भास्कर डेटा स्टोरी:25 रुपये का पेट्रोल आप तक पहुंचते-पहुंचते 81 रुपये का कैसे हो जाता है? इससे कैसे कमाती हैं सरकारें?

40 मिनट पहलेलेखक: प्रियंक द्विवेदी
पेट्रोल और डीजल ऐसी चीजें हैं, जिसके दाम लगातार बढ़ते ही रहते हैं। अगर कभी कम होते भी हैं, तो हमारी जेब पर इसका ज्यादा असर नहीं पड़ता। अक्सर लोग कहते हैं कि इंटरनेशनल मार्केट में क्रूड ऑयल यानी कच्चे तेल की कीमत कम हो रही हैं, तब भी हमारे देश में पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें कम नहीं होतीं। आखिर क्या कारण है इसका? और कैसे आप तक पहुंचते-पहुंचते पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत 3 गुना बढ़ जाती है? इससे सरकारों को कितना फायदा होता है? आइए समझते हैं...

पहले बात, आप तक कैसे पहुंचता है पेट्रोल-डीजल

  1. भारत अपनी जरूरत का 85% से ज्यादा पेट्रोलियम पेट्रोल इम्पोर्ट करता है। यानी, दूसरे देश से खरीदता है।
  2. विदेशों से आने वाला कच्चा तेल रिफाइनरी में जाता है, जहां से पेट्रोल, डीजल और दूसरे पेट्रोलियम प्रोडक्ट निकाले जाते हैं।
  3. इसके बाद ये तेल कंपनियों के पास जाता है। जैसे- इंडियन ऑयल, हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम। यहां से ये अपना मुनाफा बनाती हैं और पेट्रोल पंप तक पहुंचाती हैं।
  4. पेट्रोल पंप पर आने के बाद पेट्रोल पंप का मालिक अपना कमीशन जोड़ता है। केंद्र और राज्य सरकारों की ओर से लगने वाला टैक्स जोड़कर उस कीमत में आपको दे देता है।

25 रुपये में 1 लीटर पेट्रोल मिलता है सरकार को, हम तक आते-आते 80 से ज्यादा का हो जाता है

होता ये है कि सरकार विदेश से कच्चा तेल खरीदती है। ये कच्चा तेल सरकार बैरल में खरीदती है। एक बैरल यानी तकरीबन 159 लीटर। इस साल 16 नवंबर को दिल्ली में 1 लीटर पेट्रोल की कीमत थी 81.06 रुपए। इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन के हिसाब से 1 लीटर पेट्रोल की बेस प्राइस 25.37 रुपये थी। इसके बाद इसमें 32.98 रुपये एक्साइज ड्यूटी, 18.71 रुपये वैट, उसके बाद 3.64 रुपये पेट्रोल पंप के मालिक ने कमीशन बनाया और दूसरे टैक्स लगकर उसकी कीमत पहुंच गई 81 रुपये 6 पैसे।

1 लीटर डीजल भी 25 रुपये का होता है, आप तक आते-आते 70 से ज्यादा का हो जाता है

पेट्रोल की तरह ही डीजल की बेस प्राइस भी 25 रुपये होती है। 16 नवंबर को दिल्ली में 1 लीटर पेट्रोल की बेस प्राइस 24.42 रुपये थी। इस पर 0.33 रुपये का किराया लग गया। इसके बाद 31.83 रुपये एक्साइज ड्यूटी, 10.36 रुपये वैट और 2.52 रुपये पेट्रोल पंप के मालिक का कमीशन लग गया। इसके बाद 1 लीटर डीजल की कीमत हो गई 70 रुपये 46 पैसे।

अब जानते हैं आपके पैसे से कैसे कमाती हैं सरकार?

केंद्र सरकारः एक्साइज ड्यूटी से वसूलती है सरकार

केंद्र सरकार पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत पर एक्साइज ड्यूटी लगाती है। इसी साल मई में केंद्र सरकार ने पेट्रोल-डीजल पर लगने वाली एक्साइज ड्यूटी को बढ़ाया था। इस समय एक लीटर पेट्रोल पर 32.98 रुपये और डीजल पर 31.83 रुपये एक्साइज ड्यूटी लगती है।

जब मई 2014 में मोदी सरकार आई थी, तब एक लीटर पेट्रोल पर 9.48 रुपये और डीजल पर 3.56 रुपये एक्साइज ड्यूटी लगती थी। यही वजह है कि कच्चे तेल की कीमतें कम होने के बाद भी पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें कम नहीं होतीं। मई 2014 में मोदी सरकार आने के बाद से अब तक 16 बार एक्साइज ड्यूटी घट-बढ़ चुकी है। हालांकि, घटी सिर्फ 3 बार ही।

ऐसा इसलिए भी, क्योंकि सरकार को इससे अच्छी-खासी कमाई भी होती है। पेट्रोलियम प्लानिंग एंड एनालिसिस सेल यानी PPAC के मुताबिक, इसी साल पहली तिमाही यानी अप्रैल से जून के बीच सरकार ने पेट्रोलियम प्रोडक्ट्स पर लगने वाली एक्साइज ड्यूटी और अलग-अलग टैक्स के जरिए 49,914 करोड़ रुपये कमाई की है। ये कमाई और ज्यादा होती, अगर कोरोना नहीं आया होता और लॉकडाउन न लगा होता।

राज्य सरकारें : वैट लगाकर कमाती हैं (2020-21 के आंकड़े पहली तिमाही के) (सोर्सः ppac.gov.in)

केंद्र सरकार ने तो एक्साइज ड्यूटी और अलग-अलग टैक्स लगाकर कमा लिया। अब राज्य सरकारें भी वैट यानी वैल्यू एडेड टैक्स लगाकर आपसे कमाती हैं। केंद्र सरकार तो एक ही है, इसलिए पूरे देश में एक ही एक्साइज ड्यूटी लगेगी। लेकिन, राज्य अलग-अलग हैं, तो वैट का रेट भी अलग-अलग होता है।

PPAC के मुताबिक, वैट, सेल्स और अलग-अलग टैक्स के जरिए राज्य सरकारों ने इस साल की पहली तिमाही में 29,812 करोड़ रुपये की कमाई की। पूरे देश में सबसे ज्यादा वैट तेलंगाना सरकार वसूलती है। यहां 35.20% टैक्स पेट्रोल पर और 27% वैट डीजल पर लगता है। उसके बाद तमिलनाडु और तीसरे नंबर पर मध्य प्रदेश सरकार है।

