12 लाख इश्यू यूट्यूब पर और 40 हजार इश्यू जीमेल पर दर्ज किए।

इस समस्या को दूर करने के लिए गूगल ने क्या किया है?

  • गड़बड़ी से सबक लेते हुए गूगल ने जीमेल, गूगल ड्राइव (गूगल डॉक्स, शीट्स, स्लाइड्स, ड्राइंग्स, फॉर्म्स और जैमबोर्ड फाइल्स समेत) और गूगल फोटो से जुड़े अपने अकाउंट्स के लिए नई स्टोरेज पॉलिसी घोषित की है। यह नई सर्विसेस 1 जून 2021 से लागू होंगी। गूगल ने अपने हेल्प सेंटर आर्टिकल में बताया है कि यह सर्विसेस किस तरह बदलने वाली हैं।

नई पॉलिसी में क्या-क्या होगा?

  • आप 2 साल तक जीमेल, ड्राइव या फोटो सर्विसेस में इनएक्टिव रहते हैं तो गूगल आपका अकाउंट डिलीट कर देगा। जिन गूगल वन मेंबर्स का स्टोरेज डेटा लिमिट में है, उन पर नई इनएक्टिव पॉलिसी लागू नहीं होगी। अगर आपकी स्टोरेज लिमिट दो साल तक ज्यादा रही तो जीमेल, ड्राइव और फोटो से जुड़ा कंटेंट गूगल डिलीट कर देगा।

यह आपको किस तरह प्रभावित करेगी?

  • आप दो साल तक स्टोरेज लिमिट से बाहर नहीं जाते या इनएक्टिव नहीं रहते तो आप पर नई पॉलिसी बेअसर रहेगी। यह पॉलिसी 1 जून 2021 को लागू होने वाली है। यानी 1 जून 2023 के बाद ही आपका कोई कंटेंट डिलीट किया जाएगा।
  • 1 जून 2021 के बाद यदि आप स्टोरेज लिमिट के बाहर होते हैं या इनएक्टिव रहते हैं तो गूगल आपको ईमेल रिमाइंडर और नोटिफिकेशन भेजेगा और उसके बाद ही आपका कंटेंट डिलीट करेगा। भले ही आपका कंटेंट डिलीट हो जाए, आप साइन-इन कर सकेंगे।

आपको अपना अकाउंट एक्टिव रखने के लिए क्या करना होगा?

  • आपको अपने गूगल अकाउंट की स्टोरेज कोटा पॉलिसी समझनी होगी। आप अपने गूगल अकाउंट स्टोरेज को देखकर जीमेल, गूगल ड्राइव और गूगल फोटो पर स्टोरेज से अनावश्यक कंटेंट डिलीट कर अतिरिक्त स्पेस को फ्री कर सकते हैं।
  • इनएक्टिव अकाउंट मैनेजर आपको कंटेंट मैनेज करने में मदद करेगा। अगर आप 3 से 18 महीने के लिए गूगल अकाउंट इस्तेमाल नहीं करते तो आपको सूचना दी जाएगी।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें