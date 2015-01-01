पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Toll Plazas Collection India; Haryana Punjab Farmers Delhi Jaipur Protest Update | Per Day Income Of Toll Plazas In Rupees To Toll Plazas Revenue Loss

भास्कर डेटा स्टोरी:आज टोल प्लाजा फ्री कराएंगे किसान; जानें एक दिन में देश भर से कितना टोल आता है? सरकार कितना कमाती है?

43 मिनट पहलेलेखक: प्रियंक द्विवेदी
खेती से जुड़े तीन कानूनों को लेकर किसान और सरकार आमने-सामने हैं। बातचीत से भी मसला सुलझ नहीं रहा है। 8 दिसंबर को भारत बंद के बाद किसान अब और बड़ा प्रदर्शन करने की तैयारी में हैं। 12 दिसंबर को किसान संगठनों ने देशभर के सभी टोल प्लाजा को फ्री कराने की बात कही है। किसान नेता दर्शन पाल का कहना है कि 12 तारीख को किसी भी टोल प्लाजा पर कोई टैक्स नहीं दिया जाएगा।

लेकिन, टोल प्लाजा फ्री कराने से सरकार को क्या नुकसान पहुंचेगा? इसको बस इस उदाहरण से समझ लीजिए कि सितंबर में जब तीनों कानून बने, तो किसानों ने पंजाब-हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर प्रदर्शन किया। इस प्रदर्शन से 50 दिनों में टोल प्लाजा से मिलने वाले रेवेन्यू में 150 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हुआ था।

लॉकडाउन के दौरान जब 25 मार्च से 20 अप्रैल तक टोल फ्री था, तब नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (NHAI) को 1,822 करोड़ रुपए का रेवेन्यू लॉस होने का अनुमान लगाया गया था।​​​​​ NHAI ही हाईवे पर टोल प्लाजा से मिलने वाले टोल टैक्स का हिसाब-किताब रखती है।

NHAI को हर साल टोल से कितना रेवेन्यू मिलता है? सरकार कितना कमाती है? ये टोल टैक्स होता क्या है? आइए जानते हैं...

हमारे देश में गाड़ी खरीदने से लेकर उसे चलाने तक हर काम के लिए टैक्स देना पड़ता है। उसमें पेट्रोल-डीजल भी भरवाते हैं, तो भी टैक्स देना पड़ता है। गाड़ी रखने पर खासतौर से तीन तरह के टैक्स से गुजरना पड़ता है। पहला- रोड सेस, दूसरा- रोड टैक्स और तीसरा- टोल टैक्स। रोड टैक्स गाड़ी खरीदते समय ही देना पड़ता है। रोड सेस पेट्रोल या डीजल भरवाते समय हर बार देते हैं और टोल टैक्स हाइवे से गुजरते वक्त देना होता है।

टोल टैक्स हर सड़क पर नहीं लगता। कुछ सड़कें ऐसी होती हैं, जिन्हें चौड़ा कर बनाया जाता है, ताकि समय और तेल दोनों बच सके। ऐसी सड़कों पर टोल टैक्स लगता है। टोल टैक्स तय नहीं होता, ये हर जगह अलग-अलग लगता है। टोल टैक्स सड़क की लंबाई-चौड़ाई पर निर्भर होता है। जितनी ज्यादा लंबी-चौड़ी सड़क, उतना ज्यादा टोल टैक्स। कुछ जगहों को छोड़कर ज्यादातर टोल प्लाजा पर टू-व्हीलर पर टोल टैक्स नहीं लगता।

हर दिन 73 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा टोल टैक्स

  • NHAI के मुताबिक, मार्च 2020 तक देशभर में 566 टोल प्लाजा थे। देशभर के हाईवे की लंबाई 29 हजार 666 किमी थी। लंबाई पिछले साल के मुकाबले 10% बढ़ गई थी। 2019-20 यानी अप्रैल 2019 से मार्च 2020 तक हाइवे पर बने टोल प्लाजा से NHAI ने 26 हजार 851 करोड़ रुपए का टोल टैक्स वसूला। यानी हर महीने करीब 2,238 करोड़ रुपए और हर दिन 73.5 करोड़ रुपए।
  • हालांकि, हर एक किमी के हिसाब से ये टैक्स कलेक्शन 2018-19 की तुलना में कम था। 2019-20 में NHAI ने हर एक किमी पर 90.5 लाख रुपए का टैक्स लिया। 2018-19 में 24,997 किमी पर 24,396 करोड़ रुपए का टैक्स मिला था। यानी उस साल 97.5 लाख रुपए हर एक किमी पर मिले थे। इस पैसे का इस्तेमाल हाईवे की मरम्मत और उसके रख-रखाव पर होता है। जितनी बड़ी गाड़ी होती है, उतना ज्यादा टैक्स लिया जाता है।

टोल टैक्स की सरकार की कमाई 7 साल में 38% बढ़ी

  • इसी साल 5 मार्च को लोकसभा में टोल टैक्स के कलेक्शन को लेकर सवाल पूछा गया। इसका जवाब दिया सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने। उन्होंने बताया कि 2019-20 में सरकार को टोल टैक्स के जरिए 7 हजार 321 करोड़ रुपए की कमाई हुई है। ये आंकड़े 29 फरवरी तक के हैं।
  • हालांकि, ये कमाई पिछले दो साल की तुलना में कम थी। सरकार को 2017 में 8,631 करोड़ और 2018 में 9,188 करोड़ रुपए की कमाई हुई थी।
  • टोल टैक्स के जरिए सरकार की कमाई पिछले 7 साल में 38% बढ़ गई है। 2013-14 में सरकार को इससे 5 हजार 294 करोड़ रुपए की कमाई हुई थी।

NHAI ने टैक्स ज्यादा लिया, तो सरकार की कमाई कम कैसे?
दरअसल, होता ये है कि आजकल ज्यादातर पब्लिक-प्राइवेट पार्टनरशिप या PPP मॉडल पर बन रहे हैं। यानी, हाईवे पर सरकार का और किसी प्राइवेट संस्था का पैसा भी लगता है। अब जब हाईवे बनकर तैयार हो जाता है, तो उसकी मरम्मत और उसकी लागत निकालने के लिए टोल टैक्स लिया जाता है। टैक्स का कुछ हिस्सा सरकार के पास आता है और कुछ हिस्सा हाईवे बनाने वाली कंपनियों या प्राइवेट एजेंसियों के पास चला जाता है।

